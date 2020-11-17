County Executive Steuart Pittman unveils The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course, highlighting environmental improvements

Streams are once again flowing freely on the grounds of the golf course that has been located off Generals Highway in Crownsville for half a century.
Previously, many of the waterways on the property had been clogged with sediment, overgrown brush and other debris. But after significant environmental improvements were key parts of a massive renovation by the Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Department, the property is now much more than a golf course.
Government officials decided a rebranding was in order. County Executive Steuart Pittman, joined by Recreation and Parks Director Rick Anthony, announced Tuesday the facility has been renamed The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course. They were joined by other officials in unveiling a new sign that greets visitors arriving at the historic municipal golf course, scheduled to reopen in spring 2021.
“We wanted to recognize the history of the course and memorialize the Eisenhower name, but we also wanted a name that would capture the changes we’ve made to preserve the entire facility,” Anthony said.
Anne Arundel County purchased the 18-hole, 6,500-yard course from the City of Annapolis in December 2017 for $3.1 million. Project Open Space funds from the State of Maryland were used to finance the purchase, Anthony said.
“Along with that state grant comes restrictions. The property will be protected in perpetuity,” Anthony said, which is why significant environmental upgrades were wrapped into the $5 million renovation of the course that sits on 220 acres of wooded landscape. Andrew Green, a rising star in the world of golf architecture, oversaw the renovation and did so with an eco-friendly focus.
While Green focused on the playing elements such as tee boxes, fairways, greens and hazards, the job of preserving streams and wetlands fell to the Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Bureau and its deputy director, Erik Michelsen.
“This property contains lots of ditches and wetlands that were causing problems for the course. What we proposed to the course management was: How about we turn these areas into intentional natural resource protection areas?” Michelsen said. “Basically, we’ll take them out of the playing field, so they are not ongoing problems from a maintenance perspective.”
Karen Jennings, project manager and engineer for the Watershed Protection and Restoration Program, showed off the work that has been done to improve those types of areas during a tour of The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course Tuesday morning.
Using photos from before the project began, Jennings highlighted the restoration performed to areas that are part of numerous holes. Some of the most significant work was performed at Nos. 6 and 8 on the front nine along with Nos. 2 and 15 on the back nine.
“We were able to create these threaded corridors of wetlands and streams running through the site as well as some really beautiful vistas,” Michelsen said. “We were able to enhance a lot of those natural features and blend them in with the course through this project.”
A key element of restoring and preserving the streams and wetlands involved construction of boardwalks for the purpose of elevating the cart path above those areas. Previously, the cart path blocked water flow and contributed to the clogging of those streams and wetlands.
Michelsen estimates about a third of a mile of elevated boardwalks have been added to the course.
The total amount of wetlands on the property increased by 13 acres as a result of the restoration, Michelsen said. Waterways located on The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course are part of the Broad Creek watershed.
Fish have already been spotted in some of the streams and collection ponds that are now bigger, fresher and flowing because of the work. Michelsen expects to see an increase in waterfowl and amphibious creatures as well.
“We’ve created tons of habitat and a wonderful sanctuary for various wildlife,” he said.
County officials hope to work with Indigo Golf Partners, entering its 23rd year of managing the course, to allow birdwatchers and other environmental groups to access the property.
Anthony pointed out the City of Annapolis posted public notice of a request for proposal for the 220-acre property. At one point, there was a prospect the entire parcel could have been developed in some way. By maintaining and enhancing the golf course, Anne Arundel County has assured it will remain a recreation facility for many years to come.
“It is our responsibility as human beings to leave land in better condition than we found it. That’s what is happening at Eisenhower," Pittman said. "The collaboration between our watershed protection team and the course designer has made this beautiful land in the heart of our county a jewel that will last forever.”
Additional improvements at the course include an expanded driving range, state-of-the-art irrigation system (with precise targeting for reduced water usage) and new cart paths. Tee boxes, fairways and greens have been redeveloped and modernized.
Highlighting the renovation is the removal of all bunkers on the 18-hole course for greater sustainability. Other environmentally conscious decisions made by Green include installing Bermuda grass fairways requiring less water and chemical inputs.
Latest Sports
Eisenhower opened in 1969 after the original design was crafted by renowned golf course architect Ed Ault. It was named in honor of Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States who traversed the course during and after his term.