Ernesto Rodriguez captures fifth U.S. Snipe National Championship with fourth different crew

Tyler Mowry was sailing upwind during last weekend’s U.S. Snipe National Championship when he suddenly realized what he was up against.
“You look around see three former world champions and four past national champions,” Mowry said. “You’re trying to hold your place and think, ‘Do I cover this world champion or that world champion?’ It’s crazy how competitive this class is.”
Foremost among those heavy hitters is Ernesto Rodriguez, a legendary figure in the class. When all was said and done after four days of racing on the Chesapeake Bay, it was no surprise to see Rodriguez and crew Kathleen Tocke atop the standings.
Rodriguez overcame a slow start by winning four of the last seven races to capture the Snipe National Championship for the fifth time. Rodriguez and Tocke amassed a low score of 31 points, one better than runner-up Raul Rios with Andrea Riefkohl Gonzalez aboard as crew.
“Annapolis is a place that brings you down to earth as a sailor. It is a very tricky venue and will test you for sure,” Rodriguez said. “To win any championship you have to be fast, and we were pretty much level with the top teams in terms of speed. We got off to a bad start, but stayed calm and patient. I think experienced paid off. There were a lot of little things that added up and put us on top.”
Rodriguez was born and raised in Cuba and represented his native country as an international sailor. He qualified for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta as a Laser class competitor and attended the Miami Olympic Classes Regatta to test himself against the world’s top contenders.
“I never went back to Cuba. I defected while I was in Miami,” said Rodriguez, who never made it to the Olympics that year. “I don’t regret missing out on the Olympics. That was the best decision I made in my life.”
Shortly after settling in Miami, Rodriguez was introduced to the thriving Snipe fleet based out of Coconut Grove Sailing Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club and Biscayne Bay Yacht Club. Although already an accomplished sailor, he was mentored by Snipe legend Gonzalo Diaz Sr., who represented Cuba in the 1959 Pan American Games.
The elder Diaz actively raced Snipes until he was 89 years old. His son, Augie Diaz, is perhaps the most successful Snipe sailor in history with four world championships, six North American crowns and 10 national titles to his credit.
“I certainly landed in the right place for the Snipe fleet,” Rodriguez said. “Gonzalo and Augie Diaz have a really nice program for helping people get into the class. I realized quickly how much I could learn about sailing by competing in this great class.”
Like many, Rodriguez cites the social aspects as a major reason why he remains devoted to the Snipe. He has also raced Star boats in addition to the Laser and said neither of those classes come close to matching the Snipe in terms of the people dynamic.
Rodriguez, who owns Custom Yacht Services in Fort Lauderdale, has now won Snipe nationals with four different crew. Tocke, who was a national champ while crewing for Diaz, played a major role in the team’s success last weekend.
“Kathleen is just amazing. She has a great feel for the boat, a lot of knowledge and is very physical,” Rodriguez said. “She knows how to keep the boat powered up and how to depower it when necessary. She loves the class and has put a lot of time and effort into it.”
Mowry and crew Izzy Fadullon were the top local boat, placing sixth with 87 points. Mowry, a member of the Boston University intercollegiate sailing team, posted five single-digit results with a top finish of third in Race 6. This was the South River High graduate’s second Snipe Nationals as skipper, and he made a dramatic improvement after finishing mid-fleet in 2019.
“I knew I had a lot of work to do after last nationals. It comes down to learning how to sail in a fleet where everyone is good,” Mowry said. “I really needed to improve my decision-making. It’s all about calculating when to take risks.”
Mowry and Fadullon proved fast learners and were consistently rounding the first weather in good shape and routinely picking off boats during downwind legs.
“We got good starts and sailed smart during the first half of the first beat,” he said. “Izzy and I had some very good boat speed, especially downwind. I think local knowledge helped a lot and I had a bit of luck as well.”
Fadullon, an Annapolis High graduate, will continue her sailing career at the Naval Academy and reports for plebe summer next week.
“I was really happy to send Izzy off on a note,” said Mowry, who plans to continue sailing the Snipe for the foreseeable future and hopes to one day join the likes of Rodriguez and Diaz as national champs.
“Guys like Ernesto, Raul and Augie really have the Snipe figured out. It’s crazy competitive and I’m working hard to get up there,” he said. “I took a good look at the trophy after the regatta and said to myself, ‘Maybe one day.’ "
Severn Sailing Association hosted the Snipe Nationals and regatta chair Lisa Pline was extremely pleased wit the turnout. This was the first national championship held in the United States coming out of the coronavirus pandemic and competitors traveled to Annapolis from the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast.
“Of course, we couldn’t have been happier that the wind cooperated, allowing us to sail all four of the scheduled days,” Pline said.
Snipe class organizers have been working hard to get younger sailors into the popular dinghy and Pline was thrilled that 30% of the 52-boat fleet consisted of skippers 30 years old or younger. Many of those were former collegiate All-Americans, which bodes well for the future of the class.
Women sailors were either skipper or crew in half the fleet. There were five all-female teams with the Severn Sailing Association tandem of skipper Carol Cronin and crew Kim Couranz finishing 14th. Couranz noted there were two female skippers with male crews.
“The Snipe is a great boat for a range of weights, including the generally smaller women teams,” she said. “I’m so happy more women are discovering how fun it is to sail in the co-ed events in addition to our great women’s events.”
For complete results, visit https://theclubspot.com/regatta/rGPDAxmlZE/results