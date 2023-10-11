Wrestling pioneer Nicole Woody to be inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a series of stories profiling the 2023 inductees into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame).

Jeffrey Williams probably has no idea the role he played in launching the career of one of the finest female wrestlers this country has ever seen.

Mary Woody was a busy mother of multiple children close in age and was trying to manage their recreation schedules. She wanted all the kids to pursue the same sport in the same location for transportation purposes.

Nicole Woody had an older and younger brother participating in wrestling, so her mother asked her to give the sport a try.

“My mom kept trying to get me to wrestle and I said no every time,” Nicole said. “One day, she tricked me into going to wrestling practice. I had started doing judo and loved it, so my mom said learning about wrestling would make me better at judo.”

Woody reluctantly agreed to give wrestling a shot and what happened during that first practice proved life-changing.

“I got set up with a practice partner and almost immediately got put into a double armbar,” Woody said. “I got really angry and stormed off the mat. Afterward, I told myself that was never going to happen again. I kept going back to practice until I beat that kid.”

That young boy who caught Woody with the move was Jeffrey Williams and it did not take long for the tables to get turned on him.

“Nicole is very, very competitive and it was obvious from the start that she could handle herself well with wrestling,” Mary Woody said. “Nicole quickly realized she could win with technique and endurance, even if she was not as strong as her opponent.”

Nicole Woody dabbled in a wide range of sports while growing up in St. Leonard. It was enlightening to discover she was a natural in wrestling.

“Besides gymnastics, wrestling was the only sport I was any good at. I have zero hand-eye coordination, but I have really good body awareness,” she said. “Toughness was never a problem. I learned that at home. My three older sisters are tougher than both of my brothers combined.”

Woody started working out with the Southern Maryland Wrestling Club, which was directed by Bruce Gabrielson. She finished third at the junior league state tournament while competing against boys and the rest is history.

“I remember one time Nicole went to a tournament and did really well. She came back and said: ‘Mom, I was born to do this. I love the way I feel when I wrestle. I just know I’m supposed to be doing this sport,’” Mary Woody recalled.

It didn’t take long for Woody to develop a reputation within the highly competitive Beltway Junior League. She remembers overhearing a boy complaining to his teammates that he had to wrestle against a girl.

“All the other guys started laughing,” Nicole said. “Then they asked the kid who the girl was. When he said it was Nicole Woody they stopped laughing and told him he was in trouble.”

It was around that time Woody started wearing a T-shirt that read: “I make boys cry.”

By the time middle school came around, Woody was competing nationally and became obsessed with winning a United States Girls Wrestling Association belt. The series champion is determined by combining the total points scored in 14 tournaments. Woody was the 2002 middle school division winner, besting 240 other competitors.

“We drove 7,000 miles in seven weeks just so Nicole could wrestle against girls,” Mary Woody said. “I think there was one year we drove 10 times to Michigan.”

Woody planned to follow in the footsteps of her older brother by wrestling at Patuxent High. However, a family connection led the Woody family to move to Odenton so Nicole could wrestle at Arundel High.

Billy Royer was the wrestling coach at the Gambrills school at the time and played an instrumental role in helping Woody get to the next level. The former Coppin State coach lives and breathes wrestling and welcomed working with a competitor the caliber of Woody.

“I knew all about Nicole because I coached her brother with the Maryland national team and had gotten to know the whole family real well. She accomplished a lot at the junior level,” Royer said. “From the minute she got into our wrestling room, Nicole outworked the boys. It was obvious from the get-go that she was incredibly competitive, tenacious and tough.”

Nicole Woody, top, wrestling in high school for Arundel, locks up Severna Park's Marcus Monroe during a 103-pound bout in 2006. (Capital Gazette File Photo)

True trailblazer

Woody wound up breaking barriers by becoming the most successful girls wrestler in Anne Arundel County history, competing throughout her high school career against boys. She was a three-year varsity letter winner and two-time captain for Arundel.

Woody was the first female wrestler to capture an Anne Arundel County championship against co-ed competition. She claimed the Class 4A/3A East Region championship and became the first female wrestler in Maryland history to qualify for the state final while competing against boys.

Woody was the 2007 Class 4A/3A state runner-up at 103 pounds and is still upset about losing by decision to River Hill’s Scott Mantua in the final.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to coach Nicole because she will always be remembered as one of the greatest girls wrestlers in Maryland history,” Royer said. “It was a love-hate relationship at times because I really pushed Nicole and she pushed back. She was determined to be the best and stayed after practice for an hour every day to get extra work.”

Woody credits Royer with teaching her the true meaning of mental toughness. She remembers Royer laying mats down on the outdoor tennis courts for practice because the wrestling room was being used by the dance team.

“Coach Royer played a very important part in my development,” she said.

Woody, who started attending camps at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs at the age of 14, captured four Junior National Championships while competing against girls. She reached the pinnacle of international competition by being crowned as the 2006 junior world champion following her sophomore season at Arundel. She claimed the junior Pan-Am Championship in 2008 as a college freshman.

Woody earned a women’s wrestling scholarship to Oklahoma City University and became a four-time All-American. She was a three-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association national finalist.

Longtime Oklahoma City coach Archie Randall remembers scouting Woody at the USA Wrestling Junior National Duals her junior year at Arundel. She was a member of Team Maryland and compiled a 9-1 record against boys, losing only to the eventual national champion.

“We had to have Nicole Woody; She was a big-time recruit,” Randall said.

Woody’s signature accomplishment came in 2011 when she captured the WCWA national championship in the 97-pound weight class. She compiled a 96-32 career record with 16 points and 21 technical falls.

“Nicole was a pleasure to coach because she did whatever was asked. She was one of the toughest, most tenacious wrestlers we had at Oklahoma City,” Randall said. “Nicole had an edge, too. She got into a fight in the wrestling room every other day.”

Woody was a member of three National Collegiate Wrestling Association national championship teams at Oklahoma City. The Stars also captured four National Duals titles during her career.

“It was the first time I was ever on a full team with all girls and we were a powerhouse. It was literally all the best female wrestlers from around the country,” she said. “It was really tough, but also a lot of fun.”

Women’s collegiate wrestling is contested using the freestyle format. Woody was an ideal fit for freestyle because she was so adept at scoring takedowns and had a finisher’s mentality.

“Nicole worked very well on her feet and would attack an opponent nonstop,” Randall said. “Once Nicole got on top, she was relentless in doing everything possible to get the pin.”

Woody was a multi-time member of the United States Senior Pan-American team and placed fourth at the 2015 Senior National Championship and fourth at the 2016 Olympic Trials.

Nicole Woody Tyson is entering her fifth season as head coach at Oklahoma City, having become the first alumnus to hold the position. She previously was an assistant at Missouri Baptist, King and Campbellsville.

“I think Nicole got into coaching because she wanted to pass down her passion and love for the sport to a new generation of women’s wrestlers,” Mary Woody said.

Woody Tyson, along with Rockville native and 2007 Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis, was consulted when Maryland was considering adding girls wrestling as a varsity sport.

“I am so proud of Maryland for sanctioning girls wrestling. It was something that was in the works for a long time,” Woody Tyson said. “As a college coach, it’s rewarding to see that some of the girls coming out of Maryland are so talented.”

