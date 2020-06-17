Sports are returning in Anne Arundel in ways big and small. Lacrosse is adapting quickly.

The first sign of the return of sports came on May 27 when Gov. Larry Hogan allowed youth sports to begin “low-contact” practices outdoors and in limited groups that may not exceed 10 individuals at any time.
With those guidelines in place, all lacrosse could be in a summer stricken by coronavirus was what Chesapeake Club Lacrosse did on Tuesday night on Annapolis High School’s turf: Skill sessions with athletes spread apart in small groups.
The clubs’ leaders, such as director of lacrosse and recruiting/2022 coach, Stephy Samaras, had been toiling over pandemic-safe plans through the spring, working to comply with Hogan’s orders. A scheduling snafu pushed the skill sessions back to June 16.
The return of sports picked up more steam on June 10 when Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon announced high schools would be allowed to resume practice and training activities.
Momentum had continued, and starting Wednesday, June 17, youth practices and game play can begin normal operations in Anne Arundel County with no limit on outdoor gathering numbers. Anne Arundel Department of Recreation and Parks still recommended players keep distance when possible, like on sidelines and during breaks, and it’s recommended all coaches, players and spectators wear a mask until they enter the field of play.
The state’s guidelines for best practices for youth sports no longer specify a limit for outdoor gatherings.
All tournaments and other sporting events scheduled for July and August can continue July 1.
Though he’d been preparing through May and June in the event tournaments could be permitted soon, it was something HoganLax CEO Matt Hogan couldn’t have believed even just weeks ago. Or, frankly, even just a few days ago.
With all this change, individual counties have shuffled to keep up. Before the week began, Matt Hogan brushed with Anne Arundel County, believing the Severna Park-based organization wouldn’t be able to host its annual tournaments in its own home county.
By Monday, he was given the green light.
“I don’t know what changed,” Matt Hogan said. “They were not as quick to respond as Queen Anne’s, Harford and Cecil. We were concerned about that. But within four days, Anne Arundel and Howard came back and said we’re open. We were very, very pleased with that.”
Next month, Matt Hogan’s slate of tournaments begin with the Bay Bridge Brawl on July 18, in which 50 teams will compete in Centreville. Two weeks later, that number will swell to 180 with Summer Exposure being held at various Anne Arundel high schools and parks Aug. 1-2. The next day, that total will taper to 150 but with higher stakes, as the Naptown series spans over two sites in Howard and Anne Arundel counties Aug. 3-5. The championship games will be held in Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and broadcast on ESPN.
Going from no lacrosse at all a month ago to full-blown tournaments in mid-summer scared a few teams off, but not many, Matt Hogan said. The club sent out out a survey to its coaches and parents of teams that would be involved in the games themselves, asking if they’d feel appropriate playing, flying, staying in hotels or having a one or two-day tournament.
“I think the people who want to play a two-day tournament are the ones who can drive home at the end. And a majority of our tournaments serve those clientele," Hogan said. "They feel very comfortable going home each night. I do think what we’ve received back from our clubs that keeps coming back to our events is the players and the parents want to play.”
The club will release its tournament guidelines on Friday but there’s a proposal to eliminate the face-off and instead begin play based on a coin flip to avoid close contact. The scored-upon team would then get possession from goal or midfield.
At the sites themselves, there will be no tailgates nor tickets sold. The club is debating limiting one parent per player, and whether to put up tents. All except players will be encouraged, not required, to wear a mask as the risk is deemed too high for athletes to be running around in oppressive July humidity with a breathing impediment.
Fewer than a third of teams will be present at a time, spreading out the tournament over a longer schedule.
The loss of lacrosse from March on to May put a strain on Matt Hogan’s finances and anxieties. As much as the resumption of play will replenish the bank, these tournaments will be costly, too. Spreading teams out means more time spent on fields.
“Those are costs we have no issue and are willing to have to spend because we want to continue to provide safe and competitive tournaments,” Hogan said.
Hero’s Lacrosse coach Graydon Ripley’s daughters, Madelyn (2026 Black) and Emma (2023 White), have already signed up for five tournaments in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, such as G8 Tournament in Delaware July 10 and Impulse Lax Fest in Salisbury July 12.
Ripley felt encouraged by the measures his daughters’ club have taken to minimize exposure — temperature checks, limiting tournaments to one day, masks for the coaches and keeping parents in cars.
He knows tournaments might be a slightly different beast, though they’ve assured similar measures.
“No one quite knows what it will look like yet. One concern we talked about was referees,” Ripley said. “A lot of older referees and quite frankly not a lot are in the best of shape. If they had to wear a mask, it would limit their oxygen intake. I’d be curious to see how that goes.”
There’s still the worry someone on one of Hero’s teams falls ill. If so, they’d shut the team down for two weeks.
Meanwhile, there was the upside to consider.
“This virtual learning, while is good as it can be, is not the same," Ripley said. "Kids are social beings. ... These kids have been asked to change everything about what they’re doing. To come back (together), I hope it stays that way.”
For three CCLax sophomores, Kate Lindsay of Broadneck and Elinor Brady and Sam Dunn of St. Mary’s, returning to the field on Tuesday with teammates brought them joy, no matter what they were doing. All three plan to compete in multiple tournaments next month.
“I’m kind of skeptical at what they’re going to be like this year, because they’re so soon," Dunn said.
CCLax is still uncertain about entering tournaments because of the lack of college exposure, according to Samaras and the club’s head, Cathy Samaras. The NCAA’s recruiting dead period continues through July 31.
After weeks of Zoom lessons, the club began its skill sessions on Annapolis High’s fields, where players did their best to keep six feet of distance. There was a lot of conditioning and a renewal of stick-work to be done.
“Getting back into everything is challenging again. The other day I picked up my stick for the first time in a while — I should have kept up with it, but just getting the feeling back again is just (good),” Brady said.
The prospect of what the future will look like daunts the adults. Matt Hogan, for instance, knows there’s a chance he’ll have to shut everything down if coronavirus cases spike and the government acts. But the players themselves don’t see the future that way.
“I’m kind of hopeful. Everything keeps changing,” Lindsay said.