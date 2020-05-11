Annapolis windsurfer Farrah Hall retains Olympic berth

When the Tokyo Summer Olympics were postponed for a year, the United States athletes that had already qualified were unofficially told they would retain their berths.
That was back in late March. It took more than a month for a governing body that matters to make that decision official.
Last week, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced that athletes who qualified for the 2020 summer games would not have to do so again. In a document titled Guiding Principles for Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Selection Procedures, the USOPC stated that “Where athletes, or a team, have been nominated to the USOPC, in full or in part, the selection procedure shall not be amended in such a way that removes those already nominated athletes.”
In accordance with that mandate, US Sailing subsequently announced that eight athletes, including Annapolis native Farrah Hall, would represent the country in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
“The confirmation of our Olympic selection means that USOPC and US Sailing have now officially upheld their previous positions from late March,” Hall said in an email to The Capital. “It’s a relief to all the selected athletes that we have certainty in moving forward, and our efforts to qualify for the Games have been realized.”
Hall, who has been living and training in Brest, France, will now move forward in earnest with preparations for 2021.
“The most positive effect is that it adds an injection of motivation to the plans we have already begun to visualize,” she said.
In February, Hall earned US Sailing’s lone female berth in the RS:X class by winning a qualifying series consisting of three regattas. It marked the second time the 1999 Broadneck High graduate had qualified for the Olympics in the windsurfing discipline, having previously done so for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
This is a unique period for the RS:X class, which is being phased out following the 2021 Olympics. For 2024, World Sailing is switching to a one-design foiling class known as iQFoil, which is manufactured by Starboard.
Hall intends to transition to foiling and hopes to assist development efforts in the U.S. She must eventually decide whether to mount an Olympic campaign in iQFoil for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris or retire from competition.
Two major RSX class championships have been rescheduled, but as of yet nothing else has been added to the agenda. The earliest event is the Youth Worlds scheduled for the end of August, in Spain, which is pretty optimistic. Hall said she will most likely compete in the RSX Europeans, which will be held in Athens during late November.
“This summer, my focus will be on the windfoil and development — coaching it, while also learning as much as possible about this new discipline and how to help organize it in the United States,” Hall wrote. “I am working on a project with Starboard to promote the class in North America and have some tentative clinics planned this summer on the West Coast.”
Hall is hopeful of conducting a windfoil clinic at Severn Sailing Association in Annapolis at some point this summer. SSA has organized a beginner youth program for this summer and had been scheduled to host the U.S. Windsurfing Course Race National Championship later this month. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, that regatta has been canceled.
“Even if it’s complicated to have organized training with a group this summer, I’m planning on getting lots of individual water time in to develop technique, practice racing, personal fitness and ideas for coaching,” Hall wrote.
Hall said she will resume training aboard the RS:X platform in the fall and will likely enter a few competitions. Due to the lengthy quarantine in France, Hall has not been on the water for months.
“This is the longest I’ve ever not sailed since I taught myself to windsurf in 1999. Although I have followed a physical fitness regimen at home, for a board sailor nothing replaces water time and actual sailing fitness,” she wrote.
US Sailing also announced the following sailors would retain the Olympic berths that they had previously earned through a rigorous qualifying process.
Riley Gibbs (Long Beach, Calif.) and Anna Weis (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) in the Mixed Nacra 17 class; Stephanie Roble (East Troy, WI) and Maggie Shea (Wilmette, IL) in the Women’s 49erFX; Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, CA) in Men’s Laser; Paige Railey (Clearwater, Fla.) in Women’s Laser Radial and Pedro Pascual (West Palm Beach, FL) in Men’s RS:X.
“In short, the announcement is an optimistic and motivating sign that we can get back to campaigning and preparing for the Olympics,” Hall wrote. “However, we are all proceeding with safety and respect for others forefront in mind, and with the expectation of the unexpected — that circumstances may not normalize for a while longer.”