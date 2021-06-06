Trimaran Triple Threat thrives in extreme conditions during annual Miles River Race

Tim Lyons has done a lot of blue water sailing over the years. The Annapolis resident has raced his Corsair 43 trimaran in heavy air and rough seas many times.
So, it was somewhat startling for Lyons to describe the conditions for the Miles River Race on May 29 as some of the worst he’s ever encountered on the Chesapeake Bay.
“This boat spends lots of time racing and cruising offshore in extreme conditions, but these were the toughest sustained conditions we have raced under in the bay,” he said.
Lyons and his crew of five handled every challenge thrown their way and were rewarded with line honors for annual race that starts off Annapolis and finishes in St. Michael’s. Triple Threat crossed the line in 3 hours, 4 minutes after a rough trip down the Chesapeake Bay and up Eastern Bay into the Miles River.
“It was a very wet, wild, exciting ride, but very stressful for me as owner,” Lyons said. “All of our hard work and the ability of the crew and boat prevailed over the extreme conditions.”
Kent Bartlett served as tactician and navigator aboard Triple Threat, one of only two multihulls that elected to compete in the race. Max Kurland (headsails) and Ed Schut (mainsail) were the trimmers, while Joe Ament and Scott Hayes teamed to work the foredeck.
“The crew performed flawlessly, and I was fortunate to have the right guys for the task at hand,” Lyons said. “Kent put us at the right place on the course throughout the race.”
Boats arriving at the rendezvous location were greeted by heavy rain and 20-25 knot northeasterly winds with the forecast calling for the pressure to increase later in the day. A large contingent of boats elected to withdraw, including most of the multihulls that had entered.
Layne was ready to head back to his dock on the Severn River when Flipper, a Gougeon 32 owned by John Wayshner, arrived at the start line. With another multihull to compete against, Triple Threat stayed out.
Triple Threat and Flipper were the last starters of the day and Layne watched the boats out on the course struggling to carry spinnakers. He made the wise decision to sail the downwind leg to the turning mark (R84) off Bloody Point using a Code Zero headsail.
“It’s smaller and much easier to handle, plus it simplified things because it’s on a roller furler and we would not need to worry about dropping it,” he explained. “The Code Zero also allowed us to sail hotter angles than the boats under spinnaker.”
The Code Zero also provided plenty of sail area as Triple Threat maintained 15 to 20 knots of speed throughout the fast trip down the bay. As predicted, the wind increased to 30-35 knots and was funneling in the face of the fleet as it sailed into Eastern Bay.
Triple Threat was still doing 15 knots even upwind and crossed almost all the monohulls after a couple tacks upwind. Seabiscuit, a Farr 30 skippered by Annapolis resident Kevin McNeil, was way out in front of the other monohulls but could not hold off Triple Threat, which took the lead right before rounding the mark into the Miles River.
“It was scary at times because the boat was extremely loaded up and driving hard to weather. We had the leeward hull completely buried,” Lyons said. “It was quite a relief for all of us to bear away in the Miles River for the short distance to the finish.”
It was grueling and miserable as the cold rain never let up the entire day but the Triple Threat crew felt a sense of satisfaction after pulling into the Miles River.
“These conditions are what the boat wants. The more powered, up the better,” Lyons said. “It’s not often here locally we get to push the boat to it limits and sail her as she is designed.”
Seabiscuit also sailed a terrific race and was easily the elapsed time winner among monohulls, placing first in PHRF A0/A1 as well. A total of 21 boats finished the race and that included one boat each in the Chesapeake Racer-Cruiser Association classes in Nomad (Cruiser, Seth Winnick) and Revolution (Non-Spinnaker, Doug Ellmore).
Other winners were Buxton (J/24, Peter Rich), Bat IV (J/105, Andrew Kennedy), Monkey Dust (PHRF A2, Craig & Dotty Saunders) and Flipper (Multihull B).
Miles River Race results
J/24 (3 boats)
- Buxton, Peter Rich, Severn Sailing Association
- USA 2575, Peter Kassal, Eastport Yacht Club
- Rush Hour, Kelly FitzGerald, SSA
J/105 (8 boats)
- Bat IV, Andrew Kennedy, Annapolis Yacht Club
- Smoke-n-Oakum, Dave & Beth Scheidt, AYC
- Mayhem, Doug & Amy Stryker, EYC
PHRF A2 (5 boats)
- Monkey Dust, Craig & Dotty Saunders, AYC, 3:52:11
- Hornet, John Loe, AYC, 3:53:16
- Cookie Monster, Steve Hale, EYC, 3:56:15.
PHRF A0/A1 (3 boats)
- Seabiscuit, Kevin McNeil, AYC, 2:35:06
- SqueeZeplay, Gregg Brinegar, New York Yacht Club, 2:58:31
- Stylo, Wiley Stagg, 2:59:52
A Multihull A (1 boat)
- Triple Threat, Timothy Lyons, Chesapeake Multihull Association, 2:52:26
Multihull B (1 boat)
- Flipper, John Wayshner, CMA, 4:24:36
CRCA-ORR-Cruiser (1 boat)
- Nomad, Seth Winnick, Chesapeake Racer-Cruiser Association, 3:38:17
CRCA-ORR-Non-Spinnaker (1 boat)
- Revolution, Doug Ellmore, Herrington Harbor Sailing Association, 3:19:31