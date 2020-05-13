Former Navy lacrosse player Neil Duffy receives Carroll Award from US Lacrosse

Of all the honors Neil Duffy could have possibly received, none meant more than the one he was recently presented by US Lacrosse.
Duffy is the 2019 recipient of the Gerald J. Carroll Exemplary Coaching Award, presented annually by US Lacrosse. Established in 1994, the Carroll Award recognizes one high school boys’ lacrosse coach nationwide.
In a press release, US Lacrosse said the award measures the success of a coach not in victories but rather in the care and guidance he gives to the balanced development of young men who play the game.
For Duffy, who has been a teacher and coach at Norfolk Academy since 1994, the Carroll Award is particularly meaningful. When the Massapequa, New York native was a student-athlete at the Naval Academy, Carroll was both a coach and a professor.
Duffy was a standout men’s lacrosse player at the Naval Academy from 1981 to 1984, serving as co-captain his senior season. Carroll was an assistant coach during those years, which spanned the head coaching tenure of Dick Szlasa (resigned following the 1982 season) and Bryan Matthews (hired prior to the 1983 season).
“It is with overwhelming gratitude that I accept the 2019 Gerald J. Carroll Exemplary Coaching Award from US Lacrosse. Needless to say, this is the most meaningful recognition that I have ever received and means even more to me than it might to previous recipients because of my personal connection to Coach Carroll, who was one of our lacrosse coaches and my leadership instructor at the United States Naval Academy,” Duffy wrote in a letter to the Carroll family.
“I can certainly recall my many interactions with Coach Carroll during those days — and I fondly remember his energy, spirit and many “sea stories” in our Naval Leadership class,” Carroll added.
Brian Carroll, a member of the selection committee for the award named in honor of his father, acknowledged how fitting it was for Duffy to be the recipient.
“It is a great honor to present the Carroll Award to Neil Duffy,” Brian Carroll said. “Coach Duffy has spent the better part of three decades working with and developing young men and women on and off the lacrosse field. As a graduate and lacrosse player at the U.S. Naval Academy, who was coached and taught by our dad, being able to present Coach Duffy with this award truly brings its meaning full circle.”
Duffy was an unsung hero during his Navy playing days, a defender whose versatility was valuable. Depending on the situation, Duffy defended with a long pole (60 inches), a regular-sized short stick (30 inches) and a hybrid wand specially designed by renowned equipment manager Tommy Adams that was approximately 45 inches.
“Neil was just a solid citizen and tremendous individual — the type of person you want as part of your team,” said Szlasa, who led Navy into the NCAA Tournament all 10 seasons of his tenure. “As a player, Neil was a hard worker and a tough son of a gun.”
Duffy is grateful to everyone who made an impact on his lacrosse career and sent Szlasa a special letter of thanks after he was announced as the Carroll Award winner. It was Szlasa who personally recruited Duffy out of A.G. Berner High.
“When we first connected in 1979 with regard to my candidacy for the Naval Academy, I never knew what a life-changing event that would be,” Duffy wrote. “Attending the academy has made a profound impact on everything I have done since. Thank you for all your support and guidance along the way.”
Duffy was stationed in Norfolk following his graduation from the Naval Academy in 1984 and wound up staying in the area after his mandatory five years of service. He spent six years teaching and coaching at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and just completed his 26th year at Norfolk Academy.
Duffy is a physics teacher and has also coached basketball in addition to serving as the longtime varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach. Tom Duquette, who retired in 2019 after 38 seasons as head coach of boys’ lacrosse at Norfolk Academy, is responsible for nominating Duffy for the Carroll Award.
“Coach Duffy has made a deep and long-lasting impact on hundreds of players and students,” Duquette wrote in his nomination. “With the award’s heavy emphasis on the development of players, not just on the field but off, Coach Duffy is an ideal choice for the Carroll Award.”
Duffy will remain as an assistant at Norfolk Academy under newly hired head coach Ryan Tucker, who earlier this month announced his retirement after playing five seasons professionally in Major League Lacrosse. Tucker, a Gilman School graduate who became an All-American at Virginia, was a key member of the Chesapeake Bayhawks’ 2019 championship team.
