Wagner’s Midweek Meanderings: Ravens fans from Anne Arundel enjoyed Sunday’s game after winning ticket lottery

Anne Arundel County residents Darren Burns and Mike Gunther were among the 4,345 Ravens fans that won the lottery and attended Sunday’s showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Oct. 19, the Ravens sent their 21,000-plus season ticket holders an email announcing that Gov. Larry Hogan would allow 10% occupancy at M&T Bank Stadium.
That should have translated into 7,000 fans in the 71,000-seat stadium, but Baltimore mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young later announced that he would permit about 3,000 fewer spectators than would have been allowed under Hogan’s order.
Burns has been a personal seat license holder since the Ravens moved into M&T Bank Stadium in 1998. He holds four seats along with lifelong friend and former Severn School classmate Steve Szlasa.
Both Burns and Szlasa entered the lottery and requested four tickets apiece. Remarkably, both were winners and wound up with eight total seats for Sunday’s game. On Oct. 30, Szlasa received notice he had been selected and 12 hours later Burns did as well.
“What are the odds we would both get picked?” Burns asked.
For years, Szlasa and Burns have been seated in Section 142 in the lower end zone on the Russell Street side. Their seats Sunday were in Section 144.
“We wound up no more than 25 feet away from where we normally sit,” Burns said.
Szlasa brought his wife Cindy, daughter Drew and one of her friends. Burns brought his youngest two sons, Will and Michael. They were seated just to the goal post side of the Mo Gaba zone.
The Ravens created the special zone to honor Gaba, a Glen Burnie resident who died this summer at age 14 after battling cancer for years. Approximately 100 fans purchased cardboard cutouts of Gaba to be placed in seats of that section.
Also nearby was Dan Granofsky, a Pasadena resident known as “Real Fan Dan.” He was stripping off his shirt and spelling out R-A-V-E-N-S at various points of the game.
“Usually we can barely see Real Fan Dan because he’s in the upper deck," Burns said, “so it was cool to have him right in front of us.”
Burns said some concession stands were open so fans could purchase food and refreshments. Dozens of workers throughout the concourse and in the stands were holding paddle-board signs reminding fans to socially distance and wear masks at all times.
Burns was surprised by how much noise just over 4,000 fans were able to make, although the Ravens pumped in additional crowd noise over the public address system.
“I really think the Ravens did a fantastic job under the circumstances. Everything done Sunday was very mindful of the virus,” said Burns, an Annapolis attorney.
Gunther has been a season-ticket holder since the Ravens came to Baltimore and originally played at Memorial Stadium. The Odenton resident went to Sunday’s game along with his daughters Cassidy and Chloe, who brought boyfriend Reid Williams.
“We were in the cardboard section. I didn’t understand why I had to wear my mask at all times and the cardboard family behind me didn’t,” joked Gunther, who owns an Apple Valley Waste franchise in Hanover. “Seriously, it was definitely very strange to be in such a huge stadium with only 4,000 or so fans.”
Gunther said the Ravens did a superb job of making sure fans were socially distanced. There was no one else in the row they were seated, while the nearest fans were about six rows in front and behind.
“You were allowed to pull down your mask to take a sip of beer, but you had to quickly pull it back up afterward,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, the best part was that you didn’t have to wait in line to get a beer or go to the bathroom.”
Ushers were very watchful of fans and anyone spotted not wearing their mask was quickly reminded to do so. A group of about six young men seated not far away were repeatedly violating the mask order, Gunther reported.
Following multiple reminders, a group of ushers told the violators they needed to sign a document stating they had been given their last warning and would be removed from the stadium the next time. They chose to leave the game of their own volition.
Patriot League expansion?
There has been some chatter about William & Mary possibly leaving the Colonial Athletic Association to join the Patriot League.
William & Mary interim athletic director Jeremy Martin did nothing to quell such speculation during an interview with Richmond.com.
“I do hear the Patriot League conversation quite a bit. Sometimes I think people think that that’s a quick fix for competing with those peers,” Martin said of potential Patriot League membership. “I would simply offer, as well, it’s been a lot of fun to see rivalries start to develop with Patriot League teams in recent years.”
Martin didn’t say William & Mary is considering a jump to the Patriot League, but didn’t dismiss the possibility, either.
“I hear the conversation and get why people would look and consider those sorts of things, but don’t know that it’s quite as cut and dried as folks might like to think,” he said.
Apparently, a large faction of the William & Mary community (alumni, students, faculty, donors) has made it clear they prefer an athletic department that provides multiple offerings as opposed to focusing solely on success in football and basketball.
It would probably be easier to financially support a broad-based athletic department in the Patriot League since travel costs are comparatively less and opposing schools are not spending big bucks to support the two revenue sports.
One could argue William & Mary is a better fit academically and culturally in the Patriot League as opposed to the CAA.
Football-wise, it would be a big step down because the CAA is one of the best conferences in the Football Championship Subdivision. Meanwhile, the Patriot League is one of the weakest, traditionally receiving just one berth (champion) into the playoffs.
Prime-time player?
Churchton resident Pete Medhurst has been helping fill the time slot previously held by Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan, a popular Washington, D.C. sports radio station.
Medhurst, best known as radio voice of Navy athletics, has served as host of the afternoon drive-time show four times since Dukes was fired Oct. 30.
Entercom Washington, D.C., which is parent company of 106.7 The Fan, fired Dukes for making “racist and inappropriate comments” during an episode of his podcast.
In addition to hosting the “Chad Dukes versus The World” show since 2014, the longtime radio personality also hosts a couple podcasts. Previously, Dukes teamed with former Washington linebacker LaVar Arrington to host a show on 106.7 The Fan.
Contacted Tuesday, Medhurst said it’s day-to-day as to whether he will be filling the 2-6:30 p.m. time slot. It is unknown whether the Southern High graduate is a candidate to take over for Dukes on a permanent basis.
Medhurst has worked for 106.7 The Fan since 2008 as an on-air talent handling a wide variety of roles. He delivers sports news updates on the hour during the Sports Junkies show and has routinely hosted Washington Nationals pre- and post-game shows.
All-Star status
Former Broadneck High standout Brian Parreira played professional baseball this past year in the City of Champions Cup, located in Joliet, Illinois.
Parreira, who played in college at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, enjoyed an outstanding season and was one of only nine players named a City of Champions Cup All-star.
Parreira was selected as the All-Star first baseman after ranking fifth in the league in RBIs (15), eighth in runs scored (15) and tied for third in home runs (four). He also played catcher and served as designated hitter for the Joliet Slammers and was one of five City of Champions Cup players to post an on-base percentage of .400 or higher.
This was Parreira’s third season playing for Joliet, which is also a member of the independent Pioneer League.