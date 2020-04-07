Annapolis windsurfer Farrah Hall ‘thrilled’ to represent U.S. in Olympics despite uncertainty

Farrah Hall is passionate about windsurfing. The Annapolis native has devoted more than a decade of her life to the sport.
In February, Hall qualified to represent the United States in the Olympics for the second time in her career. She earned U.S. Sailing’s lone female berth in the RS:X class by winning a qualifying series consisting of three regattas.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to represent the U.S. at the Olympics again. The last few months have been really hard, so now that this extensive travel period and selection events are over, I have some breathing room to focus on preparing for the Games,” Hall said after securing the berth.
“I’m really happy I have stayed in it for so long and keep fighting. Sometimes I surprise myself when I think about how long I’ve been dedicated to this. In that respect, I’m proud of myself. I’ve sacrificed a lot of certainty and stability to pursue this goal, but the trade-off has been worth it,” Hall added.
Hall previously competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, finishing 20th in a field of 26. Marion Lepert represented the U.S. in RS:X class at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and placed 16th out of 26.
Undeterred, Hall chose to continue her campaign for one more cycle and was rewarded with another Olympic berth. She was training for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Regatta, being held in Enoshima, Japan, when the coronavirus pandemic exploded.
Hall currently resides in Brest, France along with her husband and that country has been under strict quarantine for more than a month. The 1999 Broadneck High graduate has been unable to go sailing and her overall training regimen has been severely curtailed.
On March 24, the International Olympic Committee announced the Tokyo Olympics would be postponed until 2021 due to the worldwide health crisis. Hall was not surprised by the decision and still intends to compete in the next Olympics, meaning another year of commitment to the RS:X windsurfer class.
“I think many athletes had an idea the postponement was coming, especially those of us under the more restrictive quarantines in Europe. It was kind of like a creeping feeling of inevitability," Hall wrote to The Capital via email. "We did think the most likely scenario would be a year postponement due to conflicts with other sports events and Japanese winters.”
Hall acknowledged having mixed emotions about the one-year delay but believes it is the fairest solution considering the circumstances. She noted that many Olympic sailors had their competition and training disrupted or halted by quarantines.
“Across the globe, athletes are affected in different ways — some can train, and some cannot. For example, some Chinese were continuing to train in locked down facilities. My Japanese friend can still go sailing in her favorite spot. Some American continentals can still sail depending on the country or state, but Italians, Spanish and French definitely can’t train on the water,” Hall said. “Since training and preparing for an Olympics is a lengthy, focused and precise process, continuing with the Olympics in the summer of 2020 would be unfair to all.”
Moving Forward
Personally, Hall said the one-year postponement is a game-changer and will require restructuring her campaign considerably. She is thankful for sponsor STS International for its continued support but is still concerned about finances moving forward.
“I’m feeling a little confused and worried. I am lucky to have a really great sponsor that helped me qualify for the Olympics, but I still need to get a grasp on the schedule and budgeting to continue another year. It is challenging to budget and give updates to sponsors when you don’t know when we can compete and train again,” Hall said.
“I was also planning on changing my life after the Games, so I would have more stability and steady income and not live on the fringe all the time. Hopefully, this would have included more of a family life. This all needs to be put on hold another year. I love what I do and am happy to continue another year, but it’s a very unstable way to live — the fight to finance everything, not having health insurance, constant travel and large expenses creating debt — you’re kind of one accident away from disaster at any moment.”
France has implemented a strict quarantine with citizens allowed to leave their homes for essential trips such as grocery shopping or taking care of family members. People must carry a signed document attesting they are engaged in essential activity and can be fined 130 Euro if caught outside partying or sightseeing.
Hall said she has shifted to focus on physical training and learning new things about sailing as a result. Her day now consists of morning and afternoon physical training sessions mixed with housework, gardening and computer learning such as attending the webinars conducted by U.S. Sailing.
