Crofton teenager Jacob Greene signs ‘homegrown’ contract with D.C. United

Jacob Greene never imagined what a life-changing decision it was to attend a D.C. United Academy tryout along with one of his Crofton Athletic Council teammates in 2016.
Chris McKinney’s mother had learned about the tryout and planned to take her son. Monya Phillip found out and decided to take her son as well to see what would happen.
Greene wound up being invited to join the D.C. United Academy program at age 12 and his soccer career has taken off ever since. The Crofton resident proved himself at every level, and five years later he is a full-fledged professional.
In November, the 17-year-old signed a “homegrown” contract with D.C. United, foregoing a college scholarship to get an early start on his dream of playing Major League Soccer.
Dave Kasper, general manager and vice president of soccer operations for D.C. United, said the organization has been monitoring Green’s development and was impressed by his performance playing last season for minor league affiliate Loudoun United of the United Soccer League Championship Division.
“Towards the end of the season, Jacob was consistently training with the first team and has proven that he has what it takes to make the jump to the next level,” Kasper said.
Ryan Martin coached Greene at the 12-under level when the youngster initially joined D.C. United Academy. Greene appeared in 113 games with 99 starts for the academy while progressing through the various age levels.
Martin was named head coach of Loudoun United in 2019 and by the end of that season had signed Greene to a USL contract. Greene played 15 games and totaled 1,195 minutes for Loudoun United, making the type of progression Kasper wanted to see.
“I think the biggest thing for Jacob was consistency and last season he really showed that,” Martin said. “I thought Jacob took a massive step forward with the way he competes, his consistency and individual defending.”
Greene performed so well he was called up to train with D.C. United for the second half of the 2020 season. That enabled Kasper and the coaching staff to more closely evaluate the Anne Arundel County native.
“That was a big break for Jacob because it meant he was now trying out for the opportunity to earn a living,” Martin said.
Greene realizes now the time playing with Loudoun United and training with D.C. United was to give Kasper and other key decision-makers a chance to evaluate whether he was worthy of a homegrown contract.
“In a sense it was a tryout because they wanted to see how I would do in a professional setting against grown men,” he said.
Greene committed to play collegiate soccer at the University of Maryland under renowned coach Sasho Cirovski. However, he was eager to get offered a homegrown contract after watching three teammates go that route.
Midfielders Moses Nyeman and Kevin Paredes along with forward Griffin Yow played alongside Greene with D.C. United Academy’s age-group squads. All three played in games for D.C. United during the 2020 season.
“That definitely motivated me because I wanted to get where those guys are,” Greene said. “I talked to them all the time and they all felt it was good for their development.”
Homegrown contracts are a recent development that allow MLS franchises to sign talented young players in their regions. D.C. United has a 75-mile radius surrounding Audi Field that is considered its homegrown territory. Players become eligible for a homegrown contract after accumulating 120 hours in the academy system.
Dave Sanford, director of D.C. United Academy, said the primary purpose of the program is to prepare players for the first team.
“If you prove your abilities to the D.C. United decision-makers while coming through academy, there is a chance a contract will be put in front of your family,” Sanford said. “It provides these youngsters an avenue to achieve their dream of playing pro soccer.”
Greene is the 15th player to sign a homegrown contract with D.C. United since the pathway was created. Chris Durkin, who played four seasons with D.C. United before being sold to Sint-Truiden of the Belgian Pro League, is probably the most high-profile product of the organization’s homegrown contract program. Greene said seeing Durkin’s success is how he learned about homegrown contracts and realized it was an achievable goal.
Greene, who started played soccer for the Crofton Athletic Council out of Bell Branch Park when he was 5, attended the Key School in Annapolis from pre-kindergarten through sophomore year of high school. He has spent the past two years taking online classes through the K12 education program and is scheduled to graduate in June.
Greene has found a home at right fullback and lists Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as his favorite players at the position. He ultimately hopes to supplant Chris Odio-Atsem as the starting right back for D.C. United. For now, the 25-year-old Mitchellville native is a mentor.
“Chris is my guy and I look up to him, for sure. I learn a lot from Chris every time we’re on the field together,” Greene said.
Getting called up to train with D.C. United toward the end of last season was an eye-opening experience for Green, who said simply spending time with the “first team guys” provided valuable lessons.
D.C. United training camp begins later this month and Greene will begin his bid to make the first team. If Kasper, technical director Stewart Mairs and coach Hernan Losada determine the teenager is not ready, he will likely play games with Loudoun United to gain further seasoning.
“I’m just trying to learn and develop. Hopefully, I’ll improve and get into a few games this season,” Greene said.
Greene has spent time in training camps with the United States Youth National team and knows he must get bigger and stronger to withstand the physicality of MLS. He has displayed outstanding stamina and continues to develop skills-wise.
“There are subtle little things pros do almost subconsciously that I still need to pick up on,” Greene said.
Sanford described Greene as a “sturdy, solid, reliable” defender who possesses superb vision and the ability to distribute the ball when building the attack from the back.
“I think Jacob’s main qualities are his ability to win duels in one-versus-one scenarios and to defend wide areas,” Sanford said. “He reads the game well and has the athletic ability to keep up with players beyond his years. He’s proficient with both feet so he can play either the right or left side.”
Martin, the Loudon United coach, likes the competitive nature and strong mentality of Greene and believes his upside is tremendous.
“Jacob has really expanded his game and become a more complete right back,” Martin said. “The kid has an incredible engine and is quite powerful for his size and age.”
Greene must now attempt to adapt to the increased pace, higher quality play and athleticism of MLS.
“I think Jacob still needs to work on his marking within the box and his transition to defending needs to be a little quicker,” Martin said. “We’ve challenged Jacob every step along the way and he has really, really grown.”