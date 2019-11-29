The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks has adopted a new strategy to build the Tennis Center at Millersville Park.
Instead of partnering with the Tennis Alliance of Anne Arundel County, the government plans to issue a Request for Proposal to select a commercial business to design, fund and construct the indoor facility as well as operate it.
In the Tennis Alliance’s announcement about the change, Louise Thomas wrote: “The Director of Recreation and Parks, Rick Anthony, has assured the Tennis Alliance that the public purpose and community benefits of the Tennis Center will be maintained, and that the Tennis Center project remains on schedule to break ground in mid-2020. We continue to applaud Mr. Anthony’s initiative in promoting this project.”
As a USTA Community Tennis Association, the alliance will continue to support the Tennis Center project by promoting tennis for all ages and abilities in Anne Arundel County. The Tennis Alliance has championed the center for the local tennis community for more than six years.
Their efforts have generated public support that helped secure the 33-acre Millersville site for a public indoor-outdoor Tennis Center. This year, the Tennis Alliance successfully shepherded the project through the budget process, winning $6.53 million in construction funding for the park.
For more information about these changes, visit the Tennis Alliance website and look for "New Tennis Center" or email them at info@TennisAllianceAAC.org.
Winter Indoor Tennis: The City of Annapolis will offer children’s classes at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center starting on January 9.
This six-week program will develop coordination and agility by teaching tennis fundamentals through sound instruction, practice and play. Classes for Pee Wees (ages 4-7) and Beginners (ages 8-12) will run on Thursdays between 5 and 7 p.m.
The Annapolis Area Tennis School will provide instructors, nets and balls. Registration is open now at the following link, www.aatstennis.org/news.
AACTA News: The Anne Arundel County Tennis Association will hold an end-of-year party at Bowie Sport Fit on Dec. 7. Fun and festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with food and drink along with 2019 Team Tennis, Ladder Awards and Special Recognition Presentations.
Then the action will move to the courts for Tennis Drills & Doubles from 7-11 p.m. Space is limited so sign up early. For information, contact Pam Cahouet at pcahouet@gmail.com.
USTA Scholarships: The USTA Mid-Atlantic Section is accepting applications for scholarships for emerging junior tournament players residing in the Mid-Atlantic Section.
The program supports player development and participation in USTA events and is intended for players ranked in the top 200 in the Section or Nation. Applications will be accepted until December 1. For questions, contact Lisa Atkins at atkins@mas.usta.com.
Tournament News: Luke Garner (Arnold) and Frank Thompson (Blacksburg) won the finals of the Boys' 18 Doubles at the USTA/Mid-Atlantic Section Boys’ Challenger in Blacksburg, Virginia on Nov. 16. Garner, a Broadneck High graduate, also took third place in the Boys' 18 Singles.
* Vanessa Mellynchuk (Edgewater) won the finals of the Girls' 18 Singles at the Fredericksburg Country Club on Nov. 9. Ellie Lake (Annapolis) advanced to the finals of the Girls’ 14 Singles losing 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
* Matthew McNair (Annapolis) won the finals of the Boys' 16 Singles at the ASM Outdoor Fall Cup at the The Madeira School in McLean, VA on Nov. 16.
* Massimo Ivovic (Davidsonville) advanced to the semifinals of the Boys' 12 Singles at the NOVA Junior Open in Arlington, VA on Nov. 24.
* Olivia Mellynchuk (Edgewater) advanced to the semifinals of the Girls' 14 Singles William Fromherz (Davidsonville) advanced to the semifinals of the Boys' 14 Singles at the West Winds Tournament in New Market on Nov. 23.