All the upcoming FS:X windsurfing events, notably the World Cup and European Championships, have been canceled or postponed. Hall feels fortunate to have already qualified for the Olympics as several classes — such as the Finn and 470 — had not completed the process.
Hall had to qualify the United States for one of 27 RS:X berths at the Tokyo Olympics and did so with a solid performance at the 2019 World Championships in Torbole, Italy. She then competed in a series of regattas in order to earn the lone American berth — a process that included the World Cup Series in Miami and concluded with the 2020 World Championships in Sorrento, Australia.
“I didn’t have much competition this quad as it’s really difficult for American girls to keep competing in this sport without support, and there is high turnover. Although there were some girls sailing earlier in the quad, they stopped,” Hall explained.
“At Lake Garda, I put a lot of points between myself and the next competitor, so she decided to quit halfway through the next qualification event. After that I only needed to complete the events, so needless to say the individual qualification wasn’t a challenge — although the regattas themselves were high level and challenging,” she added.
Putting Life On Hold
Hall married a French citizen in 2016 and they have resided in Brest ever since. She spends considerable time in Florida for coaching jobs and competitions, living out of her van while doing so. She returns to Annapolis four or five times per year to visit family and friends.
Spending another year mounting an Olympic campaign means putting life plans on hold. Hall and her husband had considered moving to the United States or the Caribbean and she was hoping to achieve better financial security by doing more coaching while working to develop windsurfing programs in North America.
Her husband works in information technology and was seeking a new opportunity after his previous company went out of business.
“We are facing some uncertainty because he was looking for work outside of France, but now we don’t know what to do. In short, it’s a big mess for everyone right now and we are luckier than some, I think. Although we are happy, we are equally unsure about the future,” Hall said.
Barring a course reversal by U.S. Sailing, Hall will retain the U.S. female berth in RS:X class. Hall said rumors to the contrary started by certain sailing media are “false and intended to provoke.”
“At this point my personal opinion is that it’s unfair to athletes qualified and unqualified to re-run the selection events in light of the current disruptions and uncertainty, which may last longer than we think and could give us less time to have quality preparation for 2021,” she said.
“The effort it takes to peak at these events is immense in terms of time and resources and can only serve to distract athletes from their Olympic effort. Opportunity to prepare, as of now, is highly limited. Olympic sailors are motivated people and won’t become ‘lazy’ just because the Games are postponed.”
Restarting the qualifying process particularly does not make sense for the RS:X class, which is being phased out following the 2021 Olympics. World Sailing has already authorized new equipment for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which means the quality of RS:X events will decline greatly next year.
For 2024, World Sailing is switching to a one-design foiling class known as iQFoil, which is manufactured by Starboard. Hall intends to transition to foiling and hopes to assist development efforts in the U.S. She must eventually decide whether to mount an Olympic campaign in iQFoil for the 2024 Olympics or retire from competition.
“A dominant issue in my life is that I live constantly on the fringe so I need to create some security in terms of employment and income, and therefore would need to manage my campaign differently,” Hall wrote. “Some of this involves future local-level windsurfing development efforts in which I will play a role.”
Hall is uncertain what comes next in terms of training for the Tokyo Olympics that are now being held in 2021. She said the next step is figuring out which platform to train on and when sailors can resume on-water training.
“Questions I need firmer answers to are: When are the most important events going to be held and on which equipment? Who is training where, and on which type of equipment? Will we have enough RS:X equipment to go around? Will I need to work, will I have jobs and where? What will my budget look like? How will international sailors collaborate to help keep RSX going?” Hall said.
Due to funding issues and the uncertainty involving the future of RS:X, Hall said the next year of training will not look anything like the 2019-20 effort.
“This past year was a massive effort for me, and I am not sure that is sustainable for an entire year because it offers no time for a break at home or to recover physically,” she said. “I need to focus on the enjoyment of the sport, and that includes more cross-training in different disciplines of windsurfing as well as some coaching work and probably one more massive effort in correct preparation for the Games.”