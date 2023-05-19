Anne Arundel products serving as offensive coordinators for two NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament quarterfinalists

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Annapolis native John Hogan had big shoes to fill after being hired this past offseason as offensive coordinator for Georgetown men’s lacrosse.

The Hoyas flourished offensively under the guidance of Michael Phipps, averaging more than 14 goals per game for four straight seasons. Phipps left to become offensive coordinator at Navy and Georgetown also sustained offensive personnel losses.

Hogan oversaw an offensive makeover that initially did not produce results. Georgetown opened the season with three straight losses, scoring just seven goals against Pennsylvania and eight versus Notre Dame.

“I sort of did question myself as far as wondering what we needed to do differently and how we needed to adjust,” Hogan said. “However, there was never a question about whether we would figure things out. It was just a matter of figuring out how all these pieces complement each other.”

Georgetown’s offense kicked into gear beginning with game four and has been the catalyst for a 13-game winning streak. The Hoyas rank sixth in Division I with almost 15 goals per game.

“I think we evolved as an offense and I credit the players with being very receptive to any sort of tweaks or adjustments we made,” Hogan said. “I think the players are really enjoying the game and having a lot of fun.”

Attackman Tucker Dordevic exploded for six goals and midfielder Nicky Solomon fired in five goals as seventh-seeded Georgetown won an NCAA Tournament first-round shootout with Yale, 17-13. The Hoyas (13-3) face second-seeded Virginia (12-3) in a quarterfinal Saturday in Albany, New York.

Georgetown’s slow start was attributable to a revamped offense that featured numerous new faces. Dordevic is a graduate student transfer from Syracuse, Solomon is a graduate student transfer from North Carolina and attackman Brian Minicus is a graduate student transfer from Colgate.

Meanwhile, two returning veterans saw their roles reduced due largely to the influx of new talent. Midfielder Graham Bundy Jr. went from leading the Hoyas with 70 points last season to ranking fifth this season with 40. Junior attackman TJ Haley, who is already Georgetown’s all-time leader with 103 career assists, was replaced in the starting lineup by Minicus.

“I give John a ton of credit. He came into a situation with a whole bunch of new pieces and had to get to know the players and their skills sets then figure out how it all aligned,” Georgetown head coach Kevin Warne said. “John got the guys to understand what he was looking for individually and as a unit. He was very honest and up front with guys as far as saying: ‘This is what we need you to do.’ "

Hogan is one of two Anne Arundel County natives serving as offensive coordinator for teams playing in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals this weekend. Justin Ward holds that position for Army West Point, which will meet fifth-seeded Penn State (10-4) on Sunday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Army’s offense has also been explosive all season and was clicking on all cylinders during a first-round upset of fourth-seeded Maryland. Gunnar Fellows had a hat trick and 10 different players scored goals as the Black Knights stunned the defending national champions, 16-15, on their home field in College Park.

“That was a really special game Saturday night. It was special for me personally for the team to do it in the state of Maryland,” said Ward, an Old Mill High graduate. “It was a total team effort on the offensive side of the ball. Everyone contributed.”

Old Mill graduate Justin Ward is offensive coordinator for the Navy men's lacrosse team, which is getting set to play in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in Annapolis this weekend. (Army Athletics)

Major impact

Ward credits his playing and coaching career to Charley Toomey and the rest of the coaching staff at Loyola Maryland. Toomey and defensive coordinator Matt Dwan discovered the unheralded attackman at a club tournament and became the first Division I program to offer him a scholarship.

“I don’t have enough time to talk about what Coach Toomey means to me. Just the fact he took a chance on an unknown kid from Glen Burnie is amazing. He saw something in me that even I didn’t know was there,” Ward said.

Ward was the offensive quarterback for Loyola’s 2012 national championship team, amassing 31 assists while feeding such standout shooters such Mike Sawyer and Eric Lusby. He went from playing in just eight games as a freshman to becoming one of the nation’s top distributors as a sophomore.

It was during that run to the national title that Ward realized the impact of coaching. Toomey and Loyola offensive coordinator Dan Chemotti turned a raw talent into a polished playmaker.

“My growth process wasn’t by accident. It was because I had great coaches who knew how to develop players,” Ward said. “I wanted to make an impact on the lives of young athletes the way those men did on me.”

