Pasadena resident Robert Moore exceeds his own world records during powerlifting fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Pasadena’s Robert Moore has a number of powerlifting records to his credit. Recently, he used his abilities to lift a cause near to his heart.

Moore and his wife, Sandy, are strong supporters of the Greater Maryland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association as both of their mothers suffered from the disease. Moore came up with a way to use his ability as a powerlifter to benefit the cause.

Advertisement

Moore approached chapter leaders with the plan of holding an exhibition at Priority Health & Fitness in Odenton in which he attempted to break all of his own world records.

“I thought if I could raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and perhaps inspire people to maintain fitness, that would be something really rewarding,” he said. “The folks with the Alzheimer Association loved the idea because one of the things that helps people as they age is exercise.”

Advertisement

With a large audience on hand to cheer him on, Moore succeeded in surpassing his own world record marks for all three lifts and total weight last Wednesday. He executed a squat lift of 391 pounds, a dead lift of 376 pounds and a bench press of 292 pounds. So was the total weight of 1,059 pounds.

“I trained hard for several months and was just so pleased that everything went so well,” said Moore, who was on the platform every 10 minutes for a series of nine lifts. “The place was packed and the support from the crowd was phenomenal.”

A group of USPA-certified powerlifting judges, headed by Joshua Miller, were on hand to certify that the lifts were properly executed. Unfortunately, official world records can only be set at USPA-sanctioned events. Moore plans to repeat his accomplishments at a sanctioned event in the near future to formally break his own marks.

“What Robert is doing as a powerlifter is extremely impressive. If I’m half of what Robert is when I turn 70, I’ll be very happy,” said Miller, who also trains at Priority Fitness.

Perhaps most important was that Moore’s lifting exhibition raised more than $10,000 for the Greater Maryland chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. June is the organization’s primary fundraising month with efforts centering on the “The Longest Day” campaign.

That slogan is a reference to June 21, which, as the summer solstice, was the longest day of the year. Nicole Gorski, development manager of “The Longest Day” campaign for the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, applauded Moore for coming up with a unique fundraising tool.

“What makes The Longest Day so unique is the opportunity for people to turn their passion into a force for raising awareness and funds to support those with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Gorski said. “Bob harnessed the power of his network — the powerlifting community — to shine a light on this disease and help move the mission forward. We are incredibly grateful to Bob for his commitment and leadership.”

Moore has been a dedicated weightlifter since his early 20s. The Pasadena resident has all sorts of equipment in his basement gymnasium and has religiously followed a rigorous workout regimen.

Advertisement

Moore’s commitment to weight training rubbed off on his sons, Ryan and Adam, both of whom pumped iron to gain strength as young athletes. Both boys were All-Anne Arundel County baseball pitchers at Chesapeake High and went on to play collegiately.

Adam Moore was so influenced by his father’s passion that he became an avid believer in strength training and purchased Priority Fitness in Odenton.

Robert Moore began working out at Priority Fitness and his son was rather amazed by the amount of weight he was lifting.

“You know, Dad, you ought to think about competing. The numbers you’re putting up are pretty impressive,” Adam Moore said.

Robert Moore squats 385 pounds at an exhibition last Wednesday. Moore, 70, exceeded his world records in powerlifting in the 65-and-older age group. (Courtesy Photo)

Robert decided to give it a shot, joining the masters division of the United States Powerlifting Association. His first competition was the Maryland State Championships and the results were stunning: Moore set state records in every possible category for his age group (65 and older) and weight class (198 pounds).

He qualified for the USPA National Championships and blew that field away. Powerlifting competitions involve three different disciplines: squat, bench press and dead lift. Moore set world records for the squat (365 pounds), bench press (282) and total weight (1,047) on the way to being named the 2022 national champion in his category.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I’m having so much fun with it. I enjoy the competition and challenging myself to get stronger,” Moore said.

Robert Moore bench-presses 282.24 pounds during an exhibition last Wednesday at Priority Health & Fitness in Odenton. Moore, 70, exceeded his world records for 65-and-older powerlifters. (Courtesy Photo)

Moore was a four-sport letterman at Broad Run High in Northern Virginia, then played varsity golf at James Madison University. He moved to Anne Arundel County in 1979 and worked in the entertainment hospitality industry, managing bowling centers and golf courses until recently retiring.

Studies have shown that most humans lose 5% to 8% of their muscle mass each year starting around the age of 35. Moore is an anomaly, thanks to his commitment to weight training and he is lifting more weight at age 70 than ever before.

“I have actually increased my strength the last few years,” said Moore, a 36-year resident of the White’s Cove community. “It doesn’t matter what age you are, you can continue to be fit.”

Moore is ranked third nationally and sixth worldwide for his age group and weight class. He turned 70 in June and has thus moved into a new age group for competition. During training, Moore has successfully hefted more than 400 pounds in both the squat and dead lift and exceeded 300 pounds in the bench press.

Adam Moore, who is also a competitive powerlifter, marvels at his father’s accomplishments. The younger Moore, who captured the national championship in his age and weight class (40-45, 242 pounds) in 2022, noted that Robert has maintained meticulous workout logs using yellow legal pads for the past 50 years to track his progress.

Advertisement

“It’s just incredible to be 70 years old and doing what my dad is doing. Watching him set those records the other day was simply amazing. I was on my feet screaming my head off,” Adam said. “I was thrilled that we had such a great turnout of people who wanted to support Dad and the cause.”