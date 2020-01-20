Notebook: Lacey Eden wins gold for Team USA ice hockey; Ava Froble wins dance national title

Eden, who spent her first two years of high school at Archbishop Spalding and now attends Shattuck-St Mary’s School in Minnesota, had points in four straight games to start the tournament — two assists in a 4-1 win over Finland, an assist during a 1-0 victory against Russia, the lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Canada, and a goal in a 3-0 win over Russia in the championship round.