Duffy, who served a stint as vice president of the Tidewater Chapter of US Lacrosse, also received a letter of recommendation from Norfolk Academy headmaster Dennis Manning.
“Neil is in the pantheon of great teachers in a three centuries-long tradition at Norfolk Academy. He will go down in the annals as one of the greatest teachers, coaches, and role models our school has known,” Manning wrote. “He is among the most selfless, caring, supportive, involved, tirelessly dedicated and engaged mentors, teachers, and coaches I have known in my career. Neil’s students and players revere him.”
Duffy is proud to have helped guide three Norfolk Academy alums toward the Naval Academy and its men’s lacrosse program — Matt Hage, Brian Striffler and Ryan Wade. Many other former players have followed in his footsteps by serving in the military or becoming teachers and coaches.
“Probably the greatest joy for me after all these years now is to watch my students and players leave high school and move on to the countless amazing things they are doing, including many who have gone on to play at the collegiate, professional and international levels and lead their teams in those settings,” said Duffy, who has published two novels — The Spirit in the Stick and Fly to Honor.
WILLETT SCHOLARSHIP: St. Mary’s High senior Emma Driggs is the 2020 recipient of the Steve Willett Scholarship Award. She will use the $2,000 scholarship to help defray the cost of attending Georgetown University, where she will play women’s lacrosse and study medicine.
The Willett Scholarship is awarded annually to high school seniors that are products of the St. Mary’s Annapolis Lacrosse and Field Hockey Association. Applicants must have participated in the St. Mary’s Annapolis organization in one or both sports and must have achieved distinction in academics, leadership and extracurricular activities.
These scholarships offer female high school seniors an opportunity to pay for a portion of their college expenses for one year. Scholarship money can be used as deemed necessary by the recipient.
These scholarships were first awarded in 2001 and eight years later were renamed in honor of Willett in recognition of his many years of devoted service to the association.
Driggs is a three-sport athlete at St. Mary’s, excelling in lacrosse, field hockey and swimming. She was named first team All-County in lacrosse by Capital Gazette Newspapers in 2018 and 2019. A versatile midfielder, Driggs was also named first team All-IAAM A Conference as a junior after setting a single-season school record by capturing 220 draw controls.
Driggs also served as senior class president and president of the National Honor Society. She was a Neumann Scholarship and Parvis Scholarship recipient along with being presented with the St. Mary’s High Leadership Award.
Extremely active in community service, Driggs was president and founder of the St. Mary’s CHAMPS program, assisted with the St. Mary’s girls’ lacrosse Easter Basket project as well as the St. Mary’s field hockey backpack project. She volunteers at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Willett coached Driggs when she played for the Anne Arundel County Crosse-Over exchange program with the Stockport Metros of England and said her leadership skills showed through then.
“I am very pleased that Emma Driggs is this year’s recipient. The organization could not have picked a better candidate for what this scholarship award represents. Not only is Emma an outstanding student-athlete, she was also involved in several philanthropic endeavors during her time at St. Mary’s,” Willett said in a statement. “It is always a little more special when the winner is someone I coached. St. Mary’s will miss her, but Georgetown is getting a good one.”
HOCKEY FOR HEROES: Coronavirus was responsible for canceling the popular Hockey for Heroes event that is annually held in March. However, organizers with host Navy Youth Hockey were still able to raise more than $50,000 to be donated to eight disabled veterans service organizations.
Chairperson Amy Hitt said the event’s generous sponsors allowed Hockey for Heroes to keep their donations, while the silent auction was spun into an online event and raised an additional $5,000.
“It was an incredible display of generosity from every corner of the ice hockey community,” Hitt said.
HUGE ROCKFISH: The Capital ran a photo of a huge trophy rockfish caught by Millersville resident Dave Guerra in the Tuesday print edition. Information for the photo, submitted by Bay Hunter II charter boat captain Randy Dean, was provided by longtime Capital Gazette outdoors columnist Chris Dollar.
Dollar, a former lacrosse standout at Annapolis High and Washington College, has been covering hunting, fishing and other outdoors news for Capital Gazette for more than a decade. Dollar’s weekly column is currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.