Fall Race to Oxford attracts huge fleet of 104 boats in 16 classes | SAILING

Things didn’t look too promising at the start of the 66th annual Race to Oxford. The Chesapeake Bay was completely becalmed on Saturday morning, making it difficult for organizers from the Naval Academy Sailing Squadron to get the 16 classes underway.
M’am’selle skipper Ed Hartman said the boats in ORC class drifted across the start line in less than two knots of breeze around 10:30 a.m. after a delay.
Classes that went off earlier in the morning had a spinnaker start, but the little wind that existed had clocked around and the bigger boats were beating upwind at the beginning. Hartman said it was frustrating searching for wind puffs and shifts along with favorable current and clear air.
“We wanted to go to the Eastern Shore as did the boats that started an hour or so before us, but instead of the spinnaker start that they got, the teeny wind we had was right on the nose,” he said. “It took a while to find a shaft of breeze to get across the bay to faster water and higher winds.”
However, the fleet of 101 boats would eventually be rewarded as the wind suddenly piped up to 20 knots and delivered a wild ride to Oxford. Aboard M’am’selle, it was a beat down the bay to the turning mark near Poplar Island followed by a spinnaker reach under Code Zero in the Choptank River.
Hartman’s crew soon pealed to an A1 asymmetrical kite for the final leg to the finish off Oxford. The J/122 wound up edging the J/120 Windborn by 21 seconds on corrected time after a race that lasted 5 ½ hours.
Hartman had Cole Allsopp aboard as tactician, while Robbie Michaelson served as navigator. Twin brothers Rob and Steve Pennington teamed to trim the headsails, while the father-son duo of Chris and Clay Bartel trimmed the main. Angus McKay and his wife Victoria worked the foredeck.
“I think we had the oldest crew in Oxford Race history with four of us between the ages of 62 and 75,” Hartman joked.
Legendary skipper John White continued his remarkable run of success this season by topping PHRF B class. White debuted a newly acquired Abbott 33 in the spring and has captured class honors in almost every race he’s entered.
Kevin White worked the bow for his father, who had Annapolis Yacht Club commodore Jonathan Bartlett onboard as tactician along with Debbie Gosselin and Rob Marino as trimmers.
Skipper Andy Noel led Mama Tried to victory in PHRF A2 class, largest of the regatta with 21 boats. Colin Cameron worked the foredeck and called upwind tactics aboard the heavily modified Beneteau First Class 10. Tim Shiras and Court Garretson trimmed the headsails, while Chris Helmkamp trimmed the mainsail and Cliff Manlapaz handled the runners.
Noel was winner of the 2019 Race to Oxford aboard Mama Tried, which was known as the “purple boat” when it was successfully campaigned by the aforementioned White and Richard Zantzinger. Noel is also doing well with the 34-footer that has undergone numerous modifications over the years.
Noel’s strategy in this Race to Oxford was to sail as closer to the western shore as possible in hopes of finding some land-borne breeze or any sort of air flow coming out of the South River. He reports the wind filling in while Mama Tried was between Thomas Point and Bloody Point and Mama Tried traded tacks with Jubilee, a Beneteau First 36.7 skippered by Keith Mayes.
“When the breeze freshened we were around Poplar Island and among the boats on the farther right side of the course,” Mayes said. “We kept looking for the current to ebb but there wasn’t anything convincing us to get in the deeper water in the middle of the bay.
After rounding R80A, the Mama Tried crew set the spinnaker and blasted downwind in the Choptank all the way to the finish and beat the Naval Academy 44-footer Gallant by just over three minutes.
By far the biggest story of the 66th annual Race to Oxford was the turnout, which exceeded expectations of organizers with Naval Academy Sailing Squadron.
“It’s great to see the numbers back to normal. I think folks wanted to get back to the routine of the fall trek to the Eastern Shore,” longtime NASS race official Tom Stalder said. “Some of us have been doing this race for over 30 years and it really felt good.”
Jahn Tihanksy, head coach of the Navy varsity offshore sailing team that entered seven boats in Fall Oxford, said the mood among competitors at the post-race awards party hosted by Tred Avon Yacht Club was “happy and grateful.”
