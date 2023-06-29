Naptown National Challenge club lacrosse tournament celebrates seventh year bringing in country’s best youth programs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

PrimeTime’s Rick Giodano shoots the ball against Annapolis’ Joey Jonske during the second half of the Naptown National Challenge club lacrosse tournament final, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Annapolis. (Terrance Williams for the Capital) (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

As the national anthem rang through the stadium, green jerseys lined up, prepared to defend their home turf and compete for a championship.

The seventh annual Naptown National Challenge held its high school-aged championship games Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Prime Time Lacrosse got the best of the host Annapolis Hawks’ 2025 team, winning the title game, 11-9.

The Naptown Challenge has established itself as one of the premier boys club lacrosse tournaments in the United States. The challenge provides a high level of competition for all participating teams in seven age groups.

Matt Hogan, founder of tournament operator HoganLax, works to provide elite competition for teams and ensure that events run smoothly.

“For the event itself, I want the competition levels,” Hogan said. “You’re going to play against really good teams and the competition is going to be outstanding. To play here [Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium], I want the teams to recognize and enjoy what this place stands for.”

This year’s Naptown National Challenge drew a large pool of lacrosse clubs from all over the country with 202 teams representing 17 states and Canada. The tournament’s notable reputation has enabled it to grow since its inception in 2016 when it debuted with 48 teams.

Numerous notable organizations competed in this year’s tournament, including Thunder from Atlanta, ADVANC from California, Project Midwest, Prime Time from NewYork, MadLax from northern Virginia, Next Level from Bethesda, Express from Long Island, Legacy from Long Island, BBL National from New Jersey and Sweetlax.

Annapolis Hawks’ James Ross handles the ball against Prime Time’s Miguel Iglesias during the first half of the Naptown National Challenge club lacrosse tournament final, Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

The tournament consists of seven age brackets from 2024 through 2030. Each team is guaranteed to play five games — two on the first day and three on the second. Following the first round, all teams are seeded and have a chance to compete for the championships of their respective divisions.

The tournament has five sites where the games are played, including Annapolis High, Blandair Regional Park, Bell Branch Park, Liberty Sports Park and Maryland Soccerplex.

Middle school championship games were played at Annapolis High with the finals for the 2027 through 2024 age groups getting a big-time stage at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, which Hogan believes is one of the most significant aspects of the tournament.

“In my opinion, it’s the best lacrosse stadium in the entire country,” Hogan said. “Not just because of the heritage here and the significance of the battles on the wall but because for a fan and a player, it’s a really prestigious place to play.”

The host Annapolis Hawks fielded teams in all seven divisions with the 2025 and 2029 contingents both reaching the championship game.

Annapolis Hawks’ Joey Matassa controls the ball against a Prime Time defender during the first half of the Naptown National Challenge club lacrosse tournament final, Wednesday. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

The Hawks, composed primarily of Anne Arundel County players, were excited to be able to play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and defend their home turf. Joey Matassa, an Archbishop Spalding attackman, said it was an amazing experience.

“I love playing at Navy Stadium,” Matassa said. “I love having all my family and friends come out and watch me do what I love and play the sport that I love. It’s always a good time. I’m blessed to play on this field.”

The 2025 Annapolis Hawks started out strong against Prime Time, taking a 4-2 lead after one period. However, Prime Time responded with a strong second quarter and the Hawks never recovered.

Matassa notched two goals and an assist for the Hawks, while attackmen Matthew Beachley, an Annapolis resident who plays for Dematha, added a goal and two assists. Hawks coach Sean Cottle said his team fell short due to a few missed opportunities. Cottle liked being the home team and the advantages that come with it.

“I think this is the best tournament in the country,” Cottle said. “Being the home team, we have a little swagger when we walk into Naptown. We want to win Naptown, it’s kind of a bragging rights tournament for all these people, all these teams. You want to compete, there’s no easy games at all.”

Meanwhile, the Annapolis Hawks 2029 squad lost to the Nationals, 9-2, in the final. Goalie Brian Feldmaier, defenseman Cole Thomasson, midfielders J.D. Berry and Raymond Schummer and attackman Zach Dennis all had strong tournament for the Hawks, who compiled a 5-2 record.

Naptown National Challenge serves as a major recruiting event, giving all high school players an opportunity to be scouted by college coaches. The tournament hosted 285 college coaches last year and saw similar numbers this year.

Another perk provided by the Naptown National Challenge is having the 2027 through 2024 championships broadcast on ESPN, giving players even more recognition.

“Naptown presents a unique opportunity for these kids to get recruited at the highest level,” Cottle said. “It’s the best teams in the country playing in Annapolis and it’s a great event.”