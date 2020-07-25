Major League Lacrosse player tests positive for coronavirus

A Major League Lacrosse player has tested positive for coronavirus.
MLL announced the news on its Twitter account around noon Saturday.
“Last night there was a player who tested positive for COVID-19. We have tested all players, coaches and staff onsite. Results are pending,” the post said.
The Chesapeake Bayhawks, Denver Outlaws, Connecticut Hammerheads and Boston Cannons are scheduled to play in two semifinal games this afternoon, on the second-to-last day of the eight-day tournament set in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Game times were initially set for 1 and 4 p.m. but have been pushed back to 4 and 7 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Players, coaches and MLL staff had been confined to the Westin Hotel and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as part of a “bubble.”
This story will be updated.