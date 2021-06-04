‘This boat is alive’: Legendary Running Tide returns to the Chesapeake for Annapolis-to-Newport Race

Beau Van Metre and a crew of eight sailed Running Tide from Newport to Annapolis late last week, exiting the C&D Canal into the Chesapeake Bay.
Strong northeasterly winds were at their backs and a powerful ebb tide propelled the 52-year-old sloop forward.
“We had the current and the wind behind us and Running Tide was just charging down the bay like a racehorse on the home stretch,” Van Metre said. “I told the crew, ‘This boat is going back home on its own.’ I didn’t feel like we were sailing her at all.”
Beau Van Metre says it was emotional bringing one of the most famous sailboats in the history of offshore racing back to Annapolis for the first time in more than three decades.
Running Tide left its longtime slip at Arnie Gay’s Yacht Yard in 1988 to begin what Van Metre hoped would be an around-the-world journey. Those plans got derailed and he reluctantly sold the renowned racer after getting stranded in France.
Many years later, Van Metre started feeling seller’s remorse and became determined to reacquire the vessel. After several failed attempts, the Middleburg, Virginia, resident succeeded, although the once glorious boat had fallen into serious disrepair.
Thus began a three-year restoration project that cost $4.5 million. It culminates with Running Tide competing in the 38th biennial Annapolis-to-Newport Race, which begins today on the Chesapeake Bay.
Running Tide passed through the Spa Creek Bridge at 7 a.m. Saturday. Van Metre was able to get the same slip at the Shipwright Street Marina the boat occupied throughout its 17-year stay in Annapolis.
Larry Leonard, who crewed on Running Tide as a teenager before becoming one of the world’s most successful sailmakers, was overwhelmed as he watched Van Metre proudly steer the boat into Annapolis harbor.
“This was a passion project for Beau, and he poured his heart and soul into bringing this great boat back to life,” Leonard said. “You could see in Beau’s eyes how much it meant to have Running Tide back where it belonged.”
Tuesday night, the boat was berthed at the end of the T dock in front of Annapolis Yacht Club for a nostalgic reunion of former crew members and a rechristening ceremony. Van Metre addressed the assembled crowd then watched his wife, Dea, smash a bottle of champagne over the bow pulpit.
“My feelings about this boat are very personal. I think this boat is alive and has a heart to it,” Van Metre said. “Campaigning Running Tide was a pursuit my father and I shared together. We lived and breathed everything about racing this sailboat. To be able to put this program back together so many years later is just amazing.”
Built to win
The custom-designed Sparkman & Stephens 61-footer enjoyed incredible success under two different owners during its glory days of the 1970s.
Commissioned by shipping magnate and passionate ocean racer Jakob Isbrandtsen, the aluminum vessel was one of the first stripped-out racers specifically designed for maximum performance.
Running Tide was built at Huisman Shipyard in the Netherlands then shipped to Kretzer Boat Works in City Island, New York, where America’s Cup champion Victor Romagna personally oversaw installation of a very utilitarian deck layout.
Isbrandtsen and his top-notch crew sailed Running Tide to victory in the 1970 Newport-to-Bermuda Race and 1971 Southern Ocean Racing Conference.
Al Van Metre, a wealthy developer from Northern Virginia, bought the boat at auction in 1972 and continued to capture class honors in major regattas at a remarkable rate. He put together a talented crew consisting largely of Annapolis sailors and led the sleek, black-hulled machine to victories in numerous races on the SORC circuit such as St. Petersburg-to-Fort Lauderdale and Miami-to-Montego Bay Race.
Running Tide completed the Annapolis-to-Newport Race five times during the partnership of Al and Beau Van Metre. They were runner-up in Class I behind the 68-foot ketch Equation (owned by John Potter) in the 1973 edition of the offshore classic then took third in their second attempt in 1975.
After another close call in 1979, Running Tide finally broke through to capture Class I honors in the 1981 Annapolis-to-Newport Race then repeated that accomplishment in 1983 while also claiming line honors with an elapsed time of 87 hours, 20 minutes. It was also overall winner of the 1976 Newport-to-Bermuda Race.
Al and Beau Van Metre sailed the boat out of Annapolis during the spring and out of Newport in the summer then delivered her south for the winter to do all the SORC events. They owned the boat until 1988 but did not do much racing because the S&S 61 was no longer competitive against newer, lighter designs.
“It truly was a remarkable race boat and really set the standard in the realm of offshore racing for about a decade,” Beau Van Metre recalled. “I’ve got the complete history and can tell you Running Tide won more than 200 races.”
