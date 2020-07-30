xml:space="preserve">
Chesapeake Storm wins championship in fastpitch championships

By David Henry
Capital Gazette UGC
Jul 30, 2020 9:26 AM
The USSSA 14U-C Fastpitch Eastern National Championships took place July 15-19 in Salisbury and Ocean City. Chesapeake Storm won the championship going 7-1 over the 5-day tournament. Pictured standing, from left, Abby Denes (Tourney Most Valuable Pitcher), Brooke Reilly, Kenly Brice, Abby Gunther, Carissa Taylor, Piper Patchett, Caroline Taylor, Sammi Richtol (Tournament MVP). Kneeling, from left,Hailey Adamson, Natalie Henry and Dinah Lackey. Not pictured are coaches David Henry, Derek Denes, Dyke Taylor, Paul Gunther. (Dave Henry)

The USSSA 14U-C Fastpitch Eastern National Championships took place July 15-19 in Salisbury and Ocean City. Chesapeake Storm won the championship going 7-1 over the five-day tournament.

Storm, made up of players from Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Kent, and Caroline counties, won the championship in the “if” game, defeating Wildfire Fastpitch (West Chester, Pennsylvania) 15-8.

Along the way, Storm defeated the No. 1 (Mason Dixon) and No. 2 (Wildfire) ranked teams in Pennsylvania as well as the No. 3 team (Crabtown Crushers) in Maryland.

Currently, Chesapeake Storm is ranked #1 in MD/DE, and #10 Nationally. Storm has 4 tournaments remaining, played throughout central MD.

