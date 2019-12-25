Josh Hader is racking up the accomplishments at a rapid rate.
In less than three seasons of major league baseball, the Millersville native is already a two-time National League All-Star and two-time Reliever of the Year.
Hader picked up his second straight Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award in late October. Hoffman, who spent the bulk of his 18-year career with the San Diego Padres, personally presented Hader with the prestigious honor during Game 4 of the World Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
“Winning NL Reliever of the Year for the second time is an honor that I don’t take for granted,” Hader said in a statement.
“It is especially humbling when you consider the panel of all-time greats who vote on the award. I want to thank [Milwaukee Brewers manager] Craig Counsell, my coaches, and especially my teammates — without whom I would not be in this position. I also want to thank the passionate Brewers fans, who have always been very supportive.”
Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees earned the Mariano Riviera Award as American League Reliever of the Year.
Balloting for the Rivera and Hoffman Awards, which debuted in the 2014 season, was conducted by a panel of seven all-time great relievers. Rivera and Hoffman, who rank one-two on the all-time saves list, were joined as voters by three fellow Hall of Fame relief pitchers — Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers and Lee Smith.
Rounding out the panel were standout relievers John Franco and Billy Wagner. The seven voters ranked the top three AL and NL relief pitchers based solely on regular-season performance, using a 5-3-1 weighted point system.
“To have my name mentioned alongside some the great relievers of the past who have won this award, guys like Trevor Hoffman and Mariano Rivera … those are Hall of Famers who are among the all-time greats of this game,” Hader told The Capital during a telephone interview. “Watching those guys as I grew up and learned more about pitching — you wish you can be in their shoes someday. To receive an award like this makes you feel like all your hard work is paying off.”
Hader joins Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen as the only two-time winners of the award. Kimbrel was named NL Reliever of the Year in 2014 while with the Atlanta Braves and AL Reliever of the Year in 2017 while pitching for the Boston Red Sox. Jansen, who has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was the NL recipient in consecutive seasons (2016, 2017).
“I think it’s really cool that former relievers vote on it,” Milwaukee pitching coach Chris Hook said. “It feels like it’s bigger than a normal award when you have some of the all-time greats who have been through the battles like Josh picking the winners.”
It has been a meteoric rise to stardom for Hader, who was promoted to the major leagues June 9, 2017, and never returned to Triple-A Colorado Springs again. The 25-year-old left-hander has appeared in 151 major league games and pitched 204⅔ innings. He has recorded 349 career strikeouts and posted a 2.42 ERA.
Hader received the Hoffman Award for the first time while working as a setup man for the Brewers. During the 2018 season, the Old Mill High graduate allowed just 22 earned runs in 81⅓ innings pitched for a 2.43 ERA. He amassed 143 strikeouts and issued just 30 walks.
Milwaukee moved Hader into the closer role this past season out of necessity. Corey Knebel, the team’s closer in 2017 and 2018, was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament shortly after Opening Day and wound up having Tommy John surgery.
The Brewers did not miss Knebel thanks to Hader, who gave up only 22 earned runs for the second straight season while working 75⅔ innings. He recorded 138 strikeouts and allowed just 20 walks while ranking second in the National League with 37 saves.
“I don’t think I ever saw that I would be in this position, but you always put goals out there for yourself to strive to achieve,” Hader said. “I just try to be the best pitcher I can be, always try to stay within the moment. To take a step back here during the offseason and realize the type of season we had as a team and what I did personally is definitely rewarding.”
Hader acknowledged that a different mindset was needed because of the change in roles. After pitching multiple innings, usually between the fifth and the seventh, he switched to facing five batters or fewer. Sometimes Counsell brought Hader in during the eighth inning, but normally he was asked to just work the ninth.
“Closing is definitely a different approach as compared to coming in during the middle of the game,” Hader said.
Knebel and setup man Jeremy Jeffress, who missed most of last season with a shoulder strain, are both expected to return during the 2020 season. One would think the Brewers would keep Hader in the closer role considering how dominant he was, but the pitcher himself has no expectations.
“It’s not my decision. Corey was and is our closer. When he gets back next season, they’ll figure out the best way to use us,” Hader said. “It really doesn’t matter to me. Whatever role I’m asked to fill, my job is to get hitters out and put up zeros on the scoreboard.”
Unique talent
Hader relies primarily on a three-pitch repertoire — a four-seam fastball that has been clocked at 98 mph, a slider that provides a perfect change of pace at around 82 mph and an occasional changeup in the 86 mph range.
As a left-handed sidearm pitcher who disguises the ball well, Hader possesses a “crossfire” delivery that is difficult for batters to track. Hook, the pitching coach, said the low arm angle and fact that Hader sets up on the first base side of the rubber are what make the 6-foot-3, 185-pound southpaw so deceptive.
“Josh brings a unique profile, let’s just say that. There’s length there, he’s left-handed, there’s a lower slot — all those things plus there’s great velocity and movement,” Hook said. “You’ve got an odd look for both a left- and right-handed batter. It’s just really hard to barrel up his fastball when you bring all those attributes together.”
Hook was with the Biloxi Shuckers of the Double-A Southern League when Hader joined the Brewers organization, having been traded by the Houston Astros on July 30, 2015. Hader was working as a starter at the time, but Hook could tell the youngster had the makeup of a future closer.
“That was the one thing that really stood out to me — the aggressiveness and competitiveness that he brought, the ability to turn it up a notch when he needed to do so,” Hook said when asked his first impressions of Hader.
On March 30, 2019, against the St. Louis Cardinals, Hader pitched what is known as an “immaculate inning,” striking out all three batters he faced on nine straight pitches — seven of which were swinging strikes. That was one of many times he struck out the side to earn a save last season.
“Josh comes right at you with an aggressiveness I don’t think is matched in the major leagues,” Hook said. “I think that is why he has really flourished in the closer role. He’s getting after it on every pitch, whereas as a starter he would dial it up when he needed it. He loves competition, thrives in the heat of the moment and that’s why he’s been the best reliever in baseball two years in a row.”
Not many batters are putting the ball in play against Hader, evidenced by the fact that he averages almost two strikeouts per inning. However, Hook has no concerns about his closer throwing too many pitches as a result.
“What you’re finding out is that hitters know Josh is a strikeout pitcher and try to attack him early in counts. Nobody wants to get behind two strikes against Josh,” Hook said. “I think the majority of the time he’s working very quick innings.”
Hook’s job is to sharpen and improve the Milwaukee pitchers, which is not an easy task when it comes to a two-time Reliever of the Year. One emphasis going into 2020 spring training might be on finding a way to mix in secondary pitches more often, even though that has not been necessary so far.
“Josh’s fastball and slider are almost unhittable. He does throw the change-up once in a while, but it’s hard to get to that third pitch when the results are so overwhelmingly positive with those first two,” Hook said.
“Maybe five years down the road Josh will need the changeup more. Trevor Hoffman evolved into using the changeup more and more as he got older,” Hook added. “Josh has the change when he needs it, but right now a two-pitch mix is what he’s going to lean on mostly.”
What else can Hader work on going into next season? Hook will get together with the team’s ace reliever at Milwaukee’s spring training complex in Phoenix after pitchers and catchers report to discuss that topic.
“Josh is in the upper echelon at the major league level, so you’re just trying to get him 1 percent better. We’ll spend some time in Arizona prior to spring training to talk about how he wants to improve,” Hook said.
“Maybe it’s just the shape of his slider. Maybe it’s being a little more unpredictable with his fastball in certain counts. There are always ways to get better as a major leaguer. Hitters are always making adjustments, so we need to make sure we stay one step ahead of them," Hook added.