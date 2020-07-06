Skipper Brian Trautman and SV Delos of YouTube, social media fame makes port in Annapolis

By most measures, Brian Trautman had a comfortable, successful life. After initially working for Microsoft, the Seattle resident and several partners started their own software development company known as Personify Design. He was married and making good money, seemingly living the American dream.
However, Trautman sensed deep in his soul that something was missing.
“I was taking the bus to work one day when it hit me. I realized the most enjoyable part of my day was the bus ride,” said Trautman, who holds an electrical engineering degree from the University of Washington.
Trautman was unwilling to continue the daily drudgery of working in an office and sitting in front of a computer, so he chucked it all and took to the high seas. The Flagstaff, Arizona native sold all his possessions, bought a 53-foot cruising sailboat, and departed Seattle bound for Auckland, New Zealand in May 2008.
“I took stock of my life and decided I wanted more,” said Trautman, whose original intent was to sail for 18 months then return to Seattle and resume working.
That initial voyage across the Pacific Ocean sparked a passion in Trautman that simply had to be pursued further. Fast forward to 2020 and the 44-year-old is skipper of the SV Delos sailing team that has logged some 78,000 miles on the open ocean, traveled to six of seven continents and made port in more than 40 countries.
Along the way, Trautman remarried and added a baby to the crew. Brian and Karin Trautman have funded more than a decade of offshore sailing by producing videos of their adventures that have drawn a massive audience to YouTube and Patreon.
“That decision to sell everything, buy a sailboat and set off on a grand adventure was a defining point in my life,” Trautman wrote in the SV Delos blog. “I have completely fallen in love with the lifestyle. This trip has changed my DNA in a way I didn’t think possible. I’ve learned a lot about what is important in life, and I know it’s not doing the 9-to-5 rat race.”
Sailing Vessel Delos, an Amel Super Maramu 2000, cruised into Annapolis late last month and is spending 12 days in port. Trautman had the boat hauled out at Bert Jabin’s Yacht Yard and has been performing routine maintenance and upkeep.
SV Delos, named after a Greek Island in the Aegean Sea, came to Annapolis for a variety of reasons, Trautman said. After spending 120 days stranded off an uninhabited island in the Bahamas, the couple decided to come up the East Coast and seek shelter during the impending hurricane season.
Annapolis was always on the travel agenda because the Trautmans have an important patron here. Jeff Bach owns an apartment in Eastport and allowed the SV Delos team to use the address for the purpose of shipping valuable supplies. Bach told the couple they could stay in the apartment while working on the boat and reprovisioning.
Another ardent follow of the SV Delos videos, Ryan Crawley, volunteered to help with the maintenance work. Crawley, who drove seven hours from Boone, N.C., was busily buffing the bottom as Trautman met with a visiting reporter. A Jabin’s employee stopped by the boat to deliver a care package from another subscriber, Mike Dorst, who sent a box filled with beer, wine and other goodies.
“We are constantly amazed and uplifted by the kindness of our supporters,” Trautman said. “It really restores your faith in humanity.”
So it begins
Trautman and his first wife left Seattle and headed to Mexico, where they were met by his brother. Brady Trautman had committed to helping sail the boat to Tahiti but enjoyed the experience so much he continued on to New Zealand.
They arrived in Auckland dead broke and the long voyage in close quarters essentially spelled the end of Brian Trautman’s marriage. However, island hopping across the Pacific Ocean to New Zealand had made a profound impact on the brothers.
“We fell in love with the lifestyle. We were determined to do whatever we could to keep it going,” Brian said.
Trautman was forced to find work in Auckland and save up some money in order to continue sailing. While there, he met the former Karin Syren — a Swedish native who was backpacking in New Zealand.
“I smoothly asked her to go sailing for the weekend and she’s been with me ever since,” said Trautman, who has nicknamed his wife Kazza and refers to her as his “Swedish Princess.”
Delos departed New Zealand in 2011 and sailed to Fiji, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and other destinations in the South Pacific. The Trautman clan wound up in Bundaberg, Australia having run out of money again. They drove to Melbourne and Brian began consulting with his former company to rebuild the funds.
