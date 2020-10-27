Laurance Leonard, proprietor of Eddie Leonard’s Sporting Goods and co-founder of Leonard Inc. sailmakers, dies at 89

For a young Bill Belichick, nothing beat a visit to Eddie Leonard’s Sporting Goods to check out the latest and greatest equipment and apparel.
Founded in 1946 by its namesake, the store was originally located on Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis. When Laurance Leonard, better known as Larry, took over ownership following his father’s death, Eddie Leonard’s Sporting Goods moved to a location on Forest Drive.
“It was less than a mile from our home off of Spa Road — very convenient for any athletic needs,” recalled Belichick, who grew up to become a six-time Super Bowl champion as head coach of the New England Patriots.
Larry Leonard was close friends with Steve Belichick, an assistant football coach at the Naval Academy, and happy to allow his son to hang out in the store after school or on weekends.
“When I walked through Leonard’s, I always picked out a couple of items for my Christmas list because Larry always had the best new football equipment or athletic shoes,” Belichick said. “It was so much fun to spend a couple of hours in the store smelling the new leather gloves, cradling a lacrosse ball in the new sticks or dribbling a brand-new basketball.”
Belichick called Eddie Leonard’s the “perfect place” to find a present for Father’s Day, Christmas or birthdays.
“Larry knew his customers personally and could always come up with a good idea for a gift for my dad,” Belichick said. “Youth and high school sports in Annapolis would not have been the same without Larry Leonard. He was a genuine person who loved doing things for other people.”
Laurance Allen Leonard, a renowned Annapolis businessman and entrepreneur, died Oct. 18 at the age of 89 following a short illness. He was best known as the longtime proprietor of Eddie Leonard’s Sporting Goods.
Larry took over ownership of the company in 1960 after his father died from a series of strokes. During Larry’s tenure, the company enjoyed tremendous success selling retail and wholesale sporting equipment.
Eddie Leonard’s was the primary supplier for Naval Academy varsity sports, and also serviced most of the Anne Arundel County high schools. Larry Leonard brokered contracts with the Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Orioles as well.
Under Larry’s leadership, Eddie Leonard’s was always a strong supporter of youth sports — sponsoring numerous Annapolis area teams. Alan Pastrana played basketball in the YMCA Senior League at the Annapolis Recreation Center for Eddie Leonard’s. Following games, the 12-year-old boys walked across the street to browse the sporting goods store.
“Larry welcomed all the kids with open arms even though we didn’t have any money,” Pastrana said.
Pastrana, who would go on to play quarterback at the University of Maryland and in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, bought his first baseball glove at Eddie Leonard’s at the age of 10.
“Eddie Leonard’s was a place you wanted to go because of Larry’s personality. No matter if your purchase was big or small, Larry always made you feel good about coming into his store," Pastrana said.
Leonard, who served as president of the Touchdown Club of Annapolis in 1966, also sponsored the Anne Arundel County Wrestling Championships for many years. He was an assistant for the Wroxeter Academy boys' lacrosse program for two years under head coach Duke Case.
“Coach Leonard believed in providing positive support and made an impact on so many of us during important years. We all respected his leadership,” said John Lamon, a former Wroxeter standout who became an All-American attackman at Maryland.
Larry was a longtime member of the Naval Academy Golf Club and regularly played rounds with many of the Navy varsity coaches. He lived nearby in the Pendennis Mount neighborhood and would often sneak in nine holes after work.
“I played golf with Larry several times, usually in the evening when he would stop off on the way home. He always walked and carried his bag,” Belichick said. “He was extremely generous and usually gave me something like new balls or a wood head cover — whatever extra he had in his bag.”
In 1974, Larry sold Eddie Leonard’s Sporting Goods to his chief competitor: Baltimore-based Bacharach Rasin. During a brief retirement, he spent time in Maine building a Carter three-quarter ton sailboat, which he named Pride and delivered to Florida. Joined by his son and namesake, Larry competed on the Southern Ocean Racing Circuit and in various distance races such as Fort Lauderdale to Key West.
Larry grew bored with retirement and returned to Annapolis in 1976 to start a sailmaking and canvas business with his son, Larry Leonard Jr. The Leonard Inc. loft was initially located within the Trumpy Shipyard in Eastport. In 1978, Larry opened a second sails and service facility at Zahniser’s Marina in Solomons.
In 1983, Larry and his son bought property on Bay Ridge Road and moved the business there. In that same year, they became a franchise for Sobstad Sailmakers and maintained that relationship until 1996.
During their time together, Larry Sr. managed the canvas division while Larry Jr. oversaw the sailmaking side — designing, constructing and selling sails for racing and cruising sailboats.
Larry Leonard Jr. founded Quantum Sail Design Group in 1988, and that is when his father left the business and moved to Ocean Pines for a second retirement that lasted until 2003.
In 1992, Larry was appointed president of the Yacht Basin Company, of which he was a stockholder. He served in that role until 2015 when he retired for good.
After his wife Jeannie died unexpectedly from a stomach aneurysm in 2003, Larry moved back to Annapolis and resided at the Watergate Apartments until 2018. He spent the final two years of his life at Sunrise Assisted Living Center in Annapolis.
Born in Baltimore in 1931, the son of Eddie and Laura Leonard, Larry graduated from the St. Paul’s School in 1948 and Washington College in 1952. He was a standout lacrosse player in both high school and college, playing alongside his brother, Eddie.
Shortly after graduating college, Larry married Margaret (Peggy) Brimer from Snow Hill and began working with his parents at Eddie Leonard’s, which was initially located on Duke of Gloucester Street.
Larry began sailing after purchasing a Hampton One-Design, which he raced regularly with his wife. He bought a Penguin dinghy for his daughter Marty and son Larry Jr., and the family spent summer weekends competing in regattas hosted by local yacht clubs on the Chesapeake Bay.
Larry joined the Annapolis Yacht Club and became a lifetime member, serving as vice commodore at one point. He enjoyed much success racing a Peterson-designed half tonner (30 feet) named Sugar Magnolia on the bay.
Laurance Allen Leonard, is survived by his four children — Marty Leonard Myers, of Charleston, S.C.; Laurance Leonard Jr. (Kathryn) of Annapolis; Katherine Leonard Daly (Tom) of Edisto Island, S.C.; and Scott Leonard of Annapolis. He is also survived by six grandchildren — Meg, Kate, Lindsey, Rhiannon, Will and Ben — along with nine great-grandchildren.
Additionally, Larry is survived by his brother Eddie Leonard of Ellisville, Missouri, and his first wife Peggy, who resides at the Spring Arbor assisted living facility in Severna Park. He was predeceased by his second wife, Jeannie Grimes.