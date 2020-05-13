Former Navy lacrosse player Neil Duffy receives Carroll Award from US Lacrosse

“It is with overwhelming gratitude that I accept the 2019 Gerald J. Carroll Exemplary Coaching Award from US Lacrosse. Needless to say, this is the most meaningful recognition that I have ever received and means even more to me than it might to previous recipients because of my personal connection to Coach Carroll, who was one of our lacrosse coaches and my leadership instructor at the United States Naval Academy,” Duffy wrote in a letter to the Carroll family.