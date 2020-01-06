Tim Schwartz has been named sports editor of Capital Gazette, the news organization covering Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
Schwartz will lead the news organizations’ Annapolis-based sports team to cover high school, Navy and other sports for both digital and print publications. Capital Gazette, part of Baltimore Sun Media, includes The Capital, the Maryland Gazette, the Bowie Blade-News and Crofton West County Gazette.
Schwartz has been with Baltimore Sun Media for more than five years, previously covering prep sports in his native Howard County. He has been a prolific reporter with a digital-first perspective. Tim also has covered high school wrestling for The Baltimore Sun since 2014.
Previously, he was a sports aide and freelancer for The Washington Post, a sports intern at The Sun and a sports reporter for the Montgomery County Sentinel. Tim is a 2014 graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.