‘It got pretty personal’: Major League Lacrosse players react to roller coaster tournament in Annapolis

Right before Bradley Voigt tucked in to sleep on Friday night, he’d still been riding an incredible buzz from the events of the evening.
Despite dropping the first two games, his Connecticut Hammerheads had just collected their third straight victory in the Major League Lacrosse tournament, and had vanquished the defending champions and home team Chesapeake Bayhawks to do it.
There was something that had happened since then, however, that threatened to evaporate that good feeling. Voigt and the Hammerheads had gotten word that somebody on the Bayhawks was feeling sick.
Then, around 10 p.m., he received a message from the league. They would be tested for coronavirus the next morning. Everyone should stay in their rooms.
“We kind of put two and two together. And then we all woke up the next morning and got tested and it was a waiting game to get our results back,” Voigt said.
“At that point, it got pretty personal.”
Three MLL players tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, all members of the Bayhawks, resulting in a cancellation of the semifinals and Connecticut and Chesapeake’s withdrawal.
Nick Marrocco had received the same message as Voigt. The goaltender from Massachusetts was enjoying the same delight of having just beaten top-ranked Denver Outlaws with his Boston Cannons teammates.
It had been a slog of a week, playing over a week of lacrosse with just a few off days. The oppressive Maryland summer weather pressed on the players all week, and yet, the Cannons were a win away from the championship game.
Then suddenly, plans changed. Because of that grueling nature of the week, the news hit even harder.
“Going into it, day one, it was all: this is awesome, we’re playing lacrosse again. It was a really cool feeling, especially because everyone’s been cooped up for a while,” Marrocco said. “It was definitely pretty brutal to hear that someone got it [coronavirus].”
Because of his day job, Bayhawks defensive midfielder Isaiah Davis-Allen was a little more accustomed to incidents like this. He works in construction, which is deemed essential, and said he’s come in contact with a situation like this a lot.
“I wasn’t freaking out, but there were definitely guys who were calling me every few hours,” Davis-Allen said.
At first, just one positive result returned, but two more emerged after the second round of testing. All four MLL teams met to decide what they would do. Boston intended to keep on — they’d had no positive test results and had seen Chesapeake days before — but gave players the option to leave, if they wanted. Five Cannons players did.
“We told everyone we’ll respect what your decision is,” Marrocco said. “... You’re still a part of the team. You helped us get to this point.”
One by one, Chesapeake and Connecticut players pulled out.
“It was one of those things where you have a feeling you’re doing the right thing because you have to travel back home to family,” Voigt said. “At the same time, we were 3-2. We were going to be in the semifinals, getting ready to compete for a championship. It was very hard to make the decision whether to stay and play or withdraw.”
Shock that came with the sudden loss was all too familiar to Brian Phipps. The Bayhawks goalie had already experienced a season snatched away because of coronavirus as coach of the Archbishop Spalding boys lacrosse team. The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association postponed and then canceled spring sports just a handful of games into the schedule.
“It was devastating. Déjà vu again. Talking to some of the college seniors that graduated, that were rookies on our team, kind of said the same thing, like, ‘Huh. Sounds familiar,’” Phipps said. “Obviously not ideal, but it just shows the significance that health has over sports and entertainment right now.”
The four players that spoke with The Capital affirmed that they did not nor did they know who left the “bubble,” the league’s attempt to prevent positive cases by confining players, coaches and staff to the Westin Hotel and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Still, the three cases on the Bayhawks hit too close to home for Phipps and served as a reality check for the severity of the virus. He could be even more diligent on masks and sanitation, he said.
Said Voigt, “There wasn’t a major outbreak, but I think it’s a lesson that’s going to be learned. We’re going to have to deal with this for the next couple months, or several months. There’s going to be cases here and there. It’s just how you react to what’s happening.”
A sour Saturday and an abrupt end to the season for half of the remaining four teams did not spoil the entire experience.
Voigt credited the food MLL provided players and the social media content.
Phipps thinks of two moments.
He’d been pleasantly surprised by how quickly Chesapeake became a cohesive unit throughout the week, even with so little time to prepare and rookies aboard.
“With the decision going down of what we wanted to do, I think that was the most powerful thing is how we stuck together as players and teammates and respected each other and came up with a decision we all could stand behind, and still stand behind each other,” Phipps said.
All week, Phipps spent time talking with Davis-Allen, who became an increasingly vocal advocate for Black players in lacrosse. He likewise spent time learning from teammates Lyle Thompson and Brendan Bomberry, two Native players, on their battle to include the Iroquois Nation in the 2022 world lacrosse games.
Phipps said watching them all stand together at midfield during the National Anthem before Friday’s loss to the Hammerheads will cement in his mind forever.
“I got tears in my eyes just seeing that,” Phipps said. “We lost that game Friday, and coach Mariano and I walked off the field, and we said, ‘That result didn’t matter. Seeing those guys at the 50-yard line was the most important victory we had today.’”
Marrocco brought a trophy back to his home state, the second for the Cannons and first since 2011.
But when the clock hit zero, Marrocco said the Cannons could barely celebrate — the heat was the main. mostly. Eventually, they did.
“Finally, to be in that position, to play for that trophy, was a really special feeling,” the Boston goalie said. “And then for me personally, coming from Boston, it was amazing to be able to bring a trophy back here and see that goal really happen.”
Phipps acknowledges he has little time left between the pipes. The longtime goaltender has played 10 years of professional lacrosse in the MLL. Top that with the unknown that is 2021, whether the pandemic will subside in time for lacrosse or not, is enough to remind Phipps not to take it all for granted.
“I had a lot of my players text me this week: Appreciate playing. You never know when it’ll be your last,” Phipps said. “It was kind of cool to have that, the youth and high school kids I coach see the big picture there and appreciate what it is.”