Severna Park skipper John White shows an old boat can still succeed during Screwpile Lighthouse Challenge

Severna Park resident John White skippered his Abbott 33 to victory in ORC class at the 2022 Screwpile Lighthouse Challenge. White said the rating system enables a sailboat that is more than 40 years old to compete with newer, faster designs. (Willy Keyworth/SpinSheet Magazine)

If John White wanted to compete against boats of similar size, speed and performance then he would have entered PHRF B class for the Screwpile Lighthouse Challenge.

White is racing a vintage Abbott 33, a Jan Torben Larsen design that debuted in 1981. Built by Abbott Boats in Ontario, Canada, the fiberglass sloop is not very competitive against most modern designs.

However, White is a firm believer the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) rule is more fair and accurate than the traditional Performance Handicap Rating Formula (PHRF) and is willing to race against boats that are far more high-performance.

White wound up taking top honors in the lone ORC class for Screwpile, showing his trust in the rating rule was warranted. The Abbott 33 was easily the slowest boat among such designs as an Aerodyne 38, Soto 40, Farr 395 and a couple Melges 32s.

Country Squire crossed the finish line last in all five races but corrected to first once handicaps were calculated. This particular Abbott 33, which was built in 1988, posted a low score of five points — 12 better than runner-up ZUUL, the Aerodyne 38 skippered by Benedict Capuco.

“We’re convinced that ORC is the handicap rule of choice. We wanted to prove that you can compete with an old boat and be handicapped fairly against the newer, faster, larger boats,” White said. “This was a great exercise to see the rule can work over a broad spectrum.”

This marked the first time since 2015 that White has competed in the Screwpile Lighthouse Challenge, a regatta he has dominated in years past. He has captured class honors while racing a J/30, a heavily modified Beneteau First 10, J/80 and now the Abbott 33.

White’s victory in the J/80 one-design in 2015 marked his ninth consecutive championship at Screwpile, which is organized by the Southern Maryland Sailing Association.

This year’s regatta was held July 15-17 in a wide range of wind conditions off Solomons. White steered Country Squire and had his son Kevin working the bowl. Chip Carr was aboard as tactician and cockpit boss, while Rob Marino (headsail trimmer), Christine Compton (pit) and Matt Johns (mast) rounded out the crew.

Action got underway Friday in extremely light air with ORC class racing within the confined quarters of the Patuxent River. White noted it was the first time he’d ever sailed on that body of water in double-digit trips to Screwpile.

More moderate breeze prevailed on Saturday and Sunday, which favored the Abbott 33 in relation to the high-performance boats in the class.

“Our boat appears to be strong in 5 to 10 knots and flat water, which was pretty much the whole regatta,” said White, a Severna Park resident who owns and operates Whitehall Yacht Yard.

“Due to the large spread of handicaps in ORC, it was all about going the right way and maximizing speed at all times. It was great to see that a more than 40-year-old design can still be competitive when sailing in ORC against much more modern boats.”

There was only one other Anne Arundel County-based winner at Screwpile Lighthouse Challenge 2022, which attracted 42 boats in six classes. Orion, a Hanse 371 owned by Galesville resident Jon Opert, claimed victory in the Chesapeake Racer-Cruiser Association Non-Spinnaker division.

Opert raced double-handed along with his 16-year-old son Scott and they sailed Orion to first-place finishes in both distance races held Saturday and Sunday. Both CRCA Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker were part of the north sailing area, which did not have enough wind Friday to complete a race.

“A couple things came together well for our boat in this regatta. We had a good starting position in both races and were able to stay in clear air throughout,” Opert said.

Opert said the wind was shifty Saturday and Sunday and credited his son for constantly adjusting sail trim to maintain solid boat speed. Orion beat the Catalina 36 Swellville, skippered by Pasadena resident John Anderson, in both races.

“We also benefited from some really good fortune in the Sunday race when we caught a huge lift while beating that brought us right to the turning mark,” Opert said.

“Racing double-handed required a good bit of focus and engagement from both of us and it was very rewarding to be able to do this together as a father-son team.”