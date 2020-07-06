Skipper Brian Trautman and SV Delos of YouTube, social media fame makes port in Annapolis

Brian and Karin augment their food supply by hunting and fishing whenever possible. Both are licensed scuba divers and do so both recreationally and for foraging. During the recent extended stay off the Ragged Island of the Bahamas they lived almost entirely off lobster and conch. Brian catches the former by spearfishing and uses heavy-duty hand lines deployed off the stern of the boat to catch Mahi-mahi, Wahoo, Tuna and other deep-sea fish while sailing.