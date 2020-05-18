Furman eliminates men’s lacrosse

Furman University announced Monday afternoon it was eliminating men’s lacrosse and baseball as varsity sports due to anticipated budget problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Furman, located in Greenville, South Carolina, also announced it would reduce the salaries of the president and senior administrators, implement furloughs, and other budget reductions.
“As we all know from our shared experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a global crisis we could not have imagined six months ago,” Furman president Elizabeth Davis said in a news release. “We are taking these steps to ensure that our university can thrive and continue to carry out its academic mission at the highest level of quality and engagement.”
Furman men’s lacrosse has been led since its inception by head coach Richie Meade, who previously held the same position at Navy. The Paladins had a 1-6 record when the 2020 season was canceled amid the coronavirus crisis.
One of those losses came at the hands of Navy, 19-3, on Feb. 15 in Annapolis. That marked the first time Meade strode the sidelines at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium since being forced to resign as Navy head coach in May 2011 following a successful 17-year tenure.
Furman never had a winning season in its seven-year history and compiled an overall record of 23-66. Meade was hired to lead the Paladins into varsity status, and their inaugural season of competition was 2014.
Contacted by The Baltimore Sun Media Group on Monday, Meade said he was busy contacting current and incoming men’s lacrosse players to deliver the news. Meade declined comment other than to say he hoped to remain involved with college athletics in some capacity.
Furman athletic director Jason Donnelly said in a letter all scholarships will be honored for student-athletes from cut programs.