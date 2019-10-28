Junior skipper Don Poirier led the way as the Naval Academy captured the prestigious McMillan Cup, the oldest trophy in intercollegiate sailing.
Navy hosted the McMillan Cup regatta, considered the East Coast Championship for big boat offshore racing, last weekend on the Chesapeake Bay. Ten teams competed aboard Navy’s fleet of 44-foot training vessels.
Poirier called tactics and sophomore Liz Hauschild served as helmsman as Navy won four of seven races over two days to win with a low score of 15 points – 10 better than runner-up Coast Guard Academy. Rhode Island, which started strong by winning two of the initial three races, finished one point behind Coast Guard in third place.
Senior Matt McClelland trimmed the headsails and had five classmates aboard in Tim Forman, KC Navarro, Ethan Falsone and Ani Murali. Junior Matt Gillcrist completed the crew. Falsone, an Edgewater resident who attended South River High, was the mast man.
“Our success was due largely to the crew’s consistent efforts in some miserably wet, cold, and uncomfortable conditions,” said Poirier, noting that Sunday’s racing was conducted in steady rains that were quite heavy at times.
Poirier pointed out that Navy faced some adversity before the regatta even got underway. Half the projected crew was unable to participate due to illness and injury of varying sorts.
“Our replacements stepped in almost seamlessly and after a single race the whole crew was working together quite effectively,” Poirier said.
Navy entered the second day of racing with a one-point lead over Rhode Island but performed well in the challenging winds and torrential rain produced by Tropical Storm Nestor. The Midshipmen got the gun in two of three races, displaying super boat-handling in winds that started around 14 knots and built into the mid-twenties.
“I owe a great deal of praise to all the members of the crew who made my job as tactician progressively easier as the regatta went on by improving our boat speed in nearly every race,” Poirier said. “It is quite easy to look like a tactical genius when you are consistently sailing higher and faster than your competition.”
Bruce Bingman served as principal race officer for the Naval Academy Sailing Squadron, which provided on-water management. Dan Trammell oversaw the jury hearing protests and other technical issues.
This marked the fifth time in the last six years and 15th time since 1996 the Navy varsity offshore sailing team claimed the McMillan Cup, which was initially established in 1928. The Naval Academy has hosted the McMillan Cup regatta since 1950.
The McMillan Cup was one of many events held off Annapolis last weekend.
Skipper Peter Bowe and his veteran crew aboard Tea Dance Snake dominated the annual J/70 Fall Brawl, hosted by Eastport Yacht Club.
Bowe steered and Mike McNamara called tactics as Tea Dance Snake notched bullets in four of five races in totaling six points. Todd Jenner trimmed the headsails and Matt Alisch worked the bow for Bowe, who mastered the wildly divergent conditions during the two-day regatta.
Principal race officer Sharon Hadsell completed three races on Saturday in single-digit winds that featured a massive 180-degree shift. Hadsell sagely ordered an hour postponement onshore to allow the shift to come through then set up operations off Tolly Point.
Tea Dance Snake led after the first day with a 1-2-1 score line mainly following spines of pressure downwind and not being afraid to use different sides of the course.
Day 2 offered a nasty combination of steady rain, colder conditions and wind rising from 8-10 knots for the first race at 10 a.m. to 18-20 by the end of the second race. Bowe and team dominated the day by getting the gun in both races.
“We bet on a big lefty coupled with a strong flood current and went left upwind in both races,” Bowe said. “This strategy worked well as the wind moved from 100 degrees to 70.”
Tea Dance Snake slightly over-stood the first windwark mark, albeit not nearly as much as most of the fleet that didn’t factor in the strong flooding current. Sailing wing and wing downwind enabled Tea Dance Snake to sail deeper and pass Phoenix, skippered by Peter Firey.
Bowe said Tea Dance Snake gained a “front row start” in the final race and was able to control the left corner while this time managing to avoid over-standing the mark.
“We had a comfortable lead by the first mark, and changed modes downwind from wing to planing as conditions permitted,” McNamara said. “Our crew’s time together helped with boat handling as the winds increased.”
Wild Child, skippered by Henry Filter, closed the regatta with three straight second place results to earn a runner-up result with 13 points. Skipper Brian Wood led Johnny Thunder to third place with 25 points – two better than Sweet Mowry and the Vitesse team.
Class veteran Chris Doyle came to town and captured the J/22 East Coast Championship, hosted by Severn Sailing Association. Doyle, sailing The Jug 4.1 out of Youngstown Yacht Club, got the gun in the sixth and final race to earn the tiebreaker over Annapolis skipper Jeff Toddy and his Hot Toddy team.
Chip Carr trimmed the headsails and called tactics upwind for Hot Toddy, which won Race 2. Ted Haaland handled the bow and called tactics downwind.
“The competition was very good with tight racing. SSA did a great job running the regatta and the race committee did a great job,” Todd said.
McMillan Cup Results
1, Naval Academy 3-1-5-1-3-1-1=15 points; 2, Coast Guard Academy, 6-4-3-2-4-4-2=25; 3, Rhode Island, 1-6-1-3-7-3-5=26
J/70 Fall Brawl (11 boats)
1, Tea Dance Snake, Peter Bowe, 1-2-1-1-1=6; 2, Wild Child, Henry Filter, 3-4-2-2-2=13; 3, Johnny Thunder, Brian Wood, 5-6-8-3-3=25
J/22 East Coast Championship (18 boats)
1, The Jug 4.1, Chris Doyle, (6)-4-2-4-3-1=14; 2, Hot Toddy, Jeffrey Todd, (11)-1-4-3-2-4=14; 3, Rocinante, Kevin Kenny, 4-2-1-(10)-7-2=16
Lippincott Memorial Star Regatta (12 boats)
1, Stella, John MacCausland, 1-1-(2)-1=3; 2, Big Jim, Mike Hecky, 2-4-(7)-3=9; 3, Frigate, Aaron Serinis, (8)-5-1-4=10