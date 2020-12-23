Crofton native Kyle Beckerman retires from professional soccer after illustrious 21-year career

Kyle Beckerman left Anne Arundel County in 1999 to begin pursuit of a professional soccer career. The Crofton native was midway through his junior season at Arundel High when he began training with the United States Under-17 national team.
Beckerman had no idea what to expect when he headed to Florida to join the United States Soccer Federation’s Bradenton Academy. He was part of a program that also featured such future stars as forward Landon Donovan, midfielder DaMarcus Beasley and defender Oguchi Onyewu.
Beckerman represented the United States at the 1999 Junior World Championships in New Zealand then signed a Major League Soccer contract through the Nike Project 40 program administered by the USSF.
On Monday, after a 21-year career as one of the best soccer players in the country, Beckerman decided it was time to hang up his cleats. He announced his retirement following a remarkable professional career that was highlighted by a World Cup appearance with the United States Men’s National Team and winning an MLS Cup as captain of Real Salt Lake.
Beckerman posted the news to his Twitter account along with a farewell letter titled “Thank you.”
“What a ride it’s been. My playing days have come to an end, but I step away with a full heart and a lifetime of memories,” Beckerman wrote. “I’ve had a career the younger me never could have imagined.”
Beckerman played 14 of his 21 seasons in MLS with Real Salt Lake, serving as team captain for most of that tenure. The 38-year-old was a nine-time MLS All-Star, four-time Real Salt Lake Most Valuable Player and three-time winner of the Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian Award.
Beckerman was captain and catalyst for a Real Salt Lake team that captured the 2009 MLS Cup and leaves as the league’s all-time leader in games played (498), games started (461) and minutes played (41,164) among field players.
Earlier this month, Beckerman was named one of the 25 greatest players in MLS history. He also played for the Miami Fusion (2000-01) and Colorado Rapids (2002-07).
MLS wrote in a statement that Beckerman helped build the foundation that propelled the league’s growth.
“He was instrumental in Real Salt Lake becoming a championship team and was equally important in establishing the club as a central part of the Utah community,” the statement said.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said: “Kyle Beckerman’s contributions to our league and Real Salt Lake have been legendary. On the field he’s one of the league’s 25 best and his impact off the field has been enormous.”
Beckerman earned 58 caps with the USMNT with the highlight coming at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Coach Jurgen Klinsmann consistently started Beckerman at defensive midfield as the U.S. side went 1-1-1 in Group G before losing to Belgium in the Round of 16.
Beckerman also represented the U.S. at the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009, 2013 and 2015 along with the Copa American Tournament in 2007 and 2016. He was named MVP of the Gold Cup final in leading the U.S. to the 2013 championship.
Demarcus Beasley, a longtime USMNT teammate, called Beckerman a “warrior.”
“If you look to your left or right, you know KB is with you,” Beasley said. “He’s going to run through a wall for you. Not for himself. He’s going to do it for the team and the guy next to him. That’s the attitude he’s always had.”
Beckerman was the Capital Gazette boys soccer Player of the Year in 1998 as a junior at Arundel High. The following summer he scored the winning goal against Mexico in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Under-17 World Championships.
Two days after signing with MLS, Beckerman was claimed by the Miami Fusion and logged only 124 minutes of action in two seasons. He was selected 11th overall by the Colorado Rapids in the 2002 MLS Dispersal Draft and finally broke through in his second season with the franchise.
In 2003, Beckerman started a stretch in which he played at least 2,100 minutes in 17 of the next 18 seasons. He played every minute for the Rapids during the 2006 season, scoring a career-best seven goals and logging a career-high 2,790 minutes.
Beckerman was traded to Real Salt Lake on July 16, 2007 and began the most storied chapter of his illustrious career. He was named team captain in 2008 and led the team to the playoffs seven consecutive seasons.
Beckerman hoisted the MLS Cup in 2009 after Real Salt Lake defeated the L.A. Galaxy in a shootout. He also helped the club reach the finals of 2013 MLS Cup, the 2010-11 CONCACAF Champions League and 2013 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
“There aren’t words to describe the impact Kyle has had on our club, MLS, and this community,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall said during the retirement news conference. “When you think of Real Salt Lake, you think of Kyle Beckerman. He is a legend. There will never be another like him. This is the end of an era, but I’m sure the next chapter from Kyle will be special as well.”
Beckerman grew up in Crofton and played youth soccer in Bowie. He is the son of Paul and Meg Beckerman, longtime public school teachers. His older brother, Todd, is still considered one of the greatest high school wrestlers in Maryland history after compiling a 208-1 record during his career at DeMatha. He was a two-time All-American at Nebraska and has been head coach at Brown University since 2013.
Kyle Beckerman, who married the former Kate Pappas in January 2014, was known for his distinctive dreadlocks for the latter portion of his pro career. He started growing the dreadlocks in 2005 and that signature look lasted until 2017.
“Most of all, I’m grateful to my family who have been my biggest supporters. My love for the game comes second only to you. I know there is plenty to look forward to in this next chapter” Beckerman wrote in his Twitter post.
During a news conference with the media Monday, Beckerman expressed an interest in remaining with Real Salt Lake in either coaching or management. In the meantime, he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and son while also pursuing his passion for fly fishing.
“There’s no need for a long farewell when I’ve been playing each game as though it could be my last,” Beckerman said. “My goodbyes have been entrenched in every pregame huddle, tackle, pass, celebration and postgame lap around the field.”