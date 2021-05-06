Anne Arundel schools announce fans allowed at spring games with COVID limitations

Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced it will allow fans for the spring athletics season that starts Friday.
Student-athletes will be allowed to invite up to two spectators for each game in which their team participates, according to a news release. This continues the limited fan attendance allowed during the fall season. Invited fans from both visiting and home teams will be allowed on-site as long as they follow COVID-19 protocols. Admission will be free.
While Maryland has opened up some of its economic activity following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 spread, larger events like sports games and concerts still have some restrictions.
Those protocols include wearing a mask at all times, a requirement of Gov. Larry Hogan’s most recent executive order concerning larger venues. Guests must also maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and use hand sanitizers found at entrances and exits. School officials ask visitors not to gather near entrances and exits and remain in their vehicles until the venue opens.
“These protocols served us well in our fall athletics season, and I appreciate the cooperation of our student-athletes and their families,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in a statement. “We need to continue to do our due diligence as we safely hold these contests, which is always our top priority.”
No outside food or beverages can be brought to the games, nor will concessions be available. Guests must go directly to their seats and remain there as much as possible. Restrooms are open.
Anyone not invited to the games is asked to stay home. The school system plans to stream the games through the National Federation of High Schools. More information on those streams can be found at aacps.org/athleticsbroadcasts.