Tred Avon Yacht Club commodore Tom Campbell, who competed aboard his Cal 40 named Nicole, was thrilled to see the sailors respond after Fall Oxford was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Campbell said between 40 and 50 boats competed in Sunday’s Hammond Memorial Race, which finishes off Poplar Island. It was designed to give the boats returning to the western shore another chance to race.
“I have been sailing to Oxford since I was a young child, and it never disappoints,” Hartman said. “It was great to see so many boats crossing the bay and anchoring in Oxford. This was good news for the maritime industry around the bay.”
NASS Fall Race to Oxford
Alberg 30 (4 boats)
1. Laughing Gull, Patrick Seidel, 17:25:16; 2. Windswept, Lanny Helms, 17:29:48; 3. Constance, Jonathan Bresler, 17:41:27
CHESSS (5 boats)
1. Abientot, Roger Lant, 5:57:58; 2. Narrow Escape III, Ben Corson, 6:06:08; 3, Synergy. Jeffrey Halpern, 6:14:43
J/105 (8 boats)
1. Smoke-N-Oakum, Dave & Beth Scheidt, 16:13:51; 2. Dreadnaught, Midn. Patrick Michalik, 16:18:58; 3. Avenger, Midn. Madelyn Ploch, 16:21:40
J/30 (7 boats)
1. Shamrock, Bruce Irvin, 16:27:34; 2. Infectious Smile, Tristan & Sheila Keen, 16:30:11; 3. RagDoll, Rob Lundahl, 16:36:00
Multihull A (7 boats)
1. Seize the Bay, James Black, 5:47:34; 2. Mikayla, John Nicholson, 6:02:54; 3. Temple of the Wind, Doug Dykman, 6:03:14
Multihull B (2 boats)
1. Gemini, Jere & Lloyd Glover, 6:03:57; 2. Flipper, John Wayshner, 6:08:32
ORC (7 boats)
1. M’am’selle, Ed Hartman, J/122, 5:35:41; 2. Windborn, J/120, Rick Born, plus 21 seconds; 3. Magic Dragon, Beneteau First 44.7, David Poff, plus 1:29
PHRF A0 (1 boat)
1. Crocodile, Scott Ward, 6:24:13
PHRF A1 (4 boats)
1. Seabiscuit, Kevin McNeil, 6:12:28; 2. Patriot, Steve Young, 6:30:19; 3. Whatshername, Dave Sossamon, 6:56:34
PHRF A2 (21 boats)
1. Mama Tried, Andrew Noel, 6:21:28; 2. Gallant, Midn. Gary Munsell, 6:24:39; 3. Jubilee, Keith Mayes, 6:27:09
PHRF B (6 boats)
1. USA 38, John & Kevin White, 6:36:23; 2. Incommunicado, Ed Tracey, 6:39:07; 3. Resolute, David Adams, 6:59:36
PHRF C (4 boats)
1. Heyday, Shepherd Drain, 6:51:54; 2. Yellow Max, Jennifer Joyce, 7:19:23; 3. Vivace, Cynthia Nordone, 8:14:09
PHRF Non-Spinnaker (6 boats)
1. Apple Bottom, Jose Turcios, 7:10:54; 2. Touche, Robert Dickey, 7:12:56; 3. This End Up, John Carty, 7:17:51
CRCA ORR-CRUISER (7 boats)
1. Actaea, Hinckley, Bermuda 40, David Cone, 6:22:46; 2. ReJoyce, C&C 115, Dennis Glackin, 6:52:19; 3. Seamma, J/27, Gary Patenaude, 7:04:34
CRCA ORR-PERFORMANCE CRUISER (7 boats)
1. Swellville, Catalina 36, John Anderson, 6:56:35; 2. Kyrie, Tartan 4100, Elizabeth Berry, 7:02:58; 3. Gotcha, Beneteau 36.7, Paul Bellezza, 7:04:45
CRCA ORR-RACER CRUISER (5 boats)
1. Winsome Ride, Bavaria 46, Mark Lister, 6:04:11; 2. Plein Air, Ed Lovinguth, 6:28:47; 3. Celerity, Beneteau Oceanis 473, Rick Lober, 6:57:09