That impressive record, combined with the larger-than-life personalities of the father-son owners and rock star reputations of its crew, created an aura surrounding Running Tide. Annapolis Yacht Club still displays a half-hull model of the boat in its main clubhouse.
Rebirth of Running Tide
The tale of Running Tide’s resurgence started with Beau sailing the S&S 61 from Fort Lauderdale to Antibes, France, with plans to cruise the Mediterranean then take it around the world.
He envisioned one last glorious voyage aboard the boat but got stuck in France because of a lengthy construction project that closed the Suez Canal. After consulting with his father, Van Metre sold Running Tide to a French buyer for $175,000. The new owner kept the boat for 15 years and did very little to maintain it.
Leonard spotted the old girl while doing a regatta in Saint-Tropez and took some photographs he sent to Van Metre.
“I tried to buy her back a few times from the first guy to whom I sold it, but he always wanted way too much money,” said Van Metre, who succeeded his father as chairman of the family-owned real estate development company.
A second Frenchman owned the boat for another 15 years and its condition further deteriorated. Things literally hit rock bottom for Running Tide when the aging owner ran her hard aground in a Mediterranean Sea storm and had to be rescued off the boat.
Tom Maynard, a yacht broker working on behalf of Van Metre, contacted the 85-year-old owner, who was in poor health and willing to sell. Beau and Dea flew to France to inspect the boat and were stunned to find it looked almost the same as it did in 1988.
“It had the same cushions, the same dodger, even the same cooler I left aboard,” he said. “All the instruments and gauges were the same except they were fogged over and not operational.”
Of greater concern was that the deck had been cracked by the hard grounding and other structural issues existed. While disappointed to see Running Tide in such a deplorable shape, Van Metre nonetheless bought it back in December 2018.
“I’m very attached to the boat. I have a lot of personal feelings invested with the boat,” the 74-year-old business tycoon said. “I raced that boat with three-plus generations of crew members that became my closest friends. It was quite a wonderful time in my life.”
Conrad Hunter traveled to France to take possession of the boat and have it shipped from Genoa, Italy, to Fort Lauderdale.
Van Metre has spent considerable energy, effort and expense to restore Running Tide to even greater than its former glory. He will also race the old warhorse in the 2022 Newport-to-Bermuda Race, but for the most part, plans to cruise the S&S 61 with his family.
“My kids have heard all the legendary stories about Running Tide and seen pictures of her from the heyday, but never been aboard the boat,” Van Metre said.
Leonard, who founded Quantum Sail Design Group, is among several Running Tide alumni who are excited to join the crew for the 475-nautical mile passage from Annapolis to Newport. Annapolis native Chris Patterson, who was the boat captain under Al Van Metre for many years, will be back aboard.
Jim Marshall, the North Sails representative who worked with Al Van Metre for years, is returning. Two other North pros that sailed on Running Tide during the glory years, Rob Pennington and Mike Toppa, will also be back.
Jocko Allpress, who raced aboard Tide when it was owned by both Isbrandtsen and Van Metre, has committed. Carroll “Bear” Johnston, Van Metre’s longtime friend, will also join the reunion.
Better than before
Van Metre readily admits the rehabilitation project has cost much more than anticipated, but it’s been a labor of love and tribute to his late father, who died in 2008 at the age of 82.
“I realized as soon as I saw the boat it needed to be completely gutted and basically rebuilt from the bottom up,” said Van Metre, who hired respected designer David Pedrick to oversee the restoration that was performed at New England Boatworks in Newport.
That was a rather fitting choice since Pedrick began his career with Sparkman & Stephens in 1970, the same year Running Tide was launched. It was an evolution of the 12-meter designs that dominated America’s Cup in those days.
Pedrick decided to keep the keel installed in 1982 but replaced the rudder with a carbon version that is 200 pounds lighter than the original. Offshore Spars built and installed a new carbon rig that is 10 feet taller and one-third the weight of the original. That added 300 square feet of sail area.
While it still looks like Running Tide circa 1974, the classic racer has been updated with all sorts of brand-new technology.
Van Metre wanted hydraulic winches and roller-furling sails to make the boat easier to cruise with his family. New England Boatworks also installed a comfortable, well-appointed interior that is totally different than the Spartan, uncomfortable cabin it replaced.
Bob Sharkey, an Annapolis native and yet another longtime Running Tide crewmate, oversaw the refit from the outset. Allpress, now a craftsman with New England Boatworks, was also heavily involved.
“David Pedrick did a great job reconfiguring the boat to make it as competitive as we possibly could. I think the boat is definitely faster and livelier,” Van Metre said. “It’s going to be a heck of a lot of fun to sail the boat again. Doing the Annapolis-to-Newport Race aboard Running Tide will be like going back in time.”