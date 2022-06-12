Up-and-coming young skipper Raul Rios, Andrea Riefkohl capture Snipe Colonial Cup in Annapolis

Skipper Raul Rios and crew Andrea Riefkohl combined to capture the Snipe Colonial Cup championship. Rios, a 28-year-old Puerto Rico native, already has numerous major class championships to his credit. Riefkohl is an All-American sailor at Tulane University. (Courtesy Ted Morgan)

Members of the Snipe class, both locally and nationally, have created an impressive template for other established dinghy classes for how to increase participation.

Creative thinkers among veteran Snipe sailors have come up with several innovative ideas that have succeeded in increasing entries at most major regattas.

Last weekend’s Snipe Colonial Cup in Annapolis provided convincing evidence, drawing 36 boats. That marked the most entries since way back in 1988 for the annual regatta hosted by Severn Sailing Association.

“This is a testament to the work we have done over the past decade to grow the fleet,” local fleet captain Lisa Pline said. “Most of our growth has been in the 30-and-under segment, showing the Snipe class is the place to be for post-college sailors looking for ‘serious sailing, serious fun.’”

Pline was referencing the longtime slogan of the Snipe class, which combines stiff competition on the water with friendly camaraderie off it. It has always been a close-knit class consisting of numerous couples and the social aspect is emphasized.

Severn Sailing Association stands at the forefront of increasing participation in the Snipe class with Pline and other veteran members working hard to get boats for interested sailors. SSA accounted for 19 of the 36 Colonial Cup entries, a significant number of whom were 30 years old or younger.

Consider fourth-place finisher Trevor Davis, who just completed his sophomore season with the Tufts intercollegiate sailing team. The 2020 St. Mary’s High graduate has been racing Snipes for a year now thanks to support from the class.

Severn Sailing Association member Brett Davis, also a Tufts graduate, loaned his boat to Davis for the Colonial Cup. SSA has also introduced a lease-to-own program and offered other incentives to get younger sailors into the class.

“Snipe owners are very generous with loaning boats to younger sailors and otherwise helping them out,” Davis said. “I give the class as a whole a lot of credit for being very purposeful for making it accessible.”

Davis thinks the Snipe class is attractive to post-collegiate sailors because it replicates that level of competition so closely. It is a two-person boat with a mainsail, genoa and no trapeze with organizers running windward-leeward races.

Skipper Trevor Davis and crew Rees Tindall were the top junior team at the Snipe Colonial Cup, placing fourth overall. The Anne Arundel County residents have qualified for the Snipe Junior Nationals, being held off Portugal in July. (Courtesy Ted Morgan)

Colonial Cup champion Raul Rios is a shining example of why it is wise for one-design dinghy classes to recruit younger sailors. Rios was introduced to Snipe sailing as crew for class legend Ernesto Rodriguez and they placed third at the 2008 Western Hemisphere Championships.

Rios began skippering his own Snipe shortly thereafter and has been doing so for 13 years now. The 28-year-old Puerto Rico native reached the pinnacle by capturing the world championship in 2017. Many consider the former Boston College All-American a rising star within the class.

Rios secured his first Colonial Cup victory last year with Jose Arturo Diaz as crew. He defended the title this year with Tulane All-American Andrea Riefkohl as crew. It was a dominant showing by the duo, which won two races and placed second in three others in totaling a low score of eight points.

“Andrea and I sailed to keep things simple. We worked on good communication and speed to stay consistent,” Rios said. “With conditions being shifty and light, staying simple was the key.”

Rios, who also has topped Snipe Nationals, North Americans and Western Hemispheres as a skipper, praised the performance of Andrea Riefkohl — fresh off helping Tulane capture the Intercollegiate Sailing Association Co-Ed Dinghy national championship as part of the winning A Division team.

“Andrea started sailing with me last year for nationals and works hard to maintain our game-plan,” Rios said. “She does a great job of describing the course as far as boats, wind and marks while we are racing.”

Annapolis resident and relatively new SSA member Arthur Blodgett along with crew Grace Howie placed second with 12 points after getting the gun in three races. Miami resident Augie Diaz, a two-time world champ and past Rolex Yachtsman of the Year, took third.

Davis has spent the past month preparing for the Snipe Junior World Championships, for which he qualified last year. He and crew Rees Tindall will be heading to Oporto, Portugal, in late July. Tindall is a Severn School product who crews for Davis at Tufts.

“I’m pretty confident we can do well at worlds,” Davis said.

The Pasadena resident cites the Snipe philosophy of sharing knowledge and information as crucial to his rapid ascension in the class. The 15 1/2-foot dinghy, designed by William F. Crosby in 1931, is quite technical in terms of rig tune and setup.

“It’s a very tweaky boat and we’ve been unbelievably happy over the course of the past year that past world champions and sailmakers have helped us with tuning and overall understanding of the rig,” Davis said.

Severn Sailing Association members Carol Cronin and Kim Couranz were the top women’s team, placing seventh overall. Cronin and Couranz, who claimed consecutive Colonial Cup championships in 2018 and 2019, have been the highest all-female entry more times than they count.

Snipe Colonial Cup results

1. Raul Rios & Andrea Riefkohl, 1-2-2-1-(3)-2=8; 2. Arthur Blodgett & Grace Howie, (7)-1-5-4-1-1=12; 3. Augie Diaz & Katie Bornarth, (9)-6-1-2-7-3=19; 4. Trevor Davis & Rees Tindall, 5-3-7-9-2-(12)=26