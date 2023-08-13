St. Mary’s College of Maryland Governor’s Cup celebrates 50th edition by honoring founding fathers

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Pride of Baltimore II goes through pre race maneuvers to get into position for the start of the Governor’s Cup sailing race. (Paul W. Gillespie)

In the year the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Governor’s Cup celebrates its golden anniversary, it warrants retelling how the popular overnight yacht race got started.

In 1973, Russell Baker and Peter Sarelas were members of the St. Mary’s College intercollegiate dinghy team. Dale Rausch, a 1971 graduate, was the school’s waterfront director at the time.

Those three hatched the idea of hosting an overnight race that brought sailors from Annapolis to St. Mary’s City. It was billed as an event that would connect the current state capital to the original one.

Jonathan Ingersoll, the St. Mary’s intercollegiate sailing coach at the time, wholeheartedly endorsed the idea and encouraged Baker, Rausch and Sarelas to make a pitch to the school administration.

It was an ambitious plan that called for the college to open its campus to the visiting sailors, providing dormitory rooms, use of the swimming pool and tennis courts and holding an awards party along the waterfront.

May Russell, the St. Mary’s College president in 1973, was very supportive and the Board of Directors also gave its approval. Those original organizers decided to hold the inaugural Governor’s Cup the third Friday in August 1974.

Baker, a Sherwood Forest resident, got his parents to use the family ketch as the start boat. Rausch, who grew up in Annapolis Roads, convinced the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point to loan its 62-foot wooden yawl named Manitous to serve as the finish boat.

There were 47 starters in six classes that first year and participating sailors enjoyed the 70-nautical mile voyage from Annapolis to St. Mary’s City and were quite impressed by the atmosphere and festivities on the finishing end. The highlight of that first race was a cocktail party held at the reconstructed State House of 1676.

“St. Mary’s College had developed a reputation for running the best regattas in the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association and we were confident that ability would translate into organizing a big boat regatta,” said Sarelas, who has been an Annapolis resident since 1977. “It turns out we were right. The Governor’s Cup was a great success from the outset and has continued to stand the test of time.”

A total of 90 boats competed in the 50th edition of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Governor’s Cup, which started Aug. 4 from four different locations. The traditional course from Annapolis to St. Mary’s City attracted 58 boats in 10 classes. To increase participation, organizers have added Potomac, Solomons and Fishing Bay starts.

Governor’s Cup officials invited the founding fathers to come back to be recognized at the awards party that is now held at the James P. Muldoon River Center, home of the powerful St. Mary’s College sailing program.

Muldoon was a regular participant in the Governor’s Cup aboard his series of maxi yachts named Donnybrook and always said it was his favorite point-to-point race on the Chesapeake Bay. He become a loyal supporter of St. Mary’s College sailing based on relationships developed through the regatta.

“I know first-hand there have been a considerable amount of donations made to the sailing center and the college as a whole because of the Governor’s Cup,” Sarelas said.

Governor's Cup founders Dale Rausch, second from left, and Peter Sarelas, far right, present the Alumni Trophy to Nick Iliff. (Courtesy Photo)

Rausch and Sarelas did attend the awards ceremony and presented the prestigious Alumni Trophy, which goes to the top performing skipper who is a St. Mary’s College graduate. This year, that honor went to Annapolis resident Nick Iliff, who sailed his Block Island 40 Alaris to victory in PHRF Spinnaker B/C.

“It really is unbelievable that it’s been 50 years and I’m very proud that I was there at the right time to help start the Governor’s Cup,” said Sarelas, who is now 75 years old.

“The Governor’s Cup has endured because of the unwavering support of the St. Mary’s College administration. There have been many presidents since 1973 and they all believed in the value of hosting this race and opening the college facilities to the sailors.”

The Governor’s Cup reached the peak of its popularity in the 1980s, routinely drawing more than 200 entries. It is believed the record participation came in 1982 when there were 312 boats, and that was the year Gov. Harry Hughes made the trip from Annapolis to present awards.

For competitors on the Annapolis course, this year’s Governor’s Cup was slow slog upwind in light air. Ed Hartman, who skippered Ma’m’selle to victory in ORC 2 class, said the J/122 averaged 4.8 knots for the 14 1/2 hours it took to complete the 70-mile passage.

Hartman’s crew performed 15 sail changes over the course of the night in an exhaustive effort to keep the boat moving in winds that ranged from zero to eight knots.

