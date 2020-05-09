Should I stay or should I go? Spring sports college seniors have tough decisions to make.

Should I stay or should I go?
The famous song by the English band The Clash accurately reflects the dilemma confronting many collegiate athletes from Anne Arundel County.
All spring sports were effectively canceled in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. College seniors playing baseball, softball and lacrosse or competing in track and field saw their careers come to a sudden end.
However, the NCAA offered a reprieve, announcing at the end of March that all student-athletes participating in spring sports would be granted an extra year of eligibility.
Therein lied the decision: Do I stay, or do I go?
Maryland baseball player Tyler Blohm weighed the matter for several weeks before finally making a decision on April 26. The Archbishop Spalding product decided to stay, as he is enrolling in graduate school and will pitch for the Terrapins in 2021.
That will mark just the fourth year of eligibility for Blohm, who did not make any appearances this season because he was still rehabilitating from an injury. Maryland head coach Rob Vaughn actively recruited the standout starter to return.
“My coach reached out and said my scholarship would be the same and that made it easy for me to come back,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I was finished with what I started here at Maryland. I really enjoy playing this game and hope to continue to do so at the pro level.”
Blohm, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound left-hander who was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, had a bone spur removed from his throwing shoulder in July 2019. The Millersville resident has been rehabbing diligently ever since the surgery and had been cleared for game action the week the sports world fell silent.
“I knew I was going to be out for a few weeks to start the season. Actually, I was supposed to return for the weekend series [at Texas Christian University March 13-15] being held right before the season got stopped,” he said.
Blohm, the Capital Gazette baseball Player of the Year and Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year after going 9-0 with a 0.74 earned run average as a senior at Spalding, was outstanding as a starter for Maryland in 2017, posting an 8-6 record with 71 strikeouts and just 36 walks while being named to Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year. He held opponents to a .227 batting average and the eight wins were second in school history by a freshman.
Following a solid sophomore season, Blohm made just six starts as a junior before being shut down due to the injury.
“I was looking forward to getting back out there this season and proving there was nothing significantly wrong with my shoulder. I wanted to show the scouts I was still the guy I used to be before surgery,” Blohm said.
Blohm’s professional potential was part of the reasoning and a strong motivating factor for returning to college. He had interviewed with some Fortune 500 companies but learned the potential jobs were on hold due to the coronavirus crisis that has crushed the economy.
“There is a lot of unfinished business we need to take care of. Those are the exact same words I used when I spoke to coach Vaughn,” Blohm said. “Coach Vaughan was excited to have me back and I’m psyched to be back.”
It was not as clear-cut a decision for former St. Mary’s standout Elliott Zoellner — a teammate, classmate and close friend of Blohm’s.
Zoellner switched to a sidearm delivery to great success during the 2018 season then spent the summer honing that new weapon. In seven appearances out of the bullpen this spring, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-hander did not allow a run and concluded the shortened season with 16 strikeouts and just three walks, earning a win and a save along the way.
Zoellner is graduating this month with a degree in government and politics. After performing an internship with Cintas, he had been offered a job with the uniform services company and was prepared to begin a two-year management training program.
However, Zoellner is also considering going back to Maryland to pursue a master’s degree in business administration. As of late April, the three-time All-County selection by Capital Gazette was waiting to hear whether he’d been accepted into the graduate program.
Professional baseball is also a factor for Zoellner, who could potentially get drafted. It’s been reported the MLB Draft will last only five rounds, though the league has not officially announced anything.
“I’m still debating the decision. There are a lot of things that need to play out before I feel comfortable one way or another,” Zoellner said. “I definitely still want to play baseball. It’s just a matter of whether it’s in college or the pros. I’m waiting for all the variables to play out.”
Zoellner, who tossed multiple perfect innings of relief against Delaware and George Mason this past season, has no regrets if it turns out he will never throw another pitch for the Terps.
“I really enjoyed playing for coach Vaughn and the Terrapins. I learned so much on the field and developed as both a player and a person,” he said. “Being part of the Maryland baseball program has helped me mature into the person I am today. I’m extremely grateful for the guidance of my coaches and teammates.”
Sticking with it
Jake Carraway was having a senior season to remember going into a March 14 contest at No. 4 North Carolina. The senior attackman had amassed a team-high 34 points on 23 goals and 11 assists in helping No. 10 Georgetown get off to a 6-0 start.
The Hoyas had the nation’s top-ranked defense and seventh-best offense, outscoring opponents by an average of 16.5 goals to 6.3. On March 12, Georgetown men’s lacrosse conducted what Carraway considered “the perfect practice.”
Needless to say, Carraway and company were devastated when word came down the remainder of the season had been canceled.
“I was ecstatic about the team we had and the path we were on,” the St. Mary’s High graduate said.
Carraway is due to graduate this month with a finance degree and had a job lined up with Barclays, an investment banking firm based in New York City. He reached out to the company’s human resources department to determine whether he could defer starting for one year.
