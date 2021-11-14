Tim Russell skippers San Francisco based Ne*Ne to victory at J/105 North American Championship on Chesapeake Bay

Tim Russell has been racing in the J/105 class since 1997 and recently acquired Hull No. 3 for the purpose of capturing the North American Championship when it is held on his home waters of San Francisco Bay in 2022.
Russell and his crew aboard Ne*Ne are a year ahead of schedule when it comes to claiming that crown.
Russell skippered the San Francisco Yacht Club entry to a commanding victory at the 2021 J/105 North American Championship, held Oct. 28-31 on the Chesapeake Bay and hosted by Annapolis Yacht Club.
Longtime teammate Ted Wilson trimmed the main and called tactics for Russell, who finished first or second in four of seven races in posting a low score of 15 points. That was a whopping 24 points better than runner-up Deja Voodoo, owned by Bill Zartler of Lakewood Yacht Club in Houston.
Spinnaker trimmer John Claude has also spent years crewing for Russell, who previously owned Hull No. 103 for a decade. New to the Ne*Ne team this year are Kyle Hunt (mast), Bill Higgins (bow) and Bob Little (jib trimmer, pit).
“I attribute our victory to good boat speed and excellent starts. Those were the two most important factors,” Russell said. “Even if we went the wrong direction we still were near the top because we were one of the fastest boats, so we were always sailing in clean air.”
Preparation was also critical as Russell began planning the trip to Annapolis in January 2019. He had never been responsible for the logistics of traveling to another venue for a regatta.
“I just wanted to see if I could put all the pieces together,” he said. “Plus, I heard how great the sailing was on the Chesapeake in October and how welcoming the Annapolis Yacht Club is.
“It was all true and an added bonus was the town itself. Just a very cool sailing community.”
Russell is a member of J/105 Fleet 1 in San Francisco, the largest in North America. There are regularly 20-25 boats on the start line for any class regatta on San Francisco Bay. Ne*Ne has captured the fleet championship four straight seasons.
Unfamiliar with the Chesapeake Bay, Russell and Wilson tapped into the local knowledge of Annapolis-based Quantum professional Scott Nixon. They also attended the daily weather briefings and found that helpful in terms of learning the prevailing wind conditions.
The top four finishers were out-of-town boats with two coming from San Francisco and two from the Houston area. Key Players, a syndicate consisting of three owners who are all Annapolis residents, was the top local entry in fifth place.
Kevin Elion steered, while partners Andy Adler and Dan Mathias trimmed the jib and spinnaker as Key Players notched four single-digit results totaling 56 points. Mirage, co-owned by Fredrik Salvesen and Cedric Lewis, finished sixth with 62 points.
Elion and Mathias were racing cars at Watkins Glen one summer when the latter broached the idea of buying a J/105 together. During the Commodores Eggnog Party at Annapolis Yacht Club later that year, Mathias reiterated his serious desire to do so and mentioned that Adler was also interested.
Those three have owned Hull No. 210 for four years and done very little racing during that time. They did not sail at all in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and preparation for the North American Championship amounted to six races in the AYC Wednesday Night series.
Adler and Mathias had never sailed in a regatta, while Elion has never steered a boat larger than his J/22 in competition. Key Players was helped by having standout local sailor Ray Wulff calling tactics with Nick Finucan (bow) and Keith Fraser (pit) completing the crew.
“Honestly, I was a bit surprised by how well we did. However, before the regatta began, I told the crew my goal was to be the top bay boat, and deep down I felt that was an attainable goal,” Elion said.
With Wulff handling the strategy and crew management, Elion was able to focus on steering for speed, and finishes of 6-5-4-3 gave Key Players the edge over Mirage and Jester in the battle for highest finisher among Chesapeake Bay entries.
“I thought the regatta was incredibly well run as far as registration, measure, race committee work and off-the-water activities,” Elion said. “All the volunteers did an awesome job, and the race committee certainly made the most of what the weather permitted.”