“It was a tough, grueling race. Most of the time the breeze was in the 4 to 5 knot range and we were sailing upwind pretty much the whole way,” Hartman said. “We had a really good crew that worked very hard from start to finish.”

Rob Michaelsen served as tactician and navigator aboard Ma’m’selle, which stayed close to the western shore for a few hours following the start then headed to the middle of the Chesapeake Bay searching for puffs and shifts. Hartman said the J/122 stayed on port tack for more than seven hours.

“We popped the spinnaker a couple times down around the Potomac River and reached a little bit with the Code Zero,” he said.

Pride of Baltimore II jockeys for position before the start of the Governor’s Cup Yacht Race on Friday, Aug. 4. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Quantum professionals Scott Nixon and Billy Martin trimmed the jib and main, respectively, aboard Ma’m’selle. Scott McKinney, Rob Floyd, Phil Lighter, John King and Chantal Ferrero completed the crew.

Hartman noted that the goal whenever competing in the Governor’s Cup is to get into the St. Mary’s River before sunrise “because it gets brutal afterward.” That didn’t happen for any of the Annapolis starters this year and the home stretch in the dying breeze on the river was painful.

“We didn’t finish until 7:30 in the morning,” Hartman said. “Two years ago we did this race in about eight hours, so this year was dramatically different.”

Katsu, a Reichel-Pugh 45 owned by Severna Park resident Jamie Wright, captured line honors and also placed first in ORC 1 on corrected time.

Wright served as navigator and kept Katsu in the middle of the bay and found wind that was better than predicted. He praised the foredeck crew of Sean Simmons and Chia Chang for “performing flawlessly” while making multiple headsail changes. Peeling from the jib to the Code Zero to the A2 when necessary enabled Katsu to gain separation on the competition.

After rounding Point Lookout, Wright said Katsu “got launched” in the Potomac River thanks to a healthy easterly and an incoming tide with the boat speed never dipping below eight knots. Katsu managed to tack up the St. Mary’s River in the dying breeze and finish just before sunrise.

“It was truly a team effort throughout the night with the 10 of us each doing our part at the helm, in the pit, on the foredeck and on the rail,” Wright said.

Gary Patenaude was primary helmsman, Randy Gray called tactics and Sean Walker worked the pit. Sam Wright trimmed the main with Pat Bettancourt, Danielle Kila and Eric Ballard teaming to trim the headsails. This is the first season on the Chesapeake Bay for the Katsu program, which previously raced on Long Island Sound.

David Scheidt has competed in the Governor’s Cup 16 times, and this year marked his first class victory as a skipper. The Annapolis Yacht Club member sailed Smoke ‘n Oakum to first-place honors in CRCA Racer class, topping a diverse fleet of eight boats.

This was Scheidt’s first Governor’s Cup since buying the J/105 and was quite pleased with its performance.

“One of the reasons I bought the boat is because point-to-point races are my favorite and the J/105 is a good boat for those sorts of races,” he said.

The Governor’s Cup Yacht Race begins with a shotgun start from the race committee boat. (Paul W. GillespieGillespie)

Smoke ‘n Oakum stayed east from the start all the way to Poplar Island and stayed in the lead pack of CRCA Racer boars along with Patriot VI (J/109), ReJoyce (C&C 115) and Wildfire (Dehler 46).

“I think the real game-changer occurred in the middle of the night around Cedar Point. We were just barely able to set a spinnaker and started making gains,” Scheidt said.

A major decision came on approach to the Navy target range, which Smoke ‘n Oakum slipped past on the inside.

“We went west of the targets, got lifted and were able to carry the kite. It became a downwind leg thanks to the track we took,” said Scheidt, noting the J/105 made major gains from Point No Point to Point Lookout while performing about a dozen gybes on shifts.

“We definitely won with the work we did at night. These races are won by crews that are pushing hard at 2 a.m. when everyone else is exhausted,” he said.

Smoke ‘n Oakum was without regular trimmers RJ and Brian Bay, who raced with their parents on Wildfire. Crew for this race consisted of Tim Merryman (bow) and his wife Cherie (jib trimmer) and Cat Martin (main trimmer, backup helm). Scheidt lauded the work of his wife Beth, who doubled as navigator and spinnaker trimmer.

“Beth is the one who really makes the boat go. She is constantly managing everything onboard,” he said.

“It was a very challenging race and we had to work hard,” Scheidt said. “Nobody trimmed the jib for more than an hour; Still fresh in the wee hours of the morning.”