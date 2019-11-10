For the second straight year, a member of the Comerford family from Annapolis played an integral role in preventing host Navy from capturing the coveted Kennedy Cup.
Junior Willy Comerford served as tactician and mainsail trimmer as the College of Charleston came to town and took home the Kennedy Cup. Senior Jordan Wiggins was primary helmsman throughout the two-day regatta as the Cougars placed first or second in four of six races in posting a low score of 16 points.
That was seven better than runner-up Coast Guard Academy, which was skippered by Jesse McKnight. Navy put forth an uncharacteristically poor performance, finishing sixth out of nine teams.
This result marked a major improvement for College of Charleston, which finished seventh at last year’s Kennedy Cup.
“We’ve been dialing in with this team for almost two years now. We’ve been working hard in practice and everything came together this past weekend,” Comerford said. “Also, a fair amount of the crew has experience racing the Navy 44, which is a very unique boat.”
Comerford, an Archbishop Spalding product, cited thorough preparation as key to winning the regatta that serves as the Intercollegiate Sailing Association offshore national championship. This was the first time since 2014 and sixth time in program history the Cougars have been crowned as Kennedy Cup champions.
“On Saturday, while we were under postponement, we didn’t just sit around wasting time. We were getting line sights, working on boat speed and practicing maneuvers,” Comerford said. “By the time racing got underway, we were ready from the get-go.”
Kyle Comerford was the senior skipper responsible for leading the State University of New York-Maritime to victory in the 2018 Kennedy Cup. Kyle was on hand this year to help his younger brother celebrate accomplishing the same feat.
“It’s definitely a cool thing for our family that Kyle won it last year and I won it this year,” Willy Comerford said. “I know my parents (Ken Comerford and Jennifer Flake) are really proud.”
Navy’s varsity offshore sailing team has enjoyed a terrific fall season, most recently capturing the prestigious McMillan Cup it hosts annually on the Chesapeake Bay. However, the Kennedy Cup is the regatta that matters most to the Midshipmen, which is why last weekend’s result was so bitterly disappointing.
Head coach Jahn Tihansky sent out a crew led by senior skipper Hayden Kuzemchak and senior tactician Ben Van Duyne that was different from the one that represented Navy in the McMillan Cup. Senior Ani Murali (mainsail trimmer), senior Tim Forman (spinnaker trimmer), sophomore Connor Hallett (jib trimmer), senior KC Navarro (pit), sophomore Gary Munsell (mast) and senior Zach Krause (bow) completed the crew.
“This group had put up the best scores in our elimination series held during practices and had demonstrated their competitiveness in other events this fall,” Tihansky said.
However, the Midshipmen struggled mightily in the light southwesterly winds on Saturday, beginning the regatta with finishes of ninth and eighth. The Midshipmen hit a mark then improperly performed the required penalty turn, earning a four-point penalty as a result.
Tihanksy changed the crew prior to Sunday’s racing, designating junior Katie Boyle as skipper and classmate Don Poirier as tactician. Navy’s recomposed crew sailed better and posted a score line of 4-5-3-1 during Sunday’s action in stronger winds.
“I’m very proud of how they came together to get back on track,” Tihansky said of the Sunday crew.
However, Sunday’s results could not overcome the disastrous Saturday and Navy still has not captured the Kennedy Cup since 2012.
“Me and my staff along with midshipman leadership of the team are doing some soul searching to analyze where we went wrong and we’ll move forward with some solid lessons learned.”
Kennedy Cup Regatta
1, College of Charleston, 1-2-1-4-6-2=16; 2, Coast Guard Academy, 5-7-5-1-2-3=23; 3, Massachusetts Maritime, 4-1-6-2-9-5=27; 4, California Maritime, 7-3-2-3-6-6=27