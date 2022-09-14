Bill Wagner’s Midweek Meanderings: Annapolis native Crista Samaras honored at USA Lacrosse Legacy Gala | COMMENTARY

Former Annapolis High and Princeton University women’s lacrosse star Crista Samaras recently received a significant honor.

Samaras was one of three all-time greats honored at the inaugural USA Lacrosse Legacy Gala, held June 9 at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City. Former Johns Hopkins midfielders Kyle Harrison and Paul Rabil were the other honorees at the event, which raised $625,000 to help fund various USA Lacrosse initiatives.

“Our vision of the Legacy Gala was to incorporate the lacrosse community in its entirety under one roof to celebrate the sport and raise awareness for our governing body,” said Serena Black Martin, event co-chair and USA Lacrosse Foundation board member. “The gala was everything we had hoped for — energized, fun and inclusive. It was a memorable night like none the lacrosse community has ever seen.”

Cristi Samaras, second from left, is shown during her Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame induction in 2010. (Capital Gazette File )

In attendance was a who’s who of lacrosse royalty, from men’s and women’s Hall of Fame players to some of the greatest coaches in the sport’s history. However, the biggest stars of the night were the three legacy honorees who delivered powerful and poignant comments.

Samaras has openly discussed her battle with depression which inspired her to found Brave Enterprises, an organization that has provided programming for more than 15,000 young girls since its inception.

“It is true that I have and continue to wage a war against my own depression,” Samaras said. “It is true that I value fear, so to the bravery necessary to fuel my path through it. It is true that I stand here with a relentless and unwavering commitment to provide for kids something I have been chasing for myself — my own potential.”

Samaras was a three-time, first team All-American at Princeton, an unstoppable attacker who was named Ivy League Player of the Year in 1998 and 1999. She graduated as the program’s all-time leader for goals, assists and total points.

Samaras was a member of the United States women’s national team for 12 years and played in two World Cup tournaments. She was one of the leading scorers for Team USA when it captured the 2021 world championship.

Samaras starred in soccer, basketball and lacrosse at Annapolis and was named the Capital Gazette Female Athlete of the Year as a senior in 1994-95. She was selected as girls lacrosse Player of the Decade by the Arundel Sun after being named 1995 Player of the Year by Capital Gazette Newspapers, The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post.

Samaras was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Chesapeake Chapter of US Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2018. It is only a matter of time before she is enshrined in the USA Lacrosse National Hall of Fame.

Redwoods' Tim Troutner guards the goal during a Premier Lacrosse League game on June 22, 2019 in Baltimore. The Annapolis native has been invited to the USA national team training camp. (Gail Burton / AP)

Troutner invited to national training camp

Annapolis native Tim Troutner Jr. is among 50 players invited to participate in the United States men’s national team training camp, held Sept. 23-25 at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks.

The former St. Mary’s High standout is one of only four goalies vying to make the Team USA squad that will compete in the 2023 World Lacrosse Championships. He will battle Jack Concannon (Hofstra, 2018), Jack Kelly (Brown, 2016) and Blaze Riorden (Albany, 2016).

Troutner led St. Mary’s to the 2015 MIAA A Conference championship. He was a four-year starter at High Point, being named Southern Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and a second team All-American as a senior.

Troutner just completed his fourth season as the starting goalie for Redwoods in the Premier Lacrosse League. He was the PLL Rookie of the Year in 2019 and is a multi-time All-Star selection.

This September training camp kicks off a key period in the selection process for the final 23-man roster that will represent the U.S. at the world championships. Team USA will play in the Fall Classic the weekend of Oct. 15-17, then have one more camp before the end of the year.

McDonogh's Luke Miller, left, celebrates with Tre Moore after Moore scored against St. Marry's in the fourth quarter of the MIAA A conference championship game on May 20. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

USA Lacrosse Select Teams

Three Anne Arundel County players were chosen for the prestigious USA Lacrosse Select teams. Attackman Matthew Beachley and midfielder Luke Miller were two of 22 players picked for the USA Select Under-16 squad, and defender Talan Livingston is among the 22 members of the USA Select Under-18 team.

Beachley is an Annapolis resident who plays at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville and with the Annapolis Hawks club program. Miller is a Severna Park resident who plays at McDonogh in Owings Mills and also for the Annapolis Hawks. Livingston has been on the Severna Park varsity since he was a freshman and was an honorable mention All-State selection last season.

From goalie to golfer

Former St. Mary’s lacrosse standout Max Zarchin recently scored a rare albatross on his home course of Encinitas Ranch in San Diego.

Zarchin notched a double-eagle on the 11th hole, a 540-yard par 5. He hit a driver off the tee 276 yards, then smashed a 3 wood from the fairway 264 yards and the ball rolled into the hole for a two.