Local Golf Report

After several weeks of competition, the finalists in Compass Pointe’s Wednesday Night men’s league tournament have played their way into a head-to-head matchup next week.
Bill Boling defeated Colin Loehr in sudden death and Chris Ryder closed out Mike Green, 4 and 3, to reach the finals in the main bracket.
In the consolation bracket, Casey Shine defeated Rob Manning, 4 and 2, and Tyler Young dropped Joe Butka, 3 and 2.
There will also be a main draw third-place match between Loehr and Green and a consolation bracket match for third place between Manning and Butka.
Winners in the Monday Night co-ed league were Scott Kneller, Eric Angel, Matthew White and Steve Kepner among the men; Donna Smith and Vicki Jarrell among the women.
Crofton Country Club: The club’s tournament season has begun and several championships still to be played. Of those that have been played, the following winners have been determined:
In the Four-Ball, Gary Carpenter Jr. and Jordy Long won the Black Fight with a score of 134 with Mark Villee/Scott Cruff finishing second with a 139 and Gross Bob Schubert/Matt Hollerbach placing third at 140.
In the Blue flight, Josh Eure and Bobby Bailey teamed for first with a 136. Dave Mummert and Daryl Laurange won a match of cards for Low Net with 124. In the Ladies flight, Leslie Bradee and Mary Shirley won Low Gross with 158 and Antoinette Schmitz and Jeanine Szostick were low net with a 127.
In the Member-Member, Carpenter teamed with Al Pinocco to win the championship and Fred Ryder, III, and Mark Numendahl were the runners up. Doug Walters and Mark Liberatore placed third and Lucas Maciolek and Ron Hoffman placed fourth.
Closest to the pin on the 5th hole went to Ryder on the first day at eight inches. That’s right, eight inches! Steve Cramer won on the second day at 10 feet.
On the ninth hole, Bill Cronk won on the first day at seven feet, two inches and Mike Renner won on the second day, stopping at 4 feet, 2 inches.
On the 12th hole, Jeff Williams put his shot to within one foot, three inches on Day One and David Webber finished three feet, nine inches on the second day.
On hole 17, David Dierker won on the first day with a shot to within six feet and Greg Burkhart won on the second day with a shot to within four feet, two inches.
Eisenhower Results: The Fall Women’s Tournament came to an end this past week after several weeks of competition. There were four flights of play with low gross, low net and low putts awarded in each flight.
Unlike the normal competition, the women played 18 holes instead of nine holes.
In Flight A, Susie DiLonardo and Lee Welcher tied for first with low gross of 98, five strokes ahead of Nancy Horner (103). Low net went to Horner with a 71, one stroke ahead of DiLonardo and Welch (72). Horner had the fewest putts (28).
In Flight B, Laura Baker and Eileen England tied for low gross with 105, two strokes ahead of Roberta Watson (107). Baker and England also shared low net honors with a 69, one stroke ahead of Lisa Mielke (70). England needed the fewest putts (36).
Flight C was won by Helen Peters’ low gross score of 115, one stroke better than Marian Cardwell and Hedi Davis (116). Davis had low net with a 72, edging Peters’ 73. Cardwell and Judy Garrett had the fewest putts with 34.
Rounding out the competition were the Flight D competitors. Noel Oliff won low gross with a 114 and low net with an adjusted score of 66. Oliff also had the fewest putts with 35. Sue Owens needed just 36.
Heritage Harbour: The club’s annual Ryder Cup competition takes place beginning this Friday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, with this week’s matches figuring into team selection.
The field for the tournament consists of 12 men and 12 women who qualify based on points they accumulate during the season playing in weekly tournaments. They are then placed on two teams, six men and six women, who face off in two-man match play matches.
