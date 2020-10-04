Smooth sailing to Solomons for One Trick Pony

“We were very excited to be able to keep ahead of all but one of the faster ORC 1 boats that started 15 minutes behind us, as well as correct over the other well-sailed boats in our class such as Zuul, Aunt Jean, Cheetah and Monkey Dust,” Meiser said. “The crew did a great job of keeping the boat moving fast all day as well as watching the weather and other boats to help decide where to be on the course.”