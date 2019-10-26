Pete Medhurst has been living a sport broadcaster’s dream this summer and fall.
Medhurst has been an integral member of the radio broadcasts for two winning teams in two different sports.
Medhurst is the longtime play-by-play voice for Navy football and spends almost every Saturday from September through December devoted to that gig. The Churchton resident also handles a wide variety of roles for the Washington Nationals coverage provided by flagship station 106.7 The Fan.
Those dual responsibilities have made life very hectic for Medhurst for the past two months.
On Friday night, Medhurst was perched inside a booth in the press box overlooking Nationals Park while hosting the pregame show prior to Game 3 of the World Series.
He and analyst Grant Paulsen spent almost two hours breaking down the matchup between the Nationals and Houston Astros while getting listeners geared up for the first World Series game in Washington, D.C. since 1933.
Medhurst drove back into D.C. first thing Saturday morning to host “Nats First Pitch,” his weekly show that airs on 106.7 The Fan from 8-9 a.m. Following a quick stop at Centennial Park in Ellicott City to watch his 11-year-old daughter play in a softball tournament, Medhurst drove straight to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and completely switched gears to prepare for another college football broadcast.
The lifelong southern Anne Arundel County resident was on the Navy Radio Network at 2:30 p.m. hosting the pregame show. An hour later, Navy kicked off against Tulane in a pivotal West Division contest within the American Athletic Conference.
“It’s like being in Fantasy Land. You live your whole life as a broadcaster hoping things will work out in such a way that you get to cover sports at the highest levels,” Medhurst said.
“I’m very lucky. I have one of 130 Division I college football jobs and I’m also part of a very select group of Major League Baseball broadcasters,” Medhurst added. “There are thousands of people that would love to have the opportunity to do what I’m doing. I’ve been tremendously blessed to be part of two amazing sports cultures with Navy and the Nationals.”
Medhurst has worked for 106.7 The Fan for many years as a producer and on-air personality. Throughout the season, he hosted “Nats Talk Live,” an hour-long, post-game show that airs on the franchise’s flagship station.
Dave Jageler and Charlie Slowes form the regular radio broadcast team for the Nationals. However, at various times during the season, a fill-in is needed because Jageler moves to the television booth to replace Bob Carpenter whenever the latter takes scheduled days off.
“In years past, we’ve pulled a play-by-play voice from one of the minor league affiliates,” said Chris Kinard, program director for 106.7 The Fan. “However, logistically that is rather difficult.”
This year, Kinard recommended Medhurst send his demo tape to the broadcast department of the Washington Nationals. Director of Broadcasting Dave Lundin tabbed Medhurst to join the team, citing his vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the Nationals.
Medhurst’s experience broadcasting baseball consists mostly of Navy games in either the Patriot League Tournament or NCAA Tournament. He’s also called a package of Bowie Baysox games for WNAV (1430-AM) in Annapolis.
“The difficulty of finding talent in the middle of a season caused us to look locally to see if there was someone better suited. I sort of volunteered Pete to the Nationals if they were interested,” Kinard said. “(Lundin) listened to tape of Pete doing Navy games and liked what he heard. It was ultimately a mutual decision by the station and the team. We work together very closely on Nationals broadcasts.”
Kinard has not been afraid to utilize Medhurst in a wide range of roles and has been impressed with his performance in each. Kinard pointed out that Medhurst first became familiar to Nationals fans while filling in as public address announcer at Nationals Park.
“Pete is incredibly versatile as a broadcaster. He can do almost every sport, he can host talk shows or pregame and post-game programs,” Kinard said. “Pete has a ton of talent and a ton of experience. Navy football is a big-time broadcasting job, so he’s done play-by-play on a big stage.”
Several astute fans have suggested that Medhurst was the good luck charm for the Nationals, who under-performed through the first few months of the season. Washington had a 19-31 record when Medhurst joined the radio broadcast team on May 28 for a two-game series against Atlanta at SunTrust Park.
Medhurst called both games as the Nats swept the Braves, beginning a strong surge that ultimately propelled the team to a 93-69 regular season record and wild card berth in the playoffs.
With a wry smile, Medhurst denies being the catalyst for Washington’s resurgence, but does point out the team won 12 of the 15 games he broadcast this season. The 1987 Southern High graduate also worked road series at Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
Naturally, Medhurst relied on Slowes – the original play-by-play man for the Nats – to show the way.
“Basically, I just followed Charlie. Wherever Charlie went, I tagged along so I could learn the lay of the land,” Medhurst said. “Working with Charlie Slowes, who is one of the top broadcasters in the game, was an incredible learning experience. I just sat back, listened and received quite an education about baseball every day. It was an awful lot of fun along the way.”
Perhaps most gratifying to Medhurst is the fact Nationals fans listening on 106.7 The Fan did not complain about hearing a voice other than Jageler or Slowes.
“All the feedback has been tremendous. I’ve heard some really nice things from listeners about my performance,” he said. “In this day and age of social media, you fill in for renowned pros like Dave and Charlie, you’re opening yourself for potential criticism. A lot of times, that fill-in person gets crucified on social media. Fortunately, that didn’t happen this season.”
Growing up in Harwood, Medhurst was forced to follow the Orioles and appreciated the workmanlike approach of such greats as Eddie Murray and Cal Ripken Jr. However, southern Anne Arundel County residents have always leaned toward the D.C. professional teams and Medhurst grew up a diehard fan of the Redskins (NFL), Bullets-Wizards (NBA) and Capitals (NHL).
“I’ve always rooted for D.C. teams,” Medhurst admitted. “However, as I’ve become a member of the media, that obsessive fandom has waned. You have to be able to talk about those teams in an objective manner.”
Having been intimately involved with the Nationals this season, Medhurst was asked why he thought the team has made this magical run to the brink of a World Series championship.
“I think to be successful in any business it’s all about culture. An organization is going to be successful only if everyone is pulling in the same direction,” he said. “That is certainly the case with the Nationals right now. All 25 men in that locker room are on the same page. There are no egos pulling the rope in a different direction. I think the quality and the character in the clubhouse is terrific.”
Medhurst has gotten to know many of the Nationals players quite well. He fist bumps center fielder Victor Robles in the clubhouse and enjoyed spending time at a mall during an off day on the road with pitcher Wander Suero.
“To watch the celebrations and camaraderie displayed during this playoff run… this entire team is really having fun with winning,” Medhurst said. “I think this club really enjoys winning and works very hard to replicate that feeling.”