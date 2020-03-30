Lacrosse legend Jim Darcangelo dies at age 67

Lacrosse lost one of the giants of the game when Jim Darcangelo died in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
Darcangelo, a National Lacrosse Hall of Famer and co-founder of the sport’s first national retail store, passed away at his home in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the age of 67.
According to the family, Darcangelo succumbed due to cardiac arrest around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. He had recently been hospitalized because of a bicycle accident that caused broken ribs and a collapsed lung but was recovering at home at the time of his death.
Samantha Darcangelo, a standout midfielder at Maryvale Prep and the University of Florida, expressed the family’s grief through a Facebook post on Saturday.
“There are no words to describe the pain. He was taken from us suddenly and far before any of us were ready,” Samantha Darcangelo wrote about her father. “He had the biggest heart of anyone I knew, always willing to go the extra mile for anyone he cared about.”
Darcangelo was a three-time All-American at Towson State College and one of the stars of the school’s 1974 Division II/III national championship team. The Corning, New York, native was a do-it-all midfielder who was named first-team All-American and College Division Player of the Year in 1974 and 1975.
Darcangelo, high-scoring attackman Bob Griebe and defenseman Wendell Thomas were the key figures for the 1974 Towson squad led by head coach Carl Runk. Darcangelo dominated between the lines in terms of gobbling up ground balls and single-handedly clearing from end-to-end, while also initiating the offense from the top with his superb dodging ability.
Griebe piled up 89 points and fellow attackman Tom Nelson scored 41 goals as Towson compiled a 13-1 record and edged Hobart for the national championship, 18-17, in overtime at Cortland State.
“Jimmy was the perfect package and as complete a midfielder as I ever saw,” said former Towson defenseman Steve “Mouse” Marshall, who graduated with Darcangelo in 1975. “Jimmy was a tremendous team leader and an offensive force — a dangerous dodger with a great shot. He and Bob Griebe were the dynamic duo.”
Runk, who took over the program in 1968, recalled recruiting Darcangelo as a package deal along with his Corning East High teammate and close friend John Baldini.
“We were a small school and didn’t have a whole lot of scholarship money back then. I knew Jim Darcangelo was a franchise type of player so I offered him the best deal I could, which was about $400,” Runk recalled. “I’ll tell you what, that’s the best $400 I ever spent in my life because Jim took our program to another level.”
Runk was returning from shopping on Saturday morning when he received a phone call from a former player informing him of Darcangelo’s death. They last got together several months ago when Darcangelo picked up Runk at his Parkville home and they went out to lunch.
“I was shocked to hear of Jim’s passing and it has left me depressed and hurt. He was taken way too early,” Runk said. “Jim was an outstanding lacrosse player, but above all else he was an outstanding person. He was a real credit to the game of lacrosse and contributed in so many ways.”
Runk remembers that championship game with Hobart going back-and-forth and Towson squandered a rather comfortable lead toward the end of regulation.
“I got pretty worked up about how the game was getting away and Jimmy just patted me on the back and said: ‘Don’t worry coach, we’re going to win this one for you.’ Jimmy was always calm, cool and collected,” Runk said.
Darcangelo enjoyed an impressive post-college career, making the United States national team in 1978, 1982 and 1986. He helped Team USA capture the Federation of International Lacrosse world championship all three years.
Darcangelo joined the Maryland Lacrosse Club in 1976 and was instrumental in establishing a dynasty. He was largely responsible for helping recruit a core of players that helped MLC capture a slew of United States Club Lacrosse Association championships before hanging up the helmet and cleats in the early 1990s.
John Lamon was an attackman who played alongside Darcangelo for more than a decade with Maryland Lacrosse Club. They were also members of Team USA when it won the gold medal at the 1986 world games in Toronto.
“Jimmy and I were more than just teammates. We had a really special relationship that I will always cherish,” Lamon said. “We spent a lot of time together fishing and hunting, which he loved so much. What a tremendous loss for the lacrosse community and all those who were fortunate enough to call Jimmy a friend.”
Lamon remembered that Darcangelo never celebrated scoring a goal. By the time the ball was deposited into the back of the net, Darcangelo was already running back toward midfield to line up on the wing for the ensuing faceoff.
“Jimmy was one of the most humble individuals you would ever meet. He was the star of every team he played on but viewed himself as a blue-collar contributor,” Lamon said. “In those days, Jimmy had the quickest first step in lacrosse. Everyone knew he was going to take two steps to the left then cut back right and shoot the ball. It was Jimmy’s signature move and no one could stop it.”
Darcangelo was named USCLA Player of the Year in 1979 and was the first recipient of the Krongard Award, the highest honor attainable by an active club player, in 1989.
Dave Cottle, the former Loyola and Maryland head coach, was another standout attackman on those great MLC squads of the late 1970s and early 1980s. He called Darcangelo the “straw that stirred the drink.”
“Jimmy probably had the best split dodge of anyone who has played the game. He was an intense competitor and extremely tough,” Cottle said. “There’s no question Jimmy was a cornerstone player during the glory days of the Maryland Lacrosse Club. He was the one guy who was connected to every player on the team. Everybody loved Darky.”
Darcangelo was inducted into the Towson University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986 and was selected for the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1990, his first year of eligibility.
Darcangelo used his wide-ranging connections to become a successful salesman of lacrosse equipment and products for Bacharach Rasin, a Baltimore-based sporting goods company.
In 1988, Darcangelo and partner Lance Holden co-founded Lax World, billed as the first retail business devoted solely to the sport of lacrosse. What started as a single shop in the Kenilworth Plaza in Towson grew into a national chain with 16 stores with locations in Colorado, Georgia, New York and Washington.
Holden died in the late 1990s and Darcangelo eventually sold his interest in Lax World in 2013. Joe Ardolino, a 1973 Towson State graduate and former teammate of Darcangelo’s, ran the Annapolis location of Lax World from 1993 through 2013.
“Jim came up with the concept for Lax World and made it happen with the support and backing of [Holden],” Ardolino said. “Lax World was an important part of the lacrosse community for a long time and Jim gave back to the game quite a bit during those years. Jim lived a good life and touched a lot of people along the way.”
James Michael Darcangelo was born in Corning, New York, on Jan. 13, 1953. He and wife Marilyn are longtime residents of Freeland, Maryland and raised two children — Jaret and Samantha. Jaret, a Naval Academy graduate, is married (Tracie) with a daughter (Isabella).
Jim Darcangelo is also survived by two brothers who also reside in Freeland — Mark (MaryBeth) and Francis (Joan).
Mark Darcangelo, a standout lacrosse player in his own right and 2003 inductee into the Hobart Hall of Fame, provided a statement to The Baltimore Sun via email.
“On behalf of the family, I would like to say we have truly lost a one-of-a-kind individual. Jim was a good man with a huge heart for humanity. He had a tremendous amount of friends throughout the lacrosse community and beyond,” said Mark Darcangelo, a three-time first team All-American at Hobart from 1980-82.
“My brother had a way of getting along with everyone and bringing out the best in them. He had a smile that wouldn’t quit and a special way with people. Jim will be missed by every person who crossed paths with him. May we not only remember Jim for all his lacrosse achievements but also for the outstanding person he was and exemplified each day.”