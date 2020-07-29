‘We’ve got to do something’: DC Aquatics Club has found an unusual home in the South River

Just before Thursday’s swim began, Sam Rosenthal wanted to find the jellyfish. He thought if he could reach them, he could reason with them, ask them to keep a wide berth the next time he and the other transplant swimmers glide by in the South River.
WonKee Moon agreed with him. Maybe they could even form a union.
And yet, as the members of District of Columbia Aquatics Club reemerged from the churning gray-green water, many of them bore red marks on their chest, arms and stomach.
“The pain of the jellyfish hurts,” said Annapolis resident Jerry Frentsos, who carried two welts — one across the abdomen, another across his face — after Thursday’s swim. “But the pain of not being able to swim would hurt more.”
The kind of jellies that sting are one of several challenges that come with open water swimming in July. Horseshoe crabs. Moon jellies. Sea lice. Sea nettles.
The swimmers love it regardless. Four days a week, coming together as a group and hitting the open water provides the kind of antidote for a pandemic not a lot of people, athletes especially, have right now.
“It’s been interesting watching the group acclimate to nature,” said Kevin Majoros “There’s been a lot of questions for people who haven’t been in this situation before. ... Everyone’s got their own level of comfort. Some people will complain about the stings, and then they’ll be there the next day of practice.”
Majoros joined DCAC, an LGBT-based, U.S. Masters Swimming club open to those 18 and up, 24 years ago after his college swimming days ended. It was his world until the club stopped meeting in mid-March for the next eight weeks.
“Having that taken away was a little crushing, not to mention the emotional drain that is the pandemic. It was difficult for the whole team,” Majoros said.
Frentsos especially needed the outlet. The Hillsmere resident had been set to break 10 world records in 2020; he’d already snapped two, his second being his 20th masters world record, when the pandemic struck.
When pools closed, a restless yearning began to sink in.
“I was like, ‘We’ve got to do something,‘” Frentsos said. “And so the weather started warming up a bit and I was like, ‘Hey everybody, just to let you know, I live just across the street’ from the water.‘”
The first day Frentsos welcomed his teammates, the water had just barely warmed enough. Frentsos and seven others dipped into 55-degree currents with wetsuits on, tangling in seaweed and jellyfish larvae slipping into the suits.
As a Southern California native used to swimming the wavy sea, Moon finds the Hillsmere water calmer, minus the jellyfish. That and the interaction with other people, all do wonders to cure his creeping insanity that came from bottling an athlete in quarantine. He was one of the first to join Frentsos in May.
“It’s amazing that he’ll open up his home, but he does more than just open up his home for us. He makes sure everyone that’s in the water is safe,” Moon said. “He gives us little sets to do. You can tell he loves swimming and he cares about it and he wants everyone to swim as well.”
Eight weeks of deconditioning and the new frontier made the switch to open water a challenge for some of the group.
“At first, I was suffering through it,” Majoros said. “Now, I love having the schedule.”
Rosenthal, a triathlete normally, is usually one of the last to come in. The current, visibility and wakes of boat traffic are all trials to him.
He’d take this over a pool any day.
“I don’t think I’m going to want to go back to a pool,” he said. “You just focus on what you’re doing more. Everything is challenging, so you have to have your wits about you everywhere you go.”
Majoros hopes all this open water will help build endurance for when his sprint races return. As a breaststroke and individual medley swimmer, the long distance is not Renae DiBartolomeo’s comfort zone. Neither are the muddy water or the creepy crawlies.
She’s come to love it, too, especially when the alternative means keeping away from the sport she loves.
“It definitely helps. Increases endorphins,” DiBartolomeo said. “Keeps your mood good. It’s hard to stay active when you don’t have the motivation to, but they keep you motivated.”
Some nights, Frentsos sets up buoys and the swimmers go back and forth. On adventure nights, the group skims the coastlines and draw a few 4,000-meter circles.
On those nights, Frentsos’ mind drifts like clouds.
“It’s really a meditative state,” he said.
They all know it’s a weird sight to see a group of heads and arms bobbing out of the river. They get a lot of looks, Rosenthal said.
And yet, they’ve served as inspiration, too. One of Frentsos’ neighbors began biking and kayaking more. Another started swimming.
“All we’re doing is swimming past the house, but we’re a visual reminder that ‘if they can do it, we can do something too,’” Frentsos said.
Lynn and Bob O’Dell, a retired couple who have lived on Duvall Creek, since 2009, aren’t likely to join the exercise. Frentsos and his fellow swimmers have served as a light in the murky water of quarantine life.
“There’s just so much activity on our creek. We’re really entertained,” said Bob O’Dell, who also credited the Arundel Rivers Federation for cleaning up the water. “We just really enjoy that everyone’s loving using the river.”
Lynn O’Dell feels excited when she sees the cars line up across the street at Frentsos’ house. She hears from neighbors up the street, who pull up chairs to watch them go by: “Oh, the swimmers are coming!”
“I think the main thing for us is the fact that we can share our community with these people who don’t really have an alternative right now,” Lynn O’Dell said.