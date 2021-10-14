Bill Wagner: Tut O’Hara a fitting choice as inaugural winner of the Bernie Walter Memorial Service Award | COMMENTARY

On Wednesday night, during the 30th annual Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, the inaugural Bernie Walter Memorial Service Award was presented to someone who knew the award’s namesake well.
Established in 2000 as the County Executive’s Award, it honors a deserving individual for longtime, dedicated and exemplary service to Anne Arundel County athletics but was renamed after Walter after he died last February of cancer at the age of 78. Walter was a baseball coach and athletic director at Arundel High School and served as president of the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame for 15 years.
The inaugural recipient of the renamed award, Charles “Tut” O’Hara, served as an assistant coach with Arundel baseball under Walter from 1986 through 2009. They were more than just coaching colleagues, becoming close friends who socialized regularly and attended University of Maryland athletic events together.
“We talked on the phone every day about coaching,” O’Hara said. “I’m very honored and extremely humbled to receive an award named after Bernie Walter.”
Walter’s widow Barbara and daughter Kelly along with other family members were on hand to celebrate his legacy.
O’Hara had a huge contingent of almost 50 supporters in attendance and they cheered loudly when he was introduced. It was the ideal ending to another nostalgic and memorable night in which the Beckerman brothers — Kyle and Todd — became the first siblings inducted into the Hall of Fame together.
Todd Beckerman had a historic scholastic career and went on to become a two-time All-American at Nebraska. The Crofton native is entering his 10th season as coach of the Brown wrestling program.
Kyle Beckerman enjoyed an incredible 21-year career as a professional soccer player, serving as team captain for Real Salt Lake from 2008 until his retirement in 2020. He was also a longtime member of the United States men’s national team and was a starting midfielder in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Rounding out the 2021 induction class were former professional baseball player George Spriggs (Tracys Landing), cross country and track and field coach Ed Purpura (Arnold) and boys lacrosse coach Clay White (Pasadena).
Spriggs was among the final handful of players to make the jump from the Negro Leagues to Major League Baseball. He played parts of four seasons in the majors for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.
Purpura coached for 38 years and a total of 107 different seasons at four public schools in Anne Arundel County. He led the Broadneck boys cross country program to a state championship and the Severna Park girls cross country program to four state titles.
White is the all-time winningest boys lacrosse coach (public or private) in Anne Arundel County history with a 455-198 career record in 38 seasons. Most of that success came during a 33-year tenure at Broadneck, which he led to four state championships.
O’Hara batted cleanup on Wednesday night at the La Fontaine Bleue. He talked about stopping by an Arundel baseball practice to talk to Walter and volunteering to work with the outfielders.
Walter knew O’Hara had been an All-Metro outfielder at Mount St. Joseph and played collegiately at the University of Baltimore. At the end of that first practice in 1986, Walter asked O’Hara if he could come back the following day.
O’Hara kept coming back day after day, becoming an unofficial volunteer assistant. The following season, Walter formally hired the lifelong Gambrills resident as the Arundel junior varsity baseball coach.
That began a professional relationship that steadily grew into a close friendship. During his acceptance speech, O’Hara talked about many of the valuable coaching lessons he learned from Walter.
One season, O’Hara was serving as the third base coach and pretty much just standing there watching the game unfold. Before the next Arundel game, Walter informed O’Hara he was going to the bullpen with the pitchers.
“OK. So, who is coaching third base?” O’Hara asked.
“I am,” Walter flatly stated.
O’Hara got the point while watching how animated Walter was while coaching third base, constantly sending signals while clapping and encouraging players.
“It was tough because now I knew what to do and would never get a chance to show I could be better because I lost my job,” O’Hara said.
One game later, Walter reinstated O’Hara as third base coach, having clearly made his point.
“Mr. Walter was a tremendous mentor and a major influence. I could not even begin to explain how much I’ve learned from him,” O’Hara said.
Before Wednesday night, the only recognition O’Hara had ever received came in 1992 when he was named Maryland Amateur Baseball Coach of the Year by Gatorade. Walter nominated his assistant for the honor because two years prior O’Hara played a major role in helping Mayo Post 226 capture the American Legion World Series.
Walter was head coach of Mayo Post 226 but was absent from the championship run because he was coaching the United States Junior National team. At the same time, Walter was helping the U.S. become the first opponent to beat Cuba on its home soil, O’Hara was leading Mayo past Puerto Rico in the World Series finale in Corvallis, Oregon.
“Tut has made coaching a 12-month-a-year thing, and I’ve never seen anybody work as hard at teaching baseball as he has,” Walter told The Baltimore Sun in 1992. “He got into coaching because he loves baseball and wants to learn everything he can about the game. He has become an excellent teacher of baseball through hard work.”
Toward the end, as cancer began to debilitate Walter, his wife needed more and more assistance. O’Hara routinely drove from his home in Gambrills to the Walter home in Linthicum to help Walter get in and out of the house.
“Tut’s friendship with Bernie extended way behind the baseball field. They were extremely close and had developed an almost father-son type of bond,” Barbara Walter said. “During the last three months of Bernie’s life, Tut would come at a moment’s notice to help him.”
Barbara Walter normally goes to bed around 8 p.m. but hung at La Fontaine Bleue until well past 9 to personally see O’Hara received the Bernie Walter Memorial Service Award. Kelly Walter and her husband also went out of the way to be there.
“Our whole family was so happy to see Tut get this award because he is very deserving. I know Bernie would have been happy and thrilled for Tut,” Barbara Walter said.