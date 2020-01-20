xml:space="preserve">
Notebook: Lacey Eden wins gold for Team USA ice hockey; Ava Froble wins dance national title

Tim Schwartz
By
Capital Gazette
Jan 20, 2020 4:09 PM
Lacey Eden (center) poses for a photo with (From L to R) her brother Liam Eden, her grandmother and grandfather, her mother Karen and her father Bill. Lacey Eden won gold playing for Team USA at the U-18 women’s ice hockey World Championships in Slovakia Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. (Photo courtesy / Karen Eden)

Lacey Eden, 17, of Annapolis, won the gold medal playing for Team USA at the U-18 women’s ice hockey World Championships in Slovakia Dec. 26 to Jan. 2. Team USA beat Canada, 2-1 in overtime, in the championship game, and Eden led the team in scoring.

Eden, who spent her first two years of high school at Archbishop Spalding and now attends Shattuck-St Mary’s School in Minnesota, had points in four straight games to start the tournament — two assists in a 4-1 win over Finland, an assist during a 1-0 victory against Russia, the lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Canada, and a goal in a 3-0 win over Russia in the championship round.

Eden, who will attend Princeton next fall, won awards for most favorable forward and highest scorer, and her five-point performance earned her a place on the all-tournament team.

Ava Froble helps San Diego State University win dance national title

Ava Froble, a 2017 Archbishop Spalding graduate, helped the San Diego State University dance team win a national title on Jan. 19.
Ava Froble, a 2017 Archbishop Spalding graduate, helped the San Diego State University dance team win a national title on Jan. 19. (Courtesy photo / Anne Froble)

Ava Froble, a 2017 graduate of Archbishop Spalding and a current junior on the dance team at San Diego State University, won gold at the UDA Collegiate National Championships in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 19.

Froble, a former captain of the Spalding dance team, and her SDSU Hip Hop Dance Team beat out defending champion University of Nevada – Las Vegas for the title. The other finalists were: University of Michigan, University of Washington, University of Kentucky, University of Cincinnati, University of Memphis and LSU.