Toomey was not surprised when Ward, armed with a finance degree, eschewed the business world in favor of coaching. He recalled how much the youngster enjoyed coaching club lacrosse with the Roughriders program in Baltimore.

“Justin loves athletics, loves the locker room and loves his teammates. There was no question in my mind he was going to be a coach at some level,” Toomey said.

Ward was drafted by the Charlotte Hounds of Major League Lacrosse after being named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He already decided to get into coaching and landed as a volunteer assistant at Georgetown under Warne.

When Brian Phipps left the program to become coach at Archbishop Spalding, Warne promoted Ward to full-time assistant. By the age of 25 he was the Hoyas’ offensive coordinator.

“I’m very grateful to Coach Warne for showing faith in a young and very green coach and giving me a lot of responsibility,” Ward said. “I learned a lot about what it takes to run a program from Coach Warne.”

Ward’s ultimate goal is to become a head coach someday and knew that required becoming a great leader. Where better to learn about leadership than a service academy? Ward capitalized on his relationship with Chemotti to make a lateral move to Army West Point.

“I was Dan’s offensive coordinator at Duke throughout his career and we are very close,” Army head coach Joe Alberici said. “When I called Dan to ask about potential candidates, he said [Ward] was the guy he would go after. We were fortunate this institution was intriguing to Justin.”

Ward began in July 2017 coaching the special teams units. Two years later he was named offensive coordinator.

“Justin has really done a magnificent job in every role he’s been asked to handle,” Alberici said. “I think his ability to connect with the players on a very personal level is very impressive. He is an excellent teacher and has a great way of articulating things. He is very intelligent and has a great lacrosse mind.”

Ward has developed an offensive philosophy he feels fits Army, preaching effective ball movement and judicious shot selection. He likes to utilize the two-man game above and behind the goal to create leverage for both the dodger and the picker.

“I would hope people would look at our offensive unit and say they are fundamental and skilled,” Ward said. “I think overall we are an intelligent group that makes good decisions.”

This will be Army’s second appearance at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this season after dismantling Navy on its home field, 11-6, on April 22. Ward will have nearly a dozen family and friends in the stands to support the Black Knights.

“It will be sweet playing such a big game in a stadium we’re very familiar with,” he said.

Annapolis native John Hogan is Georgetown men's lacrosse's offensive coordinator. The Hoyas are playing in this weekend's NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. (Georgetown Athletics)

Family legacy

Hogan, the son of a coach, grew up around lacrosse. He was born in Annapolis while father, Matt, was defensive coordinator at Navy. Matt Hogan coached at Pennsylvania before returning to Annapolis to lead the St. Mary’s High boys lacrosse program.

Matt Hogan is probably best known as founder and CEO of HoganLax, which organizes and operates five major club tournaments each year. Hogan also founded and developed the Annapolis Hawks club program.

“My father’s influence was significant, although it was more indirect. He never pushed the game on me or was constantly giving me feedback as a player,” John Hogan said. “Just observing how he interacted with players and coaches made an impact.”

The younger Hogan played for his father at St. Mary’s then spent one prep season at Deerfield Academy before landing at Cornell. He was a two-time All-Ivy League selection as a midfielder and member of the 2013 Big Red squad that reached the Final Four.

After briefly working in finance, Hogan transitioned back to lacrosse working as a volunteer assistant at Penn State under Jeff Tambroni.

“Coach Tambroni was still at Cornell when I committed there and was also good friends with my dad, so there was a connection,” Hogan said. “I will always appreciate that he gave me a chance to get into the profession. It was a special experience and I learned an awful lot.”

Chemotti helped Hogan just like he did Ward, hiring the former as a full-time assistant at Richmond. He directed an offense that averaged 14 goals per game as the Spiders captured the Southern Conference championship in 2022.

“Coach Chemotti has been super-successful on the offensive end and we collaborated closely for three years. He was a great sounding board and I learned a ton from him,” Hogan said.

Chemotti graciously gave Hogan a strong recommendation when Georgetown was seeking a new offensive coordinator and the latter sealed the deal with a strong interview.

“Dan spoke very highly of John in terms of how he operates day-to-day in the office and said he was absolutely ready to run one end of the field,” Warne said. “John got on the whiteboard and explained his plan and vision for the offense, which aligned perfectly with what I was thinking.”