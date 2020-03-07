County teams reach finals of Junior Indoor League

Two Anne Arundel teams were finalists in the championships of the Junior Indoor League of the Baltimore Tennis Patrons.
In the varsity Red League Finals, held at Orchard Tennis Club, Howard A captured the closest finals match the league has seen in years, beating defending champion Anne Arundel B, 4-4. Laurie Hart and Marianne Batzler coached the local contingent.
Howard A earned the victory under the tiebreaker rule in which they lost fewer sets as a team. This was an incredibly close and hard-fought match by both teams.
Anne Arundel’s Red B team advanced to the finals after taking a close 5-3 match against Carroll. During the season, Hart’s Red Team B posted an 8-2 record while winning nearly 70 percent of its matches.
In the junior varsity White League Finals, held at 40 West Racquet Club, Howard C won a closely contested match, 5-3, against Anne Arundel A, which was coached by Dave Lucas.
Howard C had advanced to the finals after winning its semifinal match, 5-3, against Anne Arundel B (coached by Tina Giorgio). Lucas’ White Team A came together in the championship tournament after finishing the season in the middle of pack.
USTA News: The United States Tennis Association leagues promote recreational tennis for all adults and most skill levels. Teams are forming now for USTA 18-and-Over Adults, USTA 55-Over Ladies, and USTA 65-Over Men and Women.
Playing tennis is recognized as a contributor to good health through physical exercise, social activity and problem solving. Recent studies even attribute tennis to extending longevity.
For information, contact Stacia Bontempo, USTA Coordinator, at stacia@bontempo.org.
AACTA News: The Anne Arundel County Tennis Association’s Chili Cook -Off will be held at Bowie Sport Fit on March 14 (6-7 p.m.) with round-robin tennis from 7 to 11 p.m.
There will be prizes for chefs in four categories: Spicy, Traditional, Specialty and People's Choice. Check the rules on the AACTA website and plan your recipe accordingly.
USTA Junior News: The spring season of team tennis will begin soon. If your children enjoy swinging a racquet, they’ll love it even more when they are on a team.
Team tennis brings players together to enjoy camaraderie and teamwork and to provide a fun way to learn the sport. USTA Junior Team Tennis is for players ages 5 through 18 at all skill levels.
Teams play singles, doubles and mixed doubles against other equally matched opponents. Teams promote social growth and teach good sportsmanship, where it is more about how they play the game, than it is about winning or losing.
For more information, contact the Anne Arundel County Junior Team Tennis coordinator, Diane Williams, at dwilliams1470@gmail.com.
Spring Classes: Registration for spring classes is open on the Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Department web site for children and adults.
Classes will start outdoors in early April and run for six weeks around the area. Instruction is again being provided by the Annapolis Area Tennis School (AATS), a successful non-profit organization in its seventeenth year.
For more information, visit the AATS web site at www.aatstennis.org.
Tournament News: Registration for the AACTA Spring Kickoff Tournament will begin on March 25. This tournament will be held at Annapolis High School from April 29 through May 3.
The Earth Day Annapolis City Junior Open will begin April 25 at Annapolis High. The USTA National Level 3 Robert Hoffman Junior Tournament will be at the Brigade Sports Complex from May 2-4.
* Joe Touzin (Annapolis) and Allen Geraci (Burke, VA) won the finals of the Men’s 70 Doubles at the USTA/MAS 60, 70 and 80 Indoor Hardcourt Championships in New Market on Feb. 21. Touzin also advanced to the semifinals of the Men’s 70 Singles.
* Olivia Mellynchuk (Edgewater) advanced to the finals of the Girls' 14 Singles at the Open Level 5 BG 12 & 14 (400 pts) HVCC Winter Open in Salem, Virginia on Feb. 29.
Send tennis news to Doug Lamartin at his email address at dlamartin@aol.com.