Brian was drinking at a bar in Barra de Navidad, Mexico when a fellow traveler insisted that he start videotaping the voyage. He immediately bought a $200 camcorder and started filming, never dreaming the Delos team could produce content that would earn a steady income.
“We initially made the videos and started a blog to keep our friends and family updated on what we were doing. We had no notions of becoming professional travel bloggers,” Brian said. “Other people started subscribing, so when we returned to Australia, we decided to up our game.”
The Trautmans invested in an HD camcorder and the Adobe Premiere video editing software and taught themselves production. They posted monthly videos to various social media platforms and happily discovered the proceeds were enough to support the ongoing sailing adventure.
The SV Delos YouTube channel ranks No. 2 within the sailing world with more than 540,000 subscribers and 7 million monthly page views, as well as 163,000 Instagram followers. Brian said advertising revenue from YouTube provides modest revenue with the majority of money coming from crowdfunding on Patreon.
“Basically, the videos and what we call the ‘Delos Tribe’ have made the trip sustainable,” said Brian, adding it costs between $2,000 and $2,500 per month to live aboard Delos. “We make enough to run the boat and put a little bit into savings for a rainy day.”
The Trautmans came up with another method of making a few bucks — inviting guest sailors aboard for various voyages for a reasonable fee. Almost 60 folks have joined the crew for as long as a few weeks to several months or longer.
Totally self-sufficient
SV Delos can leave port and not return for up to six months when properly provisioned. The center console ketch (two masts) features two solar panels that provided 1,400 watts of power along with two wind generators that produce 400 watts of power.
A desalinator converts salt water into fresh water at a rate of 50 gallons an hour, while an onboard generator delivers additional power. A satellite positioned high atop the stern allows Delos to access broadband speed internet anywhere in the world.
It is a comfortable boat with aft and forward cabins, navigator station, salon, galley and two heads equipped with hot water showers. There is a refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine and a couple freezer lockers located below the seating area of the salon.
Brian and Karin augment their food supply by hunting and fishing whenever possible. Both are licensed scuba divers and do so both recreationally and for foraging. During the recent extended stay off the Ragged Island of the Bahamas they lived almost entirely off lobster and conch. Brian catches the former by spearfishing and uses heavy-duty hand lines deployed off the stern of the boat to catch Mahi-mahi, Wahoo, Tuna and other deep-sea fish while sailing.
The Trautmans parked the boat in Florida for a few months so Karin could travel home to Sweden to give birth to Sierra, who has lived aboard SV Delos for the majority of her 11 months.
SV Delos did a thorough tour of the Caribbean Sea before returning to the Atlantic Ocean for what was originally scheduled as two months in the Bahamas. That visit lasted much longer than anticipated due to the pandemic since all countries and ports would not allow entry.
Brian Trautman has danced naked atop Mount Yasur, a volcano on Tannu Island in Vanuatu. He’s marveled at the sight of a young boy from Fiji crying because he’d never seen white people before. Residents of the Solomon Islands were blown away because they’d never seen an iPhone before.
Crew members swam with whale sharks in the Philippines and great white sharks in False Bay off South Africa. They were diving a Japanese shipwreck in 15 feet of water when a sudden squall transformed the wind from zero to 40 knots.
“We almost lost the boat because it was driven onto the reef,” Brian said. “We sustained significant damage to the keel and rudder but managed to sail 1,600 miles to Australia to make repairs.”
By far the scariest experience came in the Indian Ocean en route to Madagascar when Velos was enveloped by a massive low-pressure system that produced winds in excess of 50 knots and 25-foot waves.
Along the way, SV Delos has partnered with the Annapolis-based Ocean Research Project to track the progress of various marine life carrying acoustic tags. On Friday, Nicole Trenholm, scientist and expedition leader for Ocean Research Project, stopped by Jabin’s to swap out monitoring devices.
SV Delos is due to launch from Jabin’s this week and Brian said the boat will head up the Chesapeake Bay then transit through the C&D Canal and out the Delaware Bay into the ocean. They will sail up the East Coast with stops in Block Island and Nantucket.
“We’ll get as far north as we can and hope the Canadian border is open by then,” said Brian, noting the season plan was to explore Nova Scotia and Newfoundland before heading to Greenland and checking the Arctic Ocean off the list.
SV Delos will return to the Pacific Ocean via the Northwest Passage.