J/105 North American Championship (35 boats)
1. Ne*Ne, Tim Russell, San Francisco Yacht Club, 4-2-3-1-1-2-2=15; 2. Deja Voodoo, Bill Zartler, Lakewood Yacht Club, 2-7-1-7-18-1-3=39; 3. Final Final, Ken Horne, Lakewood Yacht Club, 14-1-5-2-6-10-5=43; 4. Arbitrage, Bruce Stone & Nicole Breault, St. Francis Yacht Club, 9-6-7-10-12-3-1=48; 5. Key Players, Kevin Elion/Andy Adler/Dan Mathias, Annapolis Yacht Club, 6-5-12-4-3-14-12=56
J/111 North Americans
Annapolis resident Rod Jabin thought he had captured the J/111 World Championship, which was contested Oct. 18-24 on the Chesapeake Bay out of Hampton Yacht Club.
Ramrod came off the water following the final race of the regatta atop the standings. However, in a very unusual twist, the international jury reversed an earlier protest decision and that enabled San Francisco-based Skeleton Key to win by a point.
Skeleton Key had been disqualified from Race 6, which initially took the St. Francis Yacht Club entry out of contention for the championship. However, owner Peter Wagner requested the jury reopen the case and new evidence led to a protest filed by Fireball being ruled invalid.
Skeleton Key’s Race 6 result of first place was reinstated and that proved decisive.
Veteran Annapolis pro Chris Larson served as tactician aboard Ramrod, which won three races and placed second in two others in totaling 24 points. Matt Beck (main) and Shawn Burke (jib) served as lead trimmers, while Fletcher Sims (pit) Vann Walke (mast), Alan Ninkashi (mid-bow) and Curtis Florence (foredeck) rounded out the crew.
Only seven boats showed up in Hampton for the world championship after a large contingent of Great Lakes entries pulled out late.
“All credit goes to the strong team we have. We’ve sailed together for some time, and it is always a pleasure to compete at a very high level,” Jabin said.
EYC Fall Brawl
Visiting skipper John Heaton steered Empeiria to victory in J/70 class at the Eastport Yacht Club Fall Brawl, held Oct. 30-31 off Annapolis.
Heaton notched two bullets and finished no lower than fourth in seven races in amassing 15 points. The Chicago Yacht Club member won a tiebreaker with New York skipper Daniel Goldberg based off most first-place finishes.
Annapolis-based North Sails professional Zeke Horowitz trimmed the main and called tactics aboard Empeiria, which performed well in heavy air on the second day of the regatta. Zach Mason (jib) and Will Felder (spinnaker) served as trimmers.
“We tried to stay calm in shifty conditions even when we got behind,” Heaton said. “We also concentrated on being fast with consistent maneuvers. We have been together for over a year now and that certainly helps.”
This was the second straight season that Heaton has traveled his boat to Annapolis for the Fall Brawl, which drew 26 entries in J/70 class. Annapolis Yacht Club member Cate Muller-Terhune skippered Murder Hornet to third place with 21 points.
“Annapolis is a great place to race with outstanding sailors and the regatta is a known challenge,” Heaton said. “We had a great time last year, so we came back.”
J/70 (26 boats)
1. Empeiria, John Heaton, Chicago Yacht Club, 4-2-1-3-4-(4)-1=15; 2. Bazinga!, Daniel Goldberg, American Yacht Club, (6)-1-2-2-5-2-3=15; 3. Murder Hornet, Cate Muller-Terhune, Annapolis Yacht Club, 3-3-6-6-2-1-(9)=21
Viper 640 (7 boats)
1. Gnixe, Bill Vickers, 1-2-1=4; 2. Weather Permitting, Robert Ranzenbach, 3-1-2=6; 3. Self Identifying as a Viper, Paul Murphy & Mike Udell, 2-3-3=8