Youth lacrosse tournament drawing from around country set to begin in Anne Arundel and Howard County on Monday

At the Naptown Challenge games, no one will be allowed to enter unless they are wearing a mask, and those must stay on. According to the HoganLax guidelines, all who enter will have their temperature checked and will be issued a wristband when it’s done. Everyone will submit to coronavirus screening questions, such as “have you had any direct contact with anyone who lives in or has visited a place where COVID-19 is spreading and/or is an area reporting an increased number of COVID-19 cases [i.e., ‘hot spots’]?” as well as symptoms checks.