“I’m very fortunate the folks with Barclays were understanding of the situation and basically said my job would be there when I’m ready,” said Carraway, who had completed a 10-week internship with the company the previous summer. “I have a lot of great mentors with the bank that are ex-lacrosse players. They actually encouraged me to continue playing lacrosse while I could.”
Carraway, who was named an honorable mention All-American by Inside Lacrosse for this shortened season, ranks second all-time at Georgetown with 144 career goals and third with 214 points. The Sherwood Forest resident will almost assuredly break both records in 2021.
“My priority from the outset was to go back to Georgetown. I wanted to use that extra year of eligibility and help this program win championships,” said Carraway, who will pursue a master’s degree in management from Georgetown’s prestigious McDonough School of Business.
“Honestly, it was a pretty easy question for me to answer right off the bat. I love lacrosse and I love Georgetown. It was just a matter of whether I was wanted back and if there was room on the roster for me next season.”
Salisbury men’s lacrosse standout Brett Malamphy is also returning for a fifth year of eligibility. The Crofton resident had been almost unstoppable this past season, capturing 77 percent (96-of-125) of faceoffs and gobbling up a team-high 63 ground balls.
In three seasons as Salisbury’s faceoff specialist, the Arundel High graduate has amassed 594 faceoff wins, collected 387 ground balls and posted a .711 winning percentage.
Malamphy is set to earn a degree in business economics following the 2020 fall semester and will begin work toward a master’s degree in the same field of study during the spring semester.
“I have the rest of my life to live my life. We have a great team coming back and a chance to capture a national championship,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave Salisbury with a bad taste in my mouth. If Salisbury wound up winning a national championship without me, I would have really regretted it.”
Hanging up the cleats
Madison Carter was a fifth-year senior with the Penn State women’s lacrosse program this past spring. The South River High graduate had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament five games into the 2019 campaign and was about to begin her comeback when the coronavirus intervened.
Carter, who was a second team All-American selection by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association as a junior in 2018, is currently enrolled in an education master’s program at Penn State and is due to earn the graduate degree next spring. The Davidsonville resident recently announced she will not be playing lacrosse in 2021.
“It would have been my sixth year and I just decided it was time to move on. I’ve come to terms with it and am at peace with my decision,” said Carter, who is hoping to get into college coaching. “I’m leaving with a lot of fond memories. I was lucky to be part of teams that went to back-to-back final fours.”
Carter, the Capital Gazette’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2015, departs as one of Penn State’s all-time leading scorers, ranking fifth with 197 goals and seventh with 218 points.
“I love Penn State and I love to play lacrosse. I have a lot of competitive drive and definitely did not see career ending like this,” said Carter. “I’m so fortunate to have been at Penn State the past five years. Despite losing my last two seasons (to injury and the coronavirus), the good definitely overrides the bad.”
Towson University men’s lacrosse seniors Grant Maloof and Jon Mazza have also both decided to move on. Those two Davidsonville residents were taken in the Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft last week with Mazza getting selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Barrage and Maloof being picked in the seventh round by the Chesapeake Bayhawks.
Maloof sat out his sophomore season with an injury and therefore was a redshirt senior this past spring. He is set to graduate with a degree in business marketing and is eager to start a career.
“It was definitely a tough decision. I thought about it a long time and talked to my family,” the South River High graduate said. “Six years would have been a lot of time in college.”
York College women’s lacrosse player Jordan Conley is earning an undergraduate degree in human services with minors in psychology and applied youth development. The Annapolis resident applied to several graduate schools and was accepted by her top choice — University of Maryland at Baltimore — and will pursue a master’s in social work.
“A lot of us already had life plans for what we wanted to do next,” said Conley, a St. Mary’s High graduate.
Jen Muston, York’s 13th-year head coach, had assured all seven seniors they would have a spot on the roster next season. None have elected to return to school.
Nursing can wait
Haley Simonds had just set the Southern Athletic Conference career record for runs batted in when the college softball season came to an abrupt halt. The Pasadena resident was batting .444 and leading Newberry College in home runs (six), RBIs (40) and total bases (48) when play was canceled on March 12.
“Honestly, I was really angry. I wasn’t ready for the season to end like that,” the Severna Park High product said. “I didn’t like that my career wasn’t ending on my terms. I had this expectation of there being a lot of lasts.”
Simonds is pursuing a nursing degree and had an internship arranged at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, S.C. She has chosen to return to Newberry for a fifth season despite not being able to pursue the internship while still playing softball.
“That internship would have been really good for my resume,” Simonds admitted. “I had a long talk with my parents, and they were very supportive of whatever decision I made. They know how hard I’ve worked to develop my nursing skills and also how much I love softball.”
Simonds, who was a second team All-SAC selection at first base in 2018, spoke with a close friend who was a former collegiate athlete and heard some words of wisdom: Enjoy softball while it lasts.
“They are literally saying, ‘You are getting a redo. Appreciate the opportunity.’ I’ll be working for the rest of my life; I’m never going to get another chance to play college softball,” said Simonds, who was first team All-SAC as a designated hitter in 2017. “I definitely feel I made the right decision because I’ve never been so excited to go back and play.”