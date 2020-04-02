Crofton native and former baseball standout Brandon Agamennone authors book about pitching

Anyone who ever watched Brandon Agamennone pitch would use the words savvy and crafty to describe his style.
Don’t get me wrong, Agamennone had great stuff — an above-average fastball to set up a strong repertoire that featured a slider and curve that were difficult for batters to distinguish.
However, what made Agamennone a dominant starter at Arundel High then the University of Maryland and led to an eight-year professional career were the intangibles. The Crofton native was a smart, wily hurler who understood the nuances of the game and knew how to pitch.
Therefore, it was no surprise when I learned recently that Agamennone had authored a book titled Pitching Prodigy: Unleashing Greatness on the Mound. From a young age, Agamennone was always analyzing the game and figuring out ways to gain an edge.
A description of the book on Amazon.com reads just as I would have expected based on knowing Agamennone and his approach.
Pitching isn’t just about throwing hard. It’s part art and part science. It takes work and dedication. Success on the mound isn’t just about the physical. It comes from depth and knowledge. Through this book, you’ll learn the mental side, too.
I was a high school sports reporter for Capital Gazette Newspapers when Agamennone was the best pitcher in Anne Arundel County. Bernie Walter, Arundel’s Hall of Fame head coach, always pitched his ace in the big games against the likes of Old Mill and Northeast, so I made sure to assign myself to cover them.
Chronicling an Agamennone start was a joy because it was like watching a young Mike Mussina. Masterful as much as overpowering would be the best way to describe the way the right-hander dominated opponents.
Agamennone was named the Capital Gazette Newspapers Player of the Year following his senior season (1994) after amassing 105 strikeouts and posting a 1.52 earned run average. He was named Most Valuable Pitcher of the Crown All-Star Game that was held at Camden Yards that year.
“Brandon always had a live arm and good control, but now he knows how to pitch,” Walter told The Capital in June 1994. “He has four pitches and knows what times to use them, and he has the mental toughness to pitch in tight games.”
Agamennone went undrafted out of high school because he did not throw hard enough at the time. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder accepted a scholarship to Maryland and enjoyed an outstanding career, still ranking seventh in program history with 269.1 innings pitched and tied for 10th with 15 wins from 1995-1998.
The Montreal Expos selected Agamennone in the 20th round of the 1996 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He reached Triple-A with that organization in 2002 — a season that saw the right-hander finish with a 7-1 record with a 3.46 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 35 appearances (67.2 innings) as a reliever.
That was one of several seasons in which Agamennone was told by organization officials to be prepared for a promotion to the majors. It never happened. The Arundel High product pitched well at the AAA level from 2001 through 2003 without ever getting the call.
Agamennone retired from pro baseball in 2005 and has fashioned a nice career in baseball. The 44-year-old has been a scout for the Boston Red Sox for the past four years and currently holds the title of area supervisor for northern Texas and northern Louisiana region. He received a World Series ring in 2018 in recognition of his contributions to the organization.
In 2005, Agamennone founded Pro Source Athletics — a firm fielding travel baseball teams, conducting clinics and providing recruiting services. He sold that company and established Baseball Prodigy, which provides online video lessons and evaluations along with college recruiting services.
Agamennone underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2004 and learned a lot about why that particular injury occurs in pitchers. Always inquisitive and curious, Agamennone asked a lto fo questions of Dr. James Andrews, the renowned orthopedic surgeon that pioneered Tommy Johns surgery.
Andrews pulled up the X-rays and showed Agamennone that his right shoulder blade was an inch to an inch and a half lower than his left shoulder blade. For years, the pitcher had been unwittingly and subconsciously compensating for that issue.
As an active player, Agamennone had always contemplating writing a book about the development process for pitchers. Later, while training pitchers for Pro Source Athletics, he noticed there never seemed to be an individualized plan for doing so.
“I wanted to write something that could be utilized at all levels – a resource that could benefit young players as well as those at the college or professional level,” Agamennone said. “It took about two months to write the book but was based on more than a decade of personal study and interviews with guys I played with and against along with pitching instructors and doctors.”
Pitching Prodigy is relatively short and sweet — only 116 pages in 20 chapters with title such as Preparing to Pitch, Common Pitching Challenges, Mechanical Drills, Scouting the Pitcher, Data and Execution.
“You could read this in a day if you wanted to, which is how I wanted it to be,” said Agamennone, who currently lives in Frisco, Texas with his wife Corie and their three children.
In the book, Agamennone talks a lot about the importance of proper mechanics. He takes pride in the fact Pro Source Athletics has developed thousands of pitchers over the last 15 years and none has ever required Tommy John Surgery. Almost 95 percent of the program’s products have gone on to pitch collegiately or professionally.
Walter, who compiled a phenomenal 609-185 career record and captured 10 state championships during a 37-year tenure at Arundel High, wrote the forward for Pitching Prodigy.
“This book is designed to be a great teaching tool for players, parents and coaches. It provides a foundation of solid pitching mechanics and covers modern baseball strategies and winning baseball habits,” Walter wrote.
As a youngster, Agamennone learned how to pitch by closely watching certain pitchers on television — Mike Mussina of the Baltimore Orioles on Home Team Sports (HTS) and Greg Maddux with the Atlanta Braves on Turner Broadcasting System (TBS).
Having majored in communication at Maryland and performed dozens of speaking engagements as an instructor-coach, Agamennone felt comfortable with writing a book.
“I’ve received a lot of positive feedback — from young pitchers and their parents to more experienced players and coaches,” Agamennone said. “I heard from a Major League Baseball pitching coordinator who felt the book was applicable to the program he espoused.”
Pitching Prodigy: Unleashing Greatness on the Mound is available in hardback ($12.95) or Ebook format ($5.95) and can be purchased at the following link:
TEWAARTON AWARD: Because the NCAA canceled the college lacrosse season in mid-March, the Tewaaraton Foundation has announced that its annual award ceremony, scheduled for May 28 at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, will not be held.
That means there will be no Tewaaraton Award winners for the 2020 season. While the foundation will also postpone recognition of the Legends and Spirit honorees until 2021, it will continue to award the 2020 Tewaaraton Native American Scholarships, presented by US Lacrosse.
“There is disappointment throughout college lacrosse and – in particular – those seniors who will not return. This was to be our 20th Tewaaraton Award ceremony and while we share in the disappointment, we also hope our achievement of 20 years serves as a reminder of how we will look ahead,“ said Jeffrey Harvey, chairman of the Tewaaraton Foundation.
In January, the foundation announced legendary New England Patriots head coach and Annapolis native Bill Belichick as the 2020 Spirit of Tewaaraton recipient. Also, former Maryland great and current Northwestern head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller along with former Johns Hopkins great and current head coach Dave Pietramala would be the 2020 Legends Award honorees.
All three will now be honored at the 2021 Award Ceremony, scheduled for June 3, 2021 – the Thursday after the NCAA Championships.
The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The foundation did announce the final 2020 Tewaaraton Award Watch Lists. Georgetown senior attackman and St. Mary’s High graduate Jake Carraway made the men’s list, while Penn State senior attacker and South River High graduate Madison Carter was on the women’s list.
Maryland senior attack and Edgewater resident Brindi Griffin along with Navy senior attack Kelly Larkin were also on the women’s list.
HALL OF FAME: The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2020 class. Applications can be found on the organization’s website at: https://aacshof.org/nominate/
It is important to include as much supporting information as possible such as career accomplishments and newspaper articles. Letters of recommendation are also required.
The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame nomination committee will meet in early June to consider all candidates.
The Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame banquet will be held in mid-October.