Former Severn, Maryland lacrosse player Nick Manis and friends complete run-swim challenge as Parkinson’s fundraiser

A large contingent of supporters stood at the end of the Linstead on the Severn community pier cheering and blowing air horns to welcome Nick Manis Jr. as he completed a grueling seven-hour challenge.
What began just shy of 5 o’clock in the morning would end around 1:30 in the afternoon Sunday. After running a 26.2-mile marathon that took 5½ hours, Manis and two close friends swam 2.2 miles across the Severn River in just over an hour and a half.
They arrived at the Linstead pier to find approximately 15 well-wishers cheering their efforts to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.
Manis undertook the rigorous challenge in honor of his uncle, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 and has since felt the affects of the progressive, degenerative disease.
Brian Adam was on hand every step of the way to support Manis, who completed the seven-hour event along with lifelong friend LJ Urie and former Maryland lacrosse teammate Nick Brozowski.
Adam, who has developed speech and balance issues after battling Parkinson’s for seven years, posed for photos with the three athletes at the Sherwood Forest community pier before the swim, then was waiting on the other side when they finished.
“It was one heck of a grind, but it was also a lot of fun. I was thinking the whole way about why we’re doing this,” said Manis, a Severn School product who was a key member of Maryland’s 2017 national championship team.
“Let’s not forget the main reason for all this is to uplift my uncle. I really appreciate Uncle Brian for everything he’s done for me personally and for our entire family,” Manis added. “He’s a special person and it means a lot to be able to give something back to him in this small way.”
When Manis announced the fundraiser Feb. 15, he originally set a goal of raising $5,000 for Parkinson’s research. On Friday, the initiative had raised almost $26,000. The 26-year-old Annapolis resident, who played two years of professional lacrosse with the Chesapeake Bayhawks, was amazed by what happened after an article about the event appeared in The Capital.
Supporters far and wide donated almost $18,000 in two days, bringing the total money raised to just shy of $44,000 as of Sunday evening. All proceeds benefited the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Maryland men’s lacrosse coach John Tillman, along with former players such as Mike Ehrhardt and Tim Muller, were among those that donated this weekend. Richard Shassian, who played at Maryland with Nick Manis Sr. from 1977 to 1980, kicked in $5,000 on Saturday.
Several former Maryland lacrosse players with local ties – St. Mary’s High graduates Eddie Mullen, John Lamon, Tony Olmert and Brian Burlace – had previously pitched in.
“It was awesome to see all the support from so many people. There have been so many positive messages posted to my fundraising page or sent to me directly,” Manis said. “Clearly, this disease has impacted a lot more people than just my uncle. This event we did meant a lot to a lot of people. Honestly, the last two weeks have been crazy with so many people reaching out to show support.”
Last year, Adam underwent deep brain stimulation surgery in San Francisco that lasted seven hours. Manis developed an endurance challenge that would last seven hours to match the length of his uncle’s surgery.
He was not alone Sunday, joined by Brozowski and Urie, a fellow Severn School graduate. Brozowski, a long-stick midfielder for Maryland from 2016 to 2019, works alongside Manis with CapX Office Solutions.
“It was really important for Nick to do this in support his uncle and I was 100% behind him on that,” said Brozowski, who moved to Annapolis in August after graduating from the College Park campus.
Manis, Brozowski and Urie met at the Bacon Ridge Bike Trail in Crownsville at 4:15 a.m. and spent a half hour warming up before beginning the 26-mile run. None of the three had run longer than 14 miles so the agony set in shortly thereafter.
“No matter how much you train, how hard you prepare, a marathon, especially in a trail setting, is going to beat up your body,” said Brozowski, who is training in advance of joining the military. “I was definitely feeling it for sure. You get pains and aches in places you’ve never felt them.”
Because the Bacon Ridge Trail is so hilly, the total elevation involved with running 26 miles is approximately 5,000 feet of vertical climbing. Manis admits feeling relieved when the trio completed 26.2 miles.
“Once we hit around 14 miles, it was pretty tough. None of us have ever run that far, so once you hit that point your body starts to feel it,” he said. “All the ups and downs of the trails … it definitely took a toll after a while. Running nonstop for 5½ hours is pretty grueling.”
Believe it or not, Manis did not bother to have a chauffeur transport the group to the Sherwood Forest community pier for the second leg of the challenge – electing to drive himself. Manis, Brozowski and Urie wisely hydrated and ate some energy bars to refuel during the 15-minute drive.
Waiting at the Sherwood Forest launch was another group of supporters with longtime family friends Walt Hiltabidle and Wilson Phipps using their motorboats to escort the three athletes across the Severn River. They were later joined by Lamon, who played lacrosse at Maryland from 1976 to 1979.
Former Maryland lacrosse players such as Manis Sr., Lamon and Phipps had already been touched by Parkinson’s as their former coach, National Lacrosse Hall of Famer Clayton “Buddy” Beardmore, died in January 2016 from the effects of the disease.
“Once we got to the swim portion, we could see the light at the end of the tunnel. We just had to persevere, push through and get it done,” Manis Jr. said.
Manis, who had done some training in the Severn River to acclimate and wore a wetsuit because of the 60-degree water temperature, was asked if he struggled while swimming the Severn River through Little Round Bay and Round Bay.
“Only trouble I had was when Mr. Lamon came flying by on his boat and created a big wake. I had waves splashing in my face,” he said with a laugh. “Actually, it wasn’t too bad. The air and water temperatures were a lot warmer than yesterday. Once we were in the water it was just a matter of getting it done.”
Among the first to congratulate Manis as he climbed a ladder to get out of the water and onto the pier was Adam, who was once a standout tight end at the University of Delaware. The 64-year-old father of three daughters, who was using a walker on Sunday because of his balance issues, greeted his nephew warmly.
“It just reinforces what I have thought all along about Nick, who is such an incredible person and tremendous competitor. When Nick played sports in high school and college, he always gave 100%, always exceeded expectations,” Adam said. “To take his talent and determination and channel into such a great cause is very commendable and extremely inspiring.”
Manis, who was extremely grateful to have been aided by Brozowski and Urie, was asked afterward about the sense of accomplishment.
“This is for my uncle. For me, the accomplishment is the amount of money we have been able to raise for Parkinson’s research,” he said. “We were able to achieve the ultimate goal of raising awareness about this disease.”
Blake Wood, who played lacrosse at Severn School with Manis and later at Tufts University, ran a marathon over the Rocky Mountain trails of San Diego on Saturday to support the cause. Wood, who dealt with 5,200 feet of vertical during the 26.2-mile jaunt, separately raised an additional $2,000 by challenging friends and family on Instagram.
Anastasia Adam also wanted to help with the fundraiser for her father and was joined by her husband Jeff Begin in running a half-marathon in Lake Tahoe this weekend. Elizabeth Adam, who came home from England to spend time with her parents at their Linstead on the Severn home, is planning to run a marathon in Berlin, Germany, to raise additional money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
“After seeing all the money Nick raised on behalf of his uncle, we had a lot of motivation to do a good job today," Brozowski said.