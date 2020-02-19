New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to receive Spirit of Tewaaraton Award

“Bill Belichick has been a symbol of greatness for two decades,” said Jeffrey Harvey, chairman of the Tewaaraton Foundation. “His philosophies have been adopted by coaches in all sports and much of it is derived from his beginnings as a lacrosse player. As his star has risen, he has consistently supported causes related to lacrosse and its Native American heritage. This stewardship is insightful into his brilliance in coaching and the exceptional leadership for which he is being recognized as the 2020 recipient of The Spirit of Tewaaraton.”