Notebook: Lacey Eden wins gold for Team USA ice hockey; Ava Froble wins dance national title

Lacey Eden, 17, of Annapolis, won the gold medal playing for Team USA at the U-18 women’s ice hockey World Championships in Slovakia Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. Team USA beat Canada, 2-1 in overtime, in the championship game, and Eden led the team in scoring.
Eden, who spent her first two years of high school at Archbishop Spalding and now attends Shattuck-St Mary’s School in Minnesota, had points in four straight games to start the tournament — two assists in a 4-1 win over Finland, an assist during a 1-0 victory against Russia, the lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Canada, and a goal in a 3-0 win over Russia in the championship round.
Eden, who will attend Princeton next fall, won awards for most favorable forward and highest scorer, and her five-point performance earned her a place on the all-tournament team.
Ava Froble helps San Diego State University win dance national title
Ava Froble, a 2017 graduate of Archbishop Spalding and a current junior on the dance team at San Diego State University, won gold at the UDA Collegiate National Championships in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 19.
Froble, a former captain of the Spalding dance team, and her SDSU Hip Hop Dance Team beat out defending champion University of Nevada – Las Vegas for the title. The other finalists were: University of Michigan, University of Washington, University of Kentucky, University of Cincinnati, University of Memphis and LSU.