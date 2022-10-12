Gavin Floyd, 13-year major league baseball pitcher, appreciates induction into Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame

In this 2001 photo, Mount Saint Joseph pitching ace Gavin Floyd is shown pitching a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts. before smashing the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give his team a 1-0 victory over rival Calvert Hall. (File Photo by Francis Gardler, Patuxent Publishing)

Dean Albany pegged Gavin Floyd as a professional prospect when the youngster was only 12 years old.

That is when Floyd began playing for the Maryland Orioles organization that Albany directed. Albany worked as the Mid-Atlantic area scout for the Baltimore Orioles at the time and the travel teams he put together were always loaded with top talent.

Floyd was the youngest member of the Maryland Orioles 12-and-under squad that played up in a league composed of 14-under teams.

“Gavin was a very polished pitcher at a young age and could dominate against batters two and three years older,” Albany said.

Floyd’s reputation was solidified when the Maryland Orioles captured the championship of the prestigious Super Seven Series in East Cobb, Georgia. It was an elite tournament featuring the best seven 16-under teams in the country.

Floyd pitched a seven-inning gem as the Maryland Orioles defeated the defending national champion Midland Redskins, 1-0.

“Gavin got written up in Baseball America and after that tournament, everyone knew who he was,” Albany said.

Albany continued to scout Floyd through his senior season at Mount Saint Joseph. By then, the Severna Park native had grown to 6-foot-4 and consistently threw his fastball in the 90-94 mph range. He kept hitters off-balance with an almost unhittable curveball.

“Gavin had the best curveball I’ve ever seen out of an amateur pitcher,” said Albany, who is now an advance scout for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Floyd was named Baltimore-metro area Player of the Year by The Sun as a junior and senior. Dozens of scouts crowded behind the backstop whenever the talented teenager started a game.

Albany remembers a May 2001 contest when he was sitting next to Dallas Green, former manager of the Phillies turned scout.

“Dallas turns to me and says ‘Dean, we pick three spots before the Orioles, so you have no chance of getting this kid,’” Albany recalled. “That is when I realized Philadelphia was probably going to draft Gavin.”

Sure enough, the Phillies selected Floyd with the fourth overall pick of the 2001 Major League Baseball draft. The 18-year-old passed up a scholarship to South Carolina to sign with Philadelphia, receiving a $4.2 million bonus that, at the time, was the largest for a high school draft choice.

“You want to earn enough money from the outset to make it worthwhile to forego college,” Floyd said this week. “It was a tough decision and my thought process was that I would turn pro and follow my dream if the Phillies offered life-changing money.”

Philadelphia helped its cause by also choosing Gavin’s brother, Michael, an outfielder out of South Carolina, in the 2001 draft.

Gavin Floyd played 13 seasons in the major leagues, mostly with Philadelphia and the Chicago White Sox. The hard-throwing right-hander posted 74 wins, 985 strikeouts and a 4.37 earned run average.

Floyd, now retired and living in Tampa, Florida, will be inducted into the Anne Arundel County Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday in Annapolis. He is the latest in a long line of former major leaguers to earn enshrinement, following in the footsteps of such standouts as Gordon “Babe” Phelps, Jim Spencer, Denny Neagle, Josh Banks and Craig Wilson.

Gavin Floyd of Severna Park, a Mount St. Joseph graduate, speaks with reporters in 2001 after a news conference announcing his first round draft selection by the Philadelphia Phillies. (File photo by Sam Friedman, Patuxent Publishing)

Natural athlete

Floyd began playing baseball and other sports with the Severna Park Green Hornets. He was also a standout soccer and basketball player, while pursuing tennis, golf and swimming at Chartwell Country Club.

Floyd has fond memories of playing travel basketball for the Amateur Athletic Union program run by renowned recreation coach Ed Wilson. He was a three-sport athlete at Mount Saint Joseph, serving as goalkeeper for the soccer squad and as a forward on the basketball team.

However, baseball was always the primary focus and Floyd credits his development as a pitcher to the tutelage of his father. Rodney Floyd played high school and college baseball and spent considerable time providing instruction in the backyard.

“My dad established a strong foundation as far as learning how to throw. We would do drills that helped my arm stroke, rhythm, release and acceleration,” Floyd said. “My dad taught me how to pitch out of a full windup or the stretch. It kind of came naturally and became muscle motor memory.”

Floyd also wanted to keep up with Mike, who is three years older and an All-Metro performer at Mount Saint Joseph.

“I always looked up to Mike and wanted to impress him. Having Mike as a role model really pushed me,” Gavin Floyd said.

Mike and Gavin Floyd played together with Philadelphia’s instructional league team based out of the spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida. They stayed together during the 2002 season while playing with the organization’s Class A affiliate in Lakewood, New Jersey.

“As a young kid, you just have this sense that I’m going to show up and get the job done. My mission from the outset was to make the major leagues as soon as possible,” Floyd said. “Looking back, I realize what a big jump it was to go from high school to professional baseball.”

Floyd was on the fast track as he reached Triple-A Scranton of the Eastern League in his third full season. The 21-year-old was called up to Philadelphia after rosters expanded that season and made his major league debut on Sept. 3, 2004, against the New York Mets. Floyd allowed only one run on four hits with five strikeouts through seven innings to earn the win.

Added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, Floyd made the Philadelphia roster out of spring training in 2005. He struggled with control through seven appearances and four starts, before being sent back to Triple-A.

“I got too focused on mechanics and it became a mental game,” Floyd said. “My mind just wasn’t right.”

Floyd took a big leap forward and was a member of Philadelphia’s starting rotation for most of the 2006 season. However, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox on Dec. 6, 2006 — being packaged with left-hander Gio Gonzalez in exchange for Freddy Garcia.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Gavin Floyd delivers during the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 24, 2010. ( / AP)

Fresh start

Floyd recalls being shocked after receiving the phone call informing him of the trade. However, it turned out to be a blessing as the change of scenery proved positive.

After splitting time between Triple-A and the majors during the 2007 season, Floyd made a major turnaround in 2008.

“When I went to the White Sox it was a fresh start. I was able to let go and reset,” Floyd said. “I got back to being aggressive in the strike zone and attacking, not trying to avoid contact. Good things happened and it was a big breakout season.”

Floyd, who was 25 years old and powerfully built at 245 pounds, was hitting 95 mph on the radar and had also developed an effective slider to go along with a cutter, changeup and sinker. He compiled a 17-8 record with 145 strikeouts and a 3.84 ERA in 33 starts in 2008.

He resigned with the White Sox in March 2009, receiving a four-year contract worth $15.5 million. Floyd rewarded the faith Chicago management showed in him by establishing a career-high with 163 strikeouts while going 11-11 with a 4.06 ERA in 2009. He was a key member of a starting rotation through 2012.

“I’m super thankful for my time with the White Sox. Those were the best years of my career and I have some great memories,” Floyd said.

Having grown up rooting for the Orioles, Floyd particularly enjoyed coming back to Baltimore and facing the hometown team.

“Being able to start against the Orioles in Camden Yards was surreal,” he acknowledged. “It was really cool to have my family and friends there — just a great moment and a great gathering.”

Floyd began experiencing elbow pain early in the 2013 season and vividly remembers feeling something pop one day. He underwent Tommy John Surgery and never pitched for the White Sox again.

“When I got injured I learned that it was a gift to be able to play professional baseball,” Floyd said. “I had not dealt with adversity in baseball until I got to the majors and it caused some anxiety. When I came back from the surgery, I vowed to be thankful instead of feeling anxious.”

Floyd signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves and made nine starts before the injury bug bit again. He suffered a fractured elbow while pitching against the Washington Nationals and missed the rest of the 2014 season.

After recovering, Floyd signed with the Cleveland Indians and was throwing hard in spring training when he began experiencing elbow pain again. A third surgery required inserting seven screws and a metal plate into the elbow to provide support.

Floyd figured his career was over at that point and was pleasantly surprised to be able to mount another comeback, making 28 appearances out of the bullpen with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016.

“When things are taken away, you get a fresh perspective and you’re grateful for every moment,” Floyd said. “I really savored that last season with Toronto and appreciated how special it is to be able to do something you love for a living.”