Kris Shelor 8.0 team takes fourth at USTA nationals

In January, Kris Shelor’s 8.0 women’s team returned to the United States Tennis Association National Invitational Adult 65 Championships for the second year in a row.
Last year, they went to Surprise, Arizona and placed second in the country. This year, the championships were held at the new USTA Campus in Orlando, Florida from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.
Despite the cold, rainy weather in Florida, the Anne Arundel team won three consecutive matches against tough competition. Because of the rain on Saturday, their third match moved indoors that night and was shortened to a four-game set with no-ad scoring.
Their last two matches slipped to Sunday, the day everyone was planning to go home. With flight arrangements lurking in the back of the players’ minds, the Anne Arundel County contingent lost their fourth match in a close tiebreaker and dropped into third place. Then, with the day advancing, they lost their playoff match and finished in fourth place overall.
“The competition this year was very tough, but we have a really great team of ladies who have played together for several years now,” Shelor said. “Some of us were not prepared with warm clothing; we thought Florida would be sunny and warm. Not this weekend!”
Shelor’s advice to other captains is to keep winning partners together and make sure they are well rested and ready to play in any weather.
Also winning at the national championships was Cliff Bernstein’s 8.0 team with Joe Touzin from Annapolis. Bernstein’s team was undefeated but still in third place going into the semidfinals.
First, they beat the Southwest team 2-1 in a tiebreaker then they beat the Middle States team by the same score. This was the second national level win for Touzin, who also earned the gold medal at the Senior Olympics in the 65 doubles last June with his partner Francis Kreysa (Damascus). That pairing finished the year ranked 29th nationally in the USTA Men’s 70 Singles.
AACTA News: The club’s “Chili Cook Off” will be conducted at Bowie SportFit on March 14 (6-7 p.m.) with round-robin tennis being played from 7-11 p.m.
There will be prizes for chefs in four categories: Spicy, Traditional, Specialty and People’s Choice. Check the rules on the Anne Arundel County Tennis Association website and plan your recipe accordingly.
Registration for the AACTA Spring Kickoff Tournament, being held at Annapolis High from April 29 through May 3, will begin on March 25.
Spring Classes: Registration for spring classes is open on the Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks Department web site for children and adults. Classes will start outdoors in early April and run for six weeks around the area.
Classes will be taught again by the Annapolis Area Tennis School (AATS), a successful non-profit organization in its 17th year. For more information, visit the AATS web site at www.aatstennis.org.
Tournament News: Sofia Zafiropulos (Annapolis) advanced to the finals of the Women's Open Singles at the 23rd annual Sea Gull Open in Salisbury on Feb. 7.
Zafiropulos knocked off top-seeded Annika Kezman in the semifinals in a tiebreaker. Also, Patrick MacLean (Crownsville) and Matthew Ryan (Salisbury) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Men’s Open Doubles.
* Vanessa Mellynchuk (Edgewater) advanced to the finals of the Girls’ 18 Singles at the USTA/MAS Closed BG18 in Winchester, VA on Feb. 15.
* Aiden Gilroy (Annapolis) advanced to the semifinals of the Boys’ 16 Singles at the Open Level 7 BG12/16 L7 (165 pts) OneLife Fitness Winter Series in Falls Church on Feb. 15.
Send tennis news to Doug Lamartin at his email address at dlamartin@aol.com.