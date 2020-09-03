Naval Academy Sailing Squadron announces inaugural Race to the Lighthouses

The Naval Academy Sailing Squadron will conduct the inaugural Race to the Lighthouses Sept. 12 on the Chesapeake Bay after organizers announced the annual Race to Oxford will not be held that same weekend due to coronavirus concerns.
Principal race officer Taran Teague said the 22-nautical mile race will take sailors around government marks located near the three historic lighthouses on the bay — Thomas Point, Bloody Point and Sandy Point. Organizers will send the fleet on a course to pass through the Chesapeake Bay Bridge either in a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction depending on wind and current conditions.
“This is the year for trying new and different regatta formats and courses. The pandemic has forced the opportunity to change things up and see what works for our sport,” Teague said.
NASS has already posted a Notice of Race for the event, which is similar in theme to the Two Bridges Fiasco held recently by the Annapolis Yacht Club. That regatta attracted 133 sailboats and NASS officials are hoping the Race to the Lighthouses generates equal enthusiasm.
First warning gun for the Race to the Lighthouses will be at 10 a.m. with Teague establishing R2 as rendezvous point. Organizers have created two gates on the course, which serve as ideal locations for spectator boats. Plans call for finishing the race in Annapolis harbor, but Teague has provisions for shortening the course if conditions require.
This race is open to entries from the following classes: Alberg 30, J/30, J/105, Multihull (A and B), ORC, CHESS and PHRF (A1, A2, B, C, N).
The Race to Oxford, known to local sailors as “Fall Oxford,” was one of the most popular point-to-point races on the Chesapeake Bay. It would have been the 66th annual installment, however, Tred Avon Yacht Club has declined to host the race on the finishing end due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“Tred Avon determined it was unsafe to host the normally huge crowd the fall edition of the Race to Oxford brings considering COVID-19 restrictions,” said Tom Stalder, a longtime officer with the Naval Academy Sailing Squadron.
For additional details on the inaugural Race to the Lighthouses or to view regatta documents, please visit: regattanetwork.com/event/20206