Upcoming MLL tournament in Annapolis feels special to players who grew up in Anne Arundel County

Gunnar Schimoler’s rookie year will be a weird one.
It started off for the Edgewater resident finding out his own players wouldn’t get to play one game. One year past his college days playing for UMBC, Schimoler had been set to serve as an assistant coach for the South River boys lacrosse team ― his alma mater, where he’d brought home two state titles.
Thanks to the coronavirus, there was no spring high school season. But then, another opportunity rose out of the clouds. Schimoler will have the unlikely chance to play his first season in professional sports after all.
Major League Lacrosse will hold an eight-day, 18-game tournament comprising of six teams and 150 players at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, starting July 18 through 26. A champion will be crowned next Sunday. No fans will be permitted to attend.
The concept of playing in or just near the towns that raised them adds a remarkable quality to the tournament for the local players.
“Growing up in Annapolis, going to Bayhawks games my whole life, it’s pretty special to go to a place I grew up going to,” Schimoler said. “There’s a lot of local guys playing in it too, and it makes it pretty special too, playing on the big stage playing with guys I grew up playing with. Despite everything happening with COVID, it’s awesome to have a chance to play.”
Of the athletes set to play in a few days, many hail from Anne Arundel County, including and not limited to: Grant Maloof (Chesapeake Bayhawks), of South River origins; Brian Phipps (Bayhawks), who coaches Archbishop Spalding boys lacrosse, Nick Manis (Bayhawks), who went to Severn, and Jon Mazza, who hails from Davidsonville and will begin his MLL career with the Philadelphia Barrage.
Not being able to have fans in attendance, especially the area high school players who lost out on their spring seasons, is a drawback in the eyes of some local professionals. But knowing some of those kids might watch ESPN network broadcasts to fill that lacrosse void joys Schimoler.
“It’s kind of cool for those guys to see someone who grew up the way they did, went to the same school, having the chance to play on the big stage,” the South River graduate said. “It’s going to be really special for me to see some of those kids who look up to me and some of those other guys who grew up playing lacrosse at South River.”
When news broke that there would be professional lacrosse this summer, childlike excitement filled Mazza. He couldn’t wait to tell two of the most important people in his life.
“I knew there was some talk of it, but honestly, I did not think it was going to happen,” Mazza said. “I was just happy to tell my parents. They get to watch me play lacrosse. They’ve been supporting me for so long, throughout my years. I feel like this is the biggest stage you can play. I’m just happy to celebrate that with my parents.”
Boston Cannons long-stick midfielder Zach Goodrich is equally excited to play near his hometown, though it will be a little strange he’ll be confined to the league bubble. All players, as well as coaches and support staff, will stay in the Westin Hotel, located about a mile down the road from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
“It’s going to be a little weird, especially knowing I could be home in 15 minutes,” said Goodrich, a Kent Island graduate. “I look at it as an opportunity.”
There’s upside and downside to Annapolis quarantine, from the players’ perspective. On one hand, MLL players are accustomed to a much more spread-out season in which teammates only really see one another come practice or game-time in some city.
For the tournament, they’re all in the same place.
“We usually don’t get the time together for 10 straight days. Given what’s going on, it’ll be a good opportunity to be with the guys and prepare for each game. We can watch film together. It’s going to be good,” Goodrich said.
But players won’t be together at all times. St. Mary’s graduate and face-off specialist Alex Woodall, who was named MLL’s rookie of the year last season after leading the league in groundballs (140) and groundball face-offs (138), is with a new team this year in Philadelphia. He isn’t sure there the quality time’s there to build chemistry with all new teammates. The league had only just resurrected the Barrage in February, after a 12-year hiatus.
“We still have to stay apart, which sucks. We still have to stay in our hotel rooms,” Woodall said. “Seeing each other every day for a game or practice will be good, but it’s tough because we can’t just hang out all the time.”
As a rookie, jumping into things with his new team is somewhat “overwhelming” to Schimoler, who was selected by the Connecticut Hammerheads in the 2020 Supplemental Draft.
“There’s been a lot of build up to this point, but I feel like once we’re in Annapolis, things will settle down. It’ll just be playing lacrosse. All the outside noise will lie down,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the same sport I and all these guys have been playing their whole life.”
Virus-related rules and guidelines aren’t the only obstacle for the players to pass. Woodall spent his offseason running long distances to shed weight and, in the time leading up to the tournament, put in field work.
His concern still lingers over whether he and others will be conditioned enough to play at the full-speed level this week-long tilt requires.
“At the end of the day, I was just grateful we’re going to be able to get something together,” Woodall said. “It’s going to be really tough. It’s going to be interesting to see how everybody reacts, not playing lacrosse for close to year to four games in four days.”
The pandemic is far from a thing of the past, especially in Maryland, which saw more than 700 new cases for a second straight day on Wednesday. Major League Lacrosse will implement on-field safety precautions as well ― coaches will wear masks on the sidelines and Cascade, a lacrosse equipment company and MLL sponsor, is manufacturing helmets with visors to limit respiratory transfer during play.
All of the rules and guidelines combined assure some of the players, who say they feel the league has made things as safe as possible for them.
“At the end of the day, you do your best to socially distance, wash your hands,” Mazza said. “There’s only so much you can do, you know?”
They know having the chance to play their sport, even in a limited capacity, will be a chance many athletes won’t have this year.
“It’s crazy. I actually do feel blessed,” Mazza said. “There’s plenty of people who provide for their families playing this sport. To be able to do what I love right now, it’